The best women’s rollerblades

Whether you're looking for a new workout routine, an eco-friendly form of transportation, or want to participate in roller sports, women's rollerblades are a fun and often affordable choice. Rollerblades come in a variety of fits, styles, and prices, so finding the right pair can feel overwhelming. Luckily, in our buying guide, we have outlined a number of features and considerations to help make your choice easy. If you're looking for rollerblades that offer speed and quality support, take a look at our top pick, the Rollerblade Macroblade 84 Adult Fitness Inline Skate.

Considerations when choosing women's rollerblades

Recreational vs. high-performance

Before purchasing rollerblades you must first consider how you'd like to use them. If you're using your blades to work out or compete in sporting events, then you'll want to opt for a high-performance option. These blades may sit at a higher price point, but they often provide increased durability, speed, and mobility.

If casual skating is what you're after, then a pair of recreational blades will do the trick. These rollerblades often have smaller wheels and sit at a lower price point. While recreational blades typically offer more support, they can limit your mobility.

Boot

Having a comfortable boot is especially important if you enjoy going for long adventures. The lacing mechanism, interior fabrics, shock absorbency, and fit will determine how comfortable your rollerblades will be. For the best results, look for a boot that is both snug and form-fitting. Rollerblades will loosen up a bit as you break them in, so it's always better to choose a pair that feels too tight rather than too loose.

Frame

Frames work to keep the wheels in place on your rollerblades. Inexpensive plastic frames work well for leisure or recreational skating, but they may not hold up to harder, faster rollerblading. For the best stability and control, look for rollerblades with a more durable aluminum frame.

Features

Wheels

Wheel size is the No. 1 factor in determining the speed of your blades. Generally, a larger wheel will push you farther in a single rotation, therefore, moving you faster. While it will take more effort to start going initially with a larger set of wheels, it will be easier to maintain the speed. Smaller wheels are easier to start off with, but they require constant effort to maintain high speeds. Smaller wheels are more common among recreational blades, whereas larger wheels are usually reserved for advanced or professional roller sports.

Color

From wheels to laces and even boot frames, nearly every piece of your rollerblades can be customized to create a blade that fits your style. Items like neon laces and light-up wheels can be added to spice up an otherwise plain pair of rollerblades. If buying individual parts doesn't interest you, look for a color palette or pattern that appeals to you on a preassembled set of blades instead.

Lacing mechanism

Shoelaces, buckles, and tightening knobs are some of the common lacing mechanisms you can choose from when purchasing your own set of rollerblades. Lacing mechanisms contribute greatly to the overall fit and comfort of your rollerblades. Ideally, you want a snug fit that will mold to the curve of your legs and feet.

Women's rollerblade prices

With a wide price range of $15 to $600, rollerblades can fit into nearly anyone's budget. On the lower end of the price range, you will commonly find recreational-style rollerblades with plastic frames and smaller wheels. As the price climbs, you'll start to see aluminum frames, better lacing options, bigger wheels, and more support. If you're looking for high-quality skates but don't need a professional pair, you should look in the $200 to $400 range.

FAQ

Q. How snug should my rollerblades feel?

A. When it comes to rollerblades, smaller is often better. A snug fit will increase your control and will make you less likely to blister.

Q. What is the difference between inline skates and rollerblades?

A. There is essentially no difference. Rollerblade is the name of the company that popularized inline skating in the 1980s, which is why we often call any pair of inline skates rollerblades today.

Women's rollerblades we recommend

Best of the best: Rollerblade Macroblade 84 Adult Fitness Inline Skate

Our take: A set of durable rollerblades that provide comfort, speed, and support, perfect for frequent rollerbladers.

What we like: Sleek design, quality brakes, wheels roll smoothly and quickly, provides excellent ankle support.

What we dislike: Rollerblades may take a while to break in.

Best bang for your buck: Bladerunner Advantage Pro XT Adult Fitness Inline Skate

Our take: A comfortable and budget-friendly set of rollerblades, designed for beginners.

What we like: Lots of extra padding. Frame gives new skaters more control and stability. Skates are low to the ground to offer more balance and sit at a low price point.

What we dislike: Sizing may be inconsistent; many buyers had to order a size up or down.

Choice 3: Epic Skates Three-Wheel Inline Speed Skates

Our take: A uniquely designed pair of rollerblades that offer height and speed, ideal for traveling long distances in a timely manner.

What we like: Hard exterior offers protection for your feet. Large wheels are replaceable and offer a unique look and quality ankle support.

What we dislike: There is no brake on these rollerblades.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews.

