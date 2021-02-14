The best women’s plus-size dress

Adding dresses to your wardrobe is a labor of love. It’s exciting to look at new designs and compare styles, especially if you’re a fashionista. Finding the right dresses, however, requires a critical eye. While it’s easy to reach for a dress that’s fashionable or trendy, it’s also important to consider fit, comfort level, and ease of care.

If you’re ready to add new dresses to your wardrobe, take a look at our buying guide. We’re sharing a few of our favorite dresses at the end, including our top choice, Calvin Klein Women's Plus-Size Peplum Sleeve Sheath Dress, whose three-quarter peplum sleeves add the right amount of whimsy to its classic design.

Considerations when choosing women’s plus-size dresses

Waistline

Natural waistlines typically fall across the belly button. Raised waistlines are cut higher and usually peak at the smallest part of the waist. Empire waistlines are cut just below the bust. Dropped waistlines are cut just below the top of the hips.

Some dress styles, such as sheath dresses and some shirt dresses, lack defined waistlines. Rather than tapering at the waist, the sides of these styles are straight lines up and down. This gives these styles somewhat of a boxy silhouette.

Sleeves

There are several styles of short sleeves, including cap, puffed, and raglan. Generally speaking, a sleeve is considered “short” if it’s cut anywhere below the shoulder to just above the upper part of the elbow.

A sleeve is considered “long” if it reaches below the lower part of the elbow. The most common long-sleeve styles include three-quarter and full-length sleeves. Other fashionable styles include kimono, cold shoulder, or bishop sleeve styles.

Sizing and fit

Women’s plus-size dresses are available in sizes 1X and above, as well as 16 and above. No matter what the label says, the actual fit may vary considerably among manufacturers. For example, you may wear 2X in some brands and 1X or 3X in others. The dress material also affects the fit of a dress. It’s common for dresses made with non-flexible materials like cotton or silk to run small, in which case wearers simply size up.

Popular styles

Little black dress: The little black dress (LBD) is considered a wardrobe staple and has been embraced by fashion icons for decades. There is quite a bit of variety among styles, though most have tapered waistlines to create flattering silhouettes.

Sheath dress: A sheath dress falls straight down the body in a boxy shape. Most of these styles lack defined waistlines, and according to some wearers, they’re an ideal option for a modest or forgiving cut.

Shift dress: A shift dress creates an hourglass silhouette with darts around the bust and a tapered waistline. Shift dresses feature strategically cut panels that hug the body and flatter curves.

Wrap dress: Wrap dresses have one side that folds over the other, which is secured with a belt. Many wrap dresses have A-line silhouettes, V-necklines, and a skirt with moderate flow to it.

Maxi: A maxi dress is a full-length dress whose hemline grazes the floor. Maxi dresses usually have empire or natural waistlines, though they’re not always cut close to the body. The skirts of maxi dresses are often flowy and allow for free, comfortable movement.

Price

Most dresses priced below $50 are simple casual styles, while those in the $75 to $250 range include a broad range of styles made from premium materials. Dresses priced $300 and above are made by higher-end fashion brands and feature the best fit and construction quality.

FAQ

Q. Should I steam or iron my dress?

A. It depends on the material. It’s recommended to steam delicate materials like silk, cashmere, or satin, while heavier materials like cotton or polyester should be ironed. Regardless of the material, dresses with pleats, skirt folds, and collars achieve crisper lines with steamers.

Q. Do I have to dry clean a dress if it says dry clean only?

A. To preserve the integrity of the dress and prevent damage, yes. Dry cleaning is much different than machine or hand washing, mostly due to the use of chemical solvents. This makes for a gentler cleaning process, and it prevents the fabric from warping, shrinking, or bleeding.

Women’s plus-size dresses we recommend

Best of the best: Calvin Klein Women's Plus-Size Peplum Sleeve Sheath Dress

Our take: A classic and versatile sheath that lends itself to year-round wear with the right accessories.

What we like: Wearers love the high neckline and three-quarter peplum sleeves. Tapered at the waist to create an hourglass silhouette. Available in 10 colors, and many women stock up with more than one.

What we dislike: A few wearers say they don’t like the fit or the feel of the fabric.

Best bang for your buck: Columbia Women’s PFG Bonehead Stretch Sleeveless Dress

Our take: A sporty-casual dress that remains a favorite for everyday and outdoor wear.

What we like: Removable belt lets wearers transition between two fit styles. Slash pockets are functional. Collar is soft yet stays upright and rarely requires ironing. Popular for travel wear because it’s easy to pack.

What we dislike: Taller wearers feel the hemline runs a bit too short.

Choice 3: Columbia Women’s PFG Freezer III Dress

Our take: A flattering, flexible A-line dress whose simplicity makes it easy to dress up or down.

What we like: Constructed with wicking fabric and is rated UPF 30. Scoop neckline reveals the décolletage without appearing too low-cut. Empire waistline is universally flattering. Available in dozens of charming colors and prints.

What we dislike: Runs small, so sizing up is common.

