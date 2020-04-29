Bacteria is usually something you want to avoid, but when it comes to your digestive system, there's actually such a thing as healthy bacteria that can help treat diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms, and other digestive issues. Most women aren't able to get enough of this healthy bacteria through food alone, which is why probiotic supplements have become so popular. Women's probiotics don't just help with digestive issues -- they can also help with urinary and vaginal health, skin issues, allergies, and other health issues. Some women even find that the right probiotic can aid in weight loss and encourage healthy hair and nail growth.

If you're not sure how to choose among the many options, our buying guide is full of tips to help you find the best women's probiotic for your health concerns. We've also offered some specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Renew Life, which offers a 90 billion culture count and provides fast results.

Considerations when choosing women's probiotics

Target

All probiotics help promote digestive health, and both women and men can take them. A healthy digestive system helps support healthy function in other systems, too, such as the immune system and reproductive system.

For women choosing a probiotic, consider what health concerns you have, and look for a product that targets those concerns. You can find probiotic supplements that target vaginal health, metabolism, brain and memory function, and other health issues that concern women.

Active cultures and CFUs

To measure the different types of healthy bacteria in a probiotic supplement, manufacturers typically use the term active cultures. Some also use the term colony-forming units (CFUs), which measures bacteria levels and how many can divide and form colonies. Supplements with a higher number of CFUs are typically more potent, but it's important to take your health issues and goals into account when deciding how many CFUs are best for you.

For overall health, a daily probiotic that offers 5 to 15 million CFU is a solid option. If you have a specific health issue in mind that you want to treat, you may want to look for a supplement with 20 to 50 billion CFUs.

Supplement form

Capsules are the most common type because they're easy to store and take on the go. Some require refrigeration but storing all capsules in the fridge can help them last longer.

Chewables are a good option if you have trouble swallowing capsules. They usually don't contain as many CFUs as capsules and don't have as long a shelf life. Most are in gummy form, which means they may contain artificial flavors and colors.

Powders are particularly easy to store and can be more convenient. Powders may be flavored or unflavored, and you mix them into water or another beverage to drink. Some powder probiotics come in individual packets that are easy to throw in your bag or pocket.

Features

Dosage

Some women's probiotics only require one capsule or chewable per day. Other formulas require up to four capsules daily. It's always important to follow the recommended dosage to see results, but keep in mind that the more capsules or chewables that are in a dose, the more quickly you'll go through a container.

Quantity

Women's probiotic containers vary in size. Most formulas provide a month's supply, while others may offer a two- or three-month supply. You pay more for a container that gets you through two or three months, but you typically get a better value per dose.

Price

Most women's probiotics cost between $15 and $45. A month's supply of a basic probiotic usually goes for $15 to $20, while formulas meant to help with other health issues like brain or vaginal health typically cost between $20 to $35. For a two- to three-month supply of probiotics with a large number of active cultures, expect to pay between $35 and $45.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to take probiotics?

A. Probiotics are usually safe to take. You should always check with your doctor before taking new supplements, and understand that you may see some side effects like gas and stomach upset as your body adjusts to the probiotic.

Q. How long does a probiotic take to provide results?

A. Most people see results within a few days of use. You may experience some side effects at first, but you should start to see the full benefits within two to three weeks.

Women's probiotics we recommend

Best of the best: Renew Life's Ultimate Flora Women's Probiotic

Our take: A high-quality probiotic that features a 90 billion CFU count and provides results pretty quickly.

What we like: Can help with vaginal health, including treating yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and vaginal odor. Also helps treat urinary tract infections. Gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free.

What we dislike: Can upset sensitive stomachs. Somewhat pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Physician's Choice Once Daily Probiotic for Women

Our take: Includes D-mannose in addition to bacteria strains to help support both digestive and urinary health.

What we like: D-mannose from cranberries helps treat urinary tract infections. Some users also have success in treating yeast infections. Vegan formula that doesn't contain dairy, soy, gluten, egg, wheat, or shellfish.

What we dislike: Some users experience gas.

Choice 3: Nature's Way Fortify Women's Probiotic

Our take: A probiotic that not only supports digestive health but immune and vaginal health as well.

What we like: Provides 30 billion CFU. Helps treat bloating, constipation, and nausea. Can also help those with stomach ulcers.

What we dislike: Some users experience acne when taking the probiotic.

