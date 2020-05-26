The best women’s road cycling shoe

If you're a serious cyclist, you know what kind of difference the right footwear can make. Regular sneakers or trainers tend to slip off the pedals, which can make for a bumpy, uncomfortable ride. Women's road cycling shoes are designed to fit perfectly on clipless pedals, so you're able to generate more power as you pedal. Cycling shoes also offer a more comfortable ride, making it easier to bike through longer trips. Their padding and cushioning provide just the right fit, so you don't have to worry about your feet sliding around as you cycle.

Not sure how to choose the right pair? With our buying guide, you'll have all the help you need to find the best pair of women's road cycling shoes for your next ride. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top pick from Fizik, which provide excellent ventilation and feature a comfortable inner liner for long rides.

Considerations when choosing women's road cycling shoes

Closure type

Velcro: Velcro closures are a favorite option because they can be quickly fastened and unfastened. Some shoes have a single Velcro tab or strap, while others have up to four. The straps typically close over the instep, but some wrap around the ankle.

Buckle: Buckle closures are sometimes used with Velcro straps to make the shoes even more secure on your feet. The buckles usually fasten around the top of the Velcro straps near the ankle. Cycling shoes with buckle closures tend to cost more than those with Velcro alone.

Bungee: Bungee cord closures are found on some cycling shoes. They're typically paired with Velcro and may feature a crisscross system across the instep area. Some bungee cord closures span the lateral sides of the shoe to increase arch support.

Lace: Lace closures aren't used as much on cycling shoes anymore. They take the longest to get on and off and can get caught in tire spokes while you're pedaling.

Sizing

Women's road cycling shoe sizes correspond to EU sizing. You can find a conversion chart providing the EU size that matches the U.S. women's shoe size, so you can find the right fit.

It's important to realize that EU sizes don't match up precisely with U.S. sizes. If you wear a U.S. half size, you can have a particularly difficult time finding a perfect fit in an EU size. When you're buying your first pair of cycling shoes, it's a good idea to try on some sizes to see which fits best.

Features

Compatibility

Women's road cycling shoes are designed to attach to clipless pedals. If your bike doesn't feature clipless pedals, you need to upgrade from traditional flat pedals. Clipless pedals are often just as expensive as a pair of cycling shoes, which can significantly increase your investment if you decide to switch to road cycling shoes.

Cycling shoes also require a cleat system, which doesn't come with the footwear. Some shoes are compatible with two-cleat or three-cleat systems, so it's essential to make sure that your shoes are compatible with the cleat system you use. You also have to check that the cleats work with the clipless pedals you have.

Materials

Mesh is often used for ventilation on women's road cycling shoes. It allows air to flow easily through the shoes to minimize sweat and odor.

Fiberglass is generally used to construct a firm outsole. It's a highly durable material but still lightweight, making it easy to pedal in.

Nylon is used to create a firm outsole. It's usually pressed into a thick layer or used as loose fibers that help improve the sole's stiffness.

Foam is typically used to create cushioning that helps absorb shock on the inside of the shoes. It conforms to the foot in the areas where it needs more support. It also helps keep your feet from moving around in the shoes to reduce the chance of blisters.

Price

You can pay between $70 and $250 for women's road cycling shoes. For $70 to $100, you can find quality shoes for indoor cycling, but these pairs don't hold up well to outdoor use. Higher quality shoes featuring extras like cushioned liners can go for $100 to $150, but you pay $150 to $250 for the highest quality shoes that can last through significant outdoor cycling.

FAQ

Q. How long does a pair of road cycling shoes last?

A. Road cycling shoes are almost impossible to walk around in, so their soles don't wear down that quickly. If you cycle regularly, you usually only need to replace your shoes once a year. If you only cycle occasionally, you may be able to go two or three years between replacements.

Q. What kind of socks should I wear with road cycling shoes?

A. You'll get the most comfortable ride if you wear your road cycling shoes with socks in a breathable material that provides moderate cushioning. Make sure the socks won't slip down into your shoes while you're riding.

Women's road cycling shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Fizik's R5 Overcurve Cycling Shoe

Our take: An outstanding pair of cycling shoes for anyone who values comfort just as much as performance.

What we like: Provides excellent ventilation along the entire shoe. Fasteners allow you to adjust for a perfect fit. Inner lining is cushioned for greater comfort.

What we dislike: Has a narrow design that doesn't fit as well on wide feet.

Best bang for your buck: Pearl Izumi's All-Road v5 Shoe

Our take: A solid and affordable indoor/outdoor shoe that's especially great for beginners.

What we like: Offers a custom fit with three hook-and-loop straps. Breathable and moisture-wicking materials. Long-lasting rubber tread.

What we dislike: Not the most aerodynamic design.

Choice 3: Giro's Factress Techlace Cycling Shoe

Our take: A comfortable pair of cycling shoes that offers a secure and easy-to-use closure system.

What we like: Design is lightweight thanks to the carbon fiber sole. Features laces, BOA dial, and hook-and-loop strap closures for easy adjusting. Offers an odor-resistant microfiber insole.

What we dislike: Sole isn't as stiff as some buyers would like.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.