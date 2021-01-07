The best women’s plus-size sweatshirt

If it’s time to update your wardrobe with a few new pieces, make sure your list includes one of the world’s most-loved items: a sweatshirt.

Few garments are more versatile than sweatshirts. Gone are the days when they were only worn to the gym. Now sweatshirts are fashion-forward athleisure pieces that can be dressed up or down depending on how you style and accessorize them. No matter what, they offer unparalleled comfort with their relaxed fit and cozy materials.

We’re sharing this buying guide, which covers considerations and features to compare among styles. At the end, we’re also including a few recommendations, including our top choice, the Woman Within Women's Plus-Size Thermal Sweatshirt. This cozy design remains a customer favorite for its comfortable tunic cut.

Considerations when choosing women’s plus-size sweatshirts

Fabric weight

In the past, sweatshirts were mostly available in heavy, bulky styles — what we now refer to as “heavyweight” sweatshirts. More recently, two additional fabric weights for sweatshirts have hit the market.

Medium-weight sweatshirts are slightly lighter and less bulky than heavyweight sweatshirts. Some styles are more breathable, too, due in part to looser weaves. As a result, medium-weight sweatshirts are a comfortable outer layer for cool weather wear.

Lightweight sweatshirts, as their name implies, are much lighter and thinner than medium-weight sweatshirts. As such, they can either be worn on their own or as a middle layer beneath heavier coats.

Length

Classic sweatshirts are waist-length, and while they have somewhat of a boxy appearance, they’re considered universally flattering. Hip-length sweatshirts offer a moderate amount of rear coverage, while tunic-length styles cover the body down to the mid-thigh. There are also cropped sweatshirts cut just above the belly button, which are popular for trendy athleisure wear.

Sizing

Women’s plus-size sweatshirts are available in sizes 1X through 5X. However, some clothing brands stick to number sizing, in which sizes run from 16 to 32.

Sizing doesn’t necessarily correlate with fit, and it’s quite common to size up in sweatshirts. Some wearers also opt to size up to account for shrinking in the wash, which may happen in sweatshirts with blends that contain 50% or more cotton.

Features

Materials

The most common material for sweatshirts is cotton, though most styles are actually cotton blends. Polyester and cotton blends are less prone to shrinking and fading. Styles with Spandex or Lycra in their blends are flexible and retain their shape.

Collar style

The classic collar style for sweatshirts is crewneck, which is ribbed and flexible for a comfortable fit. More recently, V-neck sweatshirts have risen in popularity. Crewneck sweatshirts are best if you want a traditional or casual look, while V-neck styles have a slightly dressier appearance.

Lining

One of the main reasons sweatshirts are incredibly cozy is due to their soft plush or fleece linings. They’re ultra-soft against skin, which means wearers don’t need to wear a base layer with them. However, repeated wash and wear often results in pilling or thinning of linings.

Price

Classic budget-friendly sweatshirts cost $30 and below. Styles that are well-made with premium materials run closer to the $45 mark. The most expensive sweatshirts cost around $60 and feature designs from high-end fashion or athleisure brands.

FAQ

Q. How do I prevent ribbed cuffs from getting overstretched?

A. If possible, avoid rolling up sleeves or pushing them up your arm, which causes pulling the cuff in unnatural directions and stresses the ribbing. Some wearers recommend placing the cuff inside a bowl of hot water and reshaping it.

Q. How can I dress up a regular sweatshirt?

A. Snazzy jewelry such as a statement necklace or earrings is one way to dress up a regular sweatshirt. Aside from accessories, you can pair a sweatshirt with a flattering pair of leggings and heeled footwear, such as chunky boots or stilettos.

Women’s plus-size sweatshirts we recommend

Best of the best: Woman Within Women's Plus-Size Thermal Sweatshirt

Our take: A longer sweatshirt that’s as cozy as it is versatile, making it a favorite among wearers.

What we like: Relaxed fit, yet it slightly tapers at the waist for a flattering cut. Polyester and cotton blend holds up well to considerable wash and wear. Available in plenty of lively solid colors and prints.

What we dislike: Lightweight material, so it lacks the classic sweatshirt feel.

Best bang for your buck: Just My Size Women's Plus-Size V-Notch Sweatshirt

Our take: A classic rugged-style sweatshirt with a few feminine accents.

What we like: Medium-weight blend of cotton and polyester is breathable yet warm. Ribbed cuffs and hem gently hug the body. Lined with ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece for a cozy feel. Reinforced stitching for added durability.

What we dislike: Some reported pilling after putting it in the dryer.

Choice 3: DOLNINE Women's Plus-Size Color-Block Sweatshirt

Our take: A fashion-forward spin on a sweatshirt that taps classic details and incorporates trendy new ones.

What we like: Standout feature is the pair of pockets which give the sweatshirt a laid-back loungewear look. Contrast collar, sleeves, and hem add a subdued pop of color. Can be worn true to size or slightly baggy.

What we dislike: Overall shape of the sweatshirt is rather boxy.

