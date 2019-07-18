The best women’s multivitamin

All genders have specific nutrient needs that change throughout their lifetimes. To get the right vitamins and minerals you need, any old multivitamin won't do. The more targeted a multivitamin is to your age and sex, the more value you'll get out of the supplement. With the myriad choices of multivitamins available for women, it can be hard to narrow down the right one for you.

Read this quick shopping guide on the important considerations to make before purchasing, including ingredients featured. We've also included our top brand recommendations, like Garden of Life's raw, whole food multivitamin, which includes probiotics.

Considerations when choosing women's multivitamins

Types of multivitamins for women

Daily: The majority of multivitamins for women are designed to be taken once or twice a day to provide key vitamins and minerals women need. While most women get their nutrients from eating a well-balanced diet, many opt for a multivitamin as a kind of safety net to ensure proper consumption of the key ones.

Prenatal: Prenatal vitamins are formulated for pregnant women to support the increased nutrient needs of the growing fetus. Doctors generally recommend prenatal vitamins to help prevent birth defects and preterm babies.

Age-specific: Some multivitamins for women are formulated for women ages 40+, 50+, or 55+. These may be formulated with more calcium and less iron than a regular women's multivitamin to target the specific needs of this age group.

Women's multivitamins come in pill, gummie (chewable), or liquid forms. Capsules are the most commonly found form of this supplement.

Ingredients

The following vitamins and minerals are commonly included in a women's multivitamin. Choose a supplement that includes ingredients that address your concerns.

Vitamin B9: Also known as folic acid or folate, this is a mainstay ingredient of prenatal vitamins because it helps prevent birth defects. Pregnant women and women who are looking to get pregnant, should consume between 400 and 800 micrograms (mcg) daily.

Vitamin B12: This B vitamin is important for the functioning of neurons in the brain and is popularly taken to increase energy. Women who are pregnant, are vegetarian, or are over the age of 50 are especially vulnerable to not getting enough B12.

Vitamin D: Many people, men or women, don't get enough vitamin D. For women, it's an important vitamin for bone health and for preventing osteoporosis as well as for immunity.

Calcium: Because women are more likely to develop osteoporosis than men, calcium is an essential vitamin, along with D, to build strong bones. Women of postmenopausal age need more calcium than younger women.

Iron: Menstruating and pregnant women need more iron than other populations. Not getting enough iron in your diet can lead to anemia and cause symptoms of exhaustion and fatigue. Like calcium, a woman's iron requirement changes throughout her phases of life.

Other vitamins: Other vitamins often contained in a woman's multivitamin include vitamin A, C, E, and K.

Added ingredients: Enzymes and probiotics are added to some premium formulas for digestive health benefits.

Women's multivitamin prices

Women's multivitamins can cost as little as under 10 cents a pill or chewable or as high as 60 cents a pill or chewable.

FAQ

Q. Who should take a multivitamin for women?

A. A women's multivitamin may not be appropriate for all women, especially if you're already eating a well-balanced diet. However, some groups may need the extra nutrition such as pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women eating a restricted diet (like vegetarians), women trying to conceive, and women with medical conditions (like IBS) that interferes with the absorption of nutrients.

Q. Should I take my multivitamin with food?

A. Some women's multivitamins should be taken with food to avoid upset stomach. Others should be taken 30 to 60 minutes before or after a meal, especially if it includes dairy. It's always best to follow the manufacturer's instructions on the bottle.

Women's multivitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Garden of Life Vitamin Code Women: Raw, Whole Food Multivitamin

Our take: A multivitamin sourced from raw, whole food that includes bonus probiotics.

What we like: Quality non-GMO ingredients. Includes antioxidants for breast health and probiotics for gut health. Vegetarian supplement with no binders and fillers.

What we dislike: Expensive at $30 a bottle for a month's supply.

Best bang for your buck: Vitafusion Women's Gummy Vitamins

Our take: A chewable gummy packed with women-specific nutrients.

What we like: Perfect for women who have trouble swallowing pills. Tastes great without artificial sweeteners. Ample amount of B vitamins for increased energy.

What we dislike: Contains sugar.

Choice 3: Vimerson Health Women's Multivitamin

Our take: A multivitamin that also contains extra herb blends to enhance a woman's health.

What we like: In addition to vitamins and minerals, it stands apart for containing extracts for immunity, antioxidants, and other herbs to support female systems. Trusted quality.

What we dislike: Pills are large.

