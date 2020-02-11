The best women’s Patagonia jacket

Patagonia is a brand synonymous with the outdoors. Since the 1970s, the company has been making outdoor clothing built to last and to keep you warm. Zipping up a Patagonia jacket gives you superior protection from the elements, and the company itself is committed to protecting the planet.

There are many different styles of Patagonia jackets for women, and choosing one to suit your needs can be a challenge. This shopping guide will help you navigate the different styles and features of the brand's outerwear. We've also included reviews of our top picks, such as the Patagonia Out Yonder Coat, which is partially constructed from recycled wool and has plenty of pocket space for all the accessories you need.

Considerations when choosing women's Patagonia jackets

Jacket styles

Parka: If you're in the market for ultimate warmth, look no further than a Patagonia parka. This style is the warmest, insulated with down or one of the many insulation materials Patagonia has patented. Typically, these puff-style jackets reach the knee or mid-calf for fuller coverage. They may also feature removable, insulated hoods.

Everyday insulated jackets: Also designed for warmth, insulated jackets offer everyday cold-weather wear and are shorter than the parka, typically falling to the waist or mid-thigh. Within this category, there's a pretty broad range of styles. For instance, some jackets are filled with down, whereas others have a nylon or canvas shell with a lightweight lining for warmth.

Lightweight fleece jackets: A product often associated with Patagonia, fleece jackets provide moderate warmth. This cozy style can include lined fleece jackets, teddy bear jackets, and polar fleece outerwear. This jacket falls at the waist or hip, and some come with an adjustable drawstring to keep out drafts.

Windbreakers and rain jackets: The lightest-weight styles of the bunch, windbreakers and rain jackets are constructed from materials that are virtually bulk-free. They cover the basics to protect you from the elements. Features may include a lined hood, wind-resistant flaps, drawcord hems, and water-resistant shells. They tend to have a loose, boxy fit that can be layered over clothing.

Sport-specific jackets: Patagonia also offers jackets designed for specific outdoor activities, such as climbing, skiing, hiking, and snowboarding. Each design comes with activity-specific features. For instance, climbing jackets offer lots of flexibility to allow for full range of motion while you scale a rock face or mountain.

Materials

Gore-Tex: This unique and popular material offers superior wind and water protection and breathability due to porous, fine membrane layers. Water and moisture will bead off Gore-Tex that has been treated with water-repellent coating.

Down: Patagonia jackets that are filled with goose down use Traceable down, which is certified by NSF International for the ethical treatment of the birds. Warm styles feature 800 fillpower down, while lighter styles feature 600 to 700 fill power down.

Ripstop nylon: A popular shell material used in women's Patagonia jackets, ripstop nylon features a tight weave that's resistant to tearing. It can withstand even moderate punctures without damage. Many ripstop nylon jackets also feature water-repellent coating.

Recycled materials: Part of Patagonia's commitment to the environment is in reducing environmental waste, which is why some of their lines feature recycled or repurposed materials. For instance, recycled nylon may come from post-industrial waste from garment factories or recycled polyester from single-use bottles. Some of Patagonia's wool and down is also repurposed.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere from $89 to $799 for a women's Patagonia jacket. Parkas cost the most at between $400 and $799; lightweight jackets can be more affordable, ranging between $89 and $799.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Patagonia jacket?

A. Care instructions vary by model, so check the tag inside the coat for the proper way to clean it. Wearing foundation or hand lotion can stain jacket collars and cuffs, so spot clean these areas to keep makeup from creating permanent marks.

Q. What does Patagonia's lifetime guarantee encompass?

A. The company offers free repairs for superficial damage and charges a small fee for more significant damage. Be aware that repairs can take up to 12 weeks.

Women's Patagonia jackets we recommend

Best of the best: Patagonia Out Yonder Coat

Our take: With poncho-inspired panels, this ranch-themed coat keeps you both warm and stylish.

What we like: Perfect for outdoor travel. Pockets generous enough for GPS devices and snacks. Drawcord waist. Low-profile insulation keeps you warm without added bulk.

What we dislike: Canvas sleeves require breaking-in period.

Best bang for your buck: Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket

Our take: A lightweight fleece jacket perfect for everyday wear.

What we like: Great value. Will keep you warm in cooler weather. Lined with premium fleece. Outer layer features a polyester sweater knit. Sporty hip-length cut.

What we dislike: Slim fit is flattering, but there's not much room underneath for layering.

Choice 3: Patagonia Down With It Parka

Our take: Chevron puffer coat offers full coverage for winter weather.

What we like: Removable, insulated hood. Pockets keep hands toasty. Comes down to the knees.

What we dislike: Only comes in dark colors.

