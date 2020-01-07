The best women’s leggings

Once reserved for sporty activities, the gym, and yoga, leggings are now one of the most popular fashion items for women. Wear them to work out, go grocery shopping, or to board your next flight. Pair them with a dress or a tunic for a holiday party or dinner event.

Whether you're looking for a pair to dress up or dress down, our buying guide will help you narrow down your choices. A pair of comfortable opaque leggings, like our top pick, No Nonsense's Denim-Look Leggings, is a necessary and versatile staple of the modern woman's closet.

Considerations when choosing women's leggings

Types of leggings

Legging varieties run the gamut from performance athleticwear tights made of sturdy, flexible fabric to fashion leggings made for everyday wear.

Sizing

Sizing for leggings isn't the same as that for pants and jeans. Always check the size chart before purchasing. Sizing varies widely across brands. Leggings are typically available in a range of sizes from XS to XL. Certain companies also manufacture plus-size leggings. Some brands also sell leggings in one-size-fits-most versions.

Length

Typically, leggings cover the legs down to the ankle, but cropped, mid-calf, and capri versions also exist. Leggings that cover the feet are also an option, but they're usually called tights -- the terms are often used interchangeably, however.

Waistband

Choose from high, low, and medium-rise waistbands. Many women find a high waistband more comfortable, especially for athletic endeavors. A higher cut provides full coverage even when bent over. For tummy-control, select a pair of leggings with a wide waistband. For athletic pursuits, opt for an adjustable waistband to avoid tugging and pulling up your bottoms while you work out.

Features

Fabric

Leggings are available in a variety of materials. Usually, the fabric is a blend of materials that may include cotton, polyester, and/or spandex. Synthetic fabrics are ideal for athletic purposes, because they dry quickly and allow for plenty of movement without wearing down. Cotton leggings are best for casual wear; the material is comfortable but doesn't dry rapidly when wet. Cotton leggings are easier to care for than those made of synthetic materials.

Colors and patterns

Black is the most common color of leggings because it's easy to mix and match with other wardrobe items, but leggings are available in a slew of patterns, colors, and designs. Some leggings also feature mesh or sheer panels. Leggings that look like jeans -- sometimes called jeggings -- are another popular fashion option.

Winter-ready

Legging thickness varies depending on the brand. If you're searching for a pair of warm leggings for cold weather, buy fleece-lined ones. For outdoor sports, it may be worth wearing a pair of thermal underwear beneath your leggings for an added layer of warmth.

Opacity

If you don't want to show off your patterned underwear to the world, opt for opaque leggings. At first glance, leggings may seem thick enough, but a squat test could reveal that they're of questionable quality. A good quality pair of leggings shouldn't become sheer as you perform movements such as bending over. Check to see whether reviewers have had issues with the opacity of a product before making your purchase.

Price

You'll pay between $10 and $70 for a pair of women's leggings. Cost increases with quality. Higher-priced leggings tend to be designed for physical activity.

FAQ

Q. Can I throw my leggings into the washing machine?

A. It depends on what they're made of. A pair of athletic leggings probably requires added care when washing or drying. If they're made of cotton, feel free to toss the leggings in with your regular load of laundry. Athletic leggings should never go in the dryer. Hang dry to avoid damaging performance fabrics.

Q. I want leggings for lounging around the house. Which type should I choose?

A. A budget pair of cotton or cotton blend leggings is the perfect choice for lounging around your home. Don't spend extra money on a pair of high-tech running or yoga tights if you don't plan to sweat in them.

Women's leggings we recommend

Best of the best: No Nonsense's Denim-Look Leggings

Our take: A comfortable, stylish pair of leggings from a top brand.

What we like: Attractive denim look. Lightweight and ultra-stretchy. Comfortable with a durable design.

What we dislike: Sizing inconsistencies.

Best bang for your buck: Dimore's Fleece-Lined Leggings

Our take: A budget legging option (six pairs in a pack) with a comfortable fit.

What we like: Value pack is inexpensive and includes a variety of colors. Great fit. Surprising quality for the price. Wide waistband.

What we dislike: Some complaints that certain pairs in the pack were too sheer.

Choice 3: Leggings Depot's High-Waisted Solid Leggings

Our take: Classic leggings made for everyday wear.

What we like: Lightweight yet opaque. Fabric is soft with a lot of give. Holds up to extensive wear and tear.

What we dislike: Color is a bit dull.

