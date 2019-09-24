If you love the sun as much as you love fashion, Maui Jim sunglasses should have a permanent place in your wardrobe. These fashionable sunglasses are just as protective as they are attractive, and they're effective at shielding your eyes, even on the sunniest days. Maui Jim utilizes unique technology to deliver the best in polarization, UV protection, and scratch resistance.

Whether you prefer functional or dramatic frames, Maui Jim features a variety of statement-making styles that complement every face shape and outfit.

We reviewed the best women's Maui Jim sunglasses for quality, comfort, and sun protection. We're also including our favorite pair, Maui Jim Stingray, which impressed us with scratch-resistant lenses and attractive tortoiseshell frames.

Considerations when choosing women's Maui Jim sunglasses

Choosing a style

When it comes to choosing a style, consider your direct sun exposure as well as your activity level.

If you spend time in saltwater environments, opt for Maui Jim sunglasses with rust-resistant frames. For a high level of activity or everyday use, choose durable, lightweight composite frames for superior comfort.

If you're a fashionista and expect to wear your sunglasses to make a statement at events, consider Maui Jim's high-end frames with dramatic silhouettes. However, don't expect them to be as durable as other styles.

Lens colors

Four shades stand out among Maui Jim's lens colors. Some are better suited for certain light levels and activities than others.

Neutral gray: Best for direct sunlight, this color provides the sharpest color contrast on the beach or at the pool.

HCL bronze: These caramel-colored lenses have a slight tint and are great for everyday use. They're comfortable for periods of intense sunlight as well as driving and regular activity.

Maui rose: This fun color offers a slight rosy tint to make colors pop and is effective for clear visibility during periods of high activity.

Maui HT: Lenses in this earthy, versatile shade have a high level of contrast that is perfect for low-light environments and low-impact activities like walking or golf.

Features

Materials

Frames: Maui Jim frames are made of metal, plastic, cellulose, or composite. Metal seems like the heaviest textile to use, but as they're used in aviator styles, the overall sunglasses are lightweight. As for the other materials, weight and density vary among them.

Lenses: As a premium brand of sunglasses, Maui Jim uses quality glass for lenses. This means they require more careful handling than cheap plastic frames and lenses, which is why you should keep them in a case when you're not wearing them.

Protective technology

Polarization: Maui Jim features PolarizedPlus2 lens technology in all their sunglasses. In addition to UV protection in the lenses, they combine color-correcting technology that enhances your visual experience.

UV protection: These protective coatings block out harmful UV rays that can cause permanent damage to your eyes. Maui Jim has the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV blocker.

Blue-light protection: Unlike its competitors, Maui Jim offers unique blue-light protection technology that is effective at blocking out visible radiation without diminishing blue colors.

Scratch-resistance: Some Maui Jim sunglasses feature SuperThin Glass Material technology to boost their scratch-resistant qualities with a firmer, tougher surface to the lens.

Glare-free: Certain Maui Jim sunglasses offer glare reduction, which cuts down on uncomfortable flashes from bright light, headlights, and street lamps.

Price

Women's Maui Jim sunglasses are priced between $169 and $329. At the lower end of the spectrum are lightweight sunglasses and aviator styles.

If you're looking for a broader range of fits and frame silhouettes, particularly in plastic frames, aim for mid-range sunglasses. For fashion-forward and on-trend styles, as well as sunglasses with protective technologies, expect to pay higher prices.

FAQ

Q. What are my options for women's Maui Jim sunglasses if I want to avoid unsightly indentations on my nose?

A. Your best bet is to opt for lightweight plastic or composite frames. While some aviator styles feel lightweight, their nasal pads concentrate pressure and could leave prominent marks on your nose.

Q. Do women's Maui Jim sunglasses come with a warranty?

A. Yes, Maui Jim includes a two-year manufacturer's defect warranty. Keep your receipt for proof of purchase in case you need to contact Maui Jim to honor it.

Women's Maui Jim sunglasses we recommend

Best of the best: Maui Jim Stingray

Our take: Sunglasses that include Maui Jim's signature features and UV technology and are a favorite across the board.

What we like: Classy, versatile tortoiseshell frames with medium-tint polarized lenses. Lightweight and comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.

What we dislike: Frame shape could be too wide for certain face shapes or those with petite features.

Best bang for your buck: Maui Jim Sugar Beach

Our take: Minimalist design in aviator style that are modern and sleek. Considering the protective features, this pair is a very affordable purchase.

What we like: Great degree of flexibility in fit with hinged nose pads. Ideal for those who are pool, beach, and boat fans, as the metal is saltwater resistant.

What we dislike: Require a high level of care and handling, as their design makes them far more fragile than others in Maui Jim's product line.

Choice 3: Maui Jim Orchid

Our take: Upscale statement glasses with sturdy frames that provide an elegant yet fashionable touch.

What we like: Medium tint and dark frames combine for a sophisticated look. Lightweight plastic frames that are durable and comfortable to wear without causing indentations on the nose.

What we dislike: High fashion with these sunglasses also means a hefty price tag. Frame silhouette is not the best for wider faces.

