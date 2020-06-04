Biking is a fantastic way to burn calories and get fresh air. If you really want to take in some beautiful scenery, though, forget about road riding. Instead, invest in a mountain bike that allows you to hit unpaved trails with scenic vistas that city streets just don't offer.

A mountain bike is built to handle rugged, uneven terrain, so you can ride it on dirt, mud, sand, gravel, and even snow, which allows you to enjoy the great outdoors in any season. Women's mountain bikes are designed to fit a woman's body more comfortably, so you're able to ride your favorite trails no matter how long and rocky they might be.

With our buying guide, you'll be armed with all the facts you need to choose the best women's mountain bike for your next ride. We've included some specific bike recommendations at the end, too, including our top pick from Diamondback Bicycles, which boasts sturdy, durable construction and a smooth, even ride.

Considerations when choosing women's mountain bikes

Type

Women's mountain bikes are available in three types: cross-country, trail, and all-mountain.

Cross-country mountain bikes feature a design that allows for speed and efficiency when you're riding up hills. They usually feature lightweight construction and larger wheels. They work well for racing and can offer a comfortable ride for as many as 25 miles. A cross-country mountain bike doesn't provide as much traction and control as other types of mountain bikes, though.

Trail mountain bikes are the most popular style of mountain bike. They work well for casual biking but aren't really suitable for racing. They can ride comfortably both uphill and downhill. Their wheels are usually midsize, so they offer moderate traction.

All-mountain mountain bikes are similar to trail bikes, but they're better suited for rugged, uneven terrain. They also feature mid-size wheels, but these wheels provide much more effective traction and control. All-mountain mountain bikes work especially well for steep uphill and downhill riding.

Frame material

Women's mountain bikes can feature frames in several different materials, which all offer their own benefits.

Aluminum alloy is the most widely used frame material for mountain bikes because it offers both durability and a lightweight feel.

Titanium is extremely durable and lightweight, but bikes with this type of frame can be pretty expensive.

Steel frames offer significant strength and a comfortable ride, but they weigh more than other bikes. More affordable bikes often have a steel frame.

Carbon fiber is a strong, lightweight frame material, but it doesn't endure impact as well as other materials. It can also be pretty expensive.

Size

Women's mountain bikes are usually available in small, medium, and large frame options. Most manufacturers assign a height range for each size, so you can choose the best option for you.

Features

Suspension type

For effective traction and smooth riding over rocky terrain, a women's mountain bike needs a solid suspension. You can choose from three different types:

Rigid mountain bikes don't have any suspension. You'll pay less for these bikes, and they don't require as much upkeep. Some users find that pedaling them is easier, too.

Hardtail mountain bikes feature a suspension fork at the bike's front to help absorb shock for the front wheel, but there's no suspension for the back wheel. This type of suspension allows for better control on rugged trails. Some hardtail bikes feature a locking front fork, though, so you can convert the bike to a rigid style.

Full-suspension mountain bikes feature a suspension fork for the front wheel and a shock for the back wheel for shock absorption throughout the entire bike. They're extremely effective in absorbing shock on very rocky trails. You'll usually pay more for a full-suspension bike, but they offer superior traction and a more comfortable ride.

Brake type

Women's mountain bikes can have disc or rim brakes.

Disc brakes usually provide the most dependable braking and work better for riding on steep or muddy trails. Repairs for these brakes typically cost more, though.

There are two types of disc brakes. Hydraulic disc brakes don't need as much pressure to engage, brake more forcefully, and can automatically adjust for pad wear. Cable-activated disc brakes have to be manually adjusted when pad wear occurs.

Rim brakes are extremely easy to replace when the pads wear down. Unfortunately, they can cause wear around the wheel rims, so you may also have to replace the wheels. They aren't as strong as disc brakes either, and they don't work as well on muddy trails.

Gears

A mountain bike's gears determine how difficult the bike is to pedal. You can find some bikes with only one gear, but others can have more than 30 gears. Beginners usually do best with mountain bikes that have multiple gears, as does anyone who prefers steeper trails. Skilled mountain bikers or those who mostly ride on flat terrain don't usually require as many gears.

Wheels

The wheels on women's mountain bikes generally range from 26 to 29 inches in size.

26 inches is the most common size and allows for greater speed. The ride can be a little bumpy, though.

27.5 inches is a wheel size that provides a smoother ride but still allows for greater control than larger options.

29 inches is a size option that's become more common recently. It doesn't offer the same speed as smaller wheels, but it allows you to go uphill more efficiently.

Handlebar style

Women's mountain bikes can have either flat or riser handlebars. Flat, or straight, handlebars are lightweight and work well if you ride for long distances. Riser handlebars are positioned higher on the frame and angled back to provide a better grip. They also allow you to sit upright, so they're ideal for riding downhill.

Price

You can expect to pay between $145 and $1,500 for a women's mountain bike. Rigid models usually cost between $145 and $330. For a hardtail model, you'll spend anywhere from $200 and $700. Women's full-suspension mountain bikes are the priciest, though, costing between $800 and $1,500.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between men's and women's mountain bikes?

A. A women's mountain bike isn't all that different from a model for men, but it does take a women's size and shape into account. It usually weighs less since women are generally lighter than men and are designed to accommodate a woman's longer legs for greater comfort. The seat is meant to be more comfortable for a woman, too.

Q. What type of women's mountain bike is best for beginners?

A. Beginners usually do best with a rigid mountain bike. You won't have to invest as much in the bike when you're just starting out or put as much effort into its maintenance. If you want to hit some really rough trails, though, a hardtail bike might be a better option.

Women's mountain bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Diamondback's Lux Women's Hardtail Mountain Bike

Our take: An outstanding bike for serious mountain bikers who need a model that offers quality and durability.

What we like: Offers a lightweight design but is still constructed to handle the roughest terrain. Features 27.5-inch tires and 24 speeds. Offers an 80-millimeter coil spring fork to help with control and smoother riding.

What we dislike: Pricier than other models, but an excellent choice for passionate mountain bikers.

Best bang for your buck: Schwinn's Women's High Timber Mountain Bike

Our take: A quality mountain bike that offers plenty of helpful features from a trusted name in the bike game.

What we like: Comes in at an affordable price point. Features 27.5-inch wheels and 21 speeds. Works well on rugged trails.

What we dislike: Some riders have issues with the chain and brakes.

Choice 3: Raleigh's Eva 24 Mountain Bike for Girls or Petite Women

Our take: A solid mountain bike for girls and petite women that offers excellent quality and features.

What we like: The smaller frame and 24.5" wheels are perfect for girls or shorter women (up to about 61 inches tall). Durable construction holds up well on rough trails. Boasts an attractive look, too.

What we dislike: Doesn't really allow for top speeds because it only has seven gears.

