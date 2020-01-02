The best women’s ice skate

Ice skating is not just a fun winter activity; it can actually be a pretty good workout, too. But having the right gear when you hit the ice is the only way to prevent injuries and ensure you have the skating experience you're after.

Women's ice skates should offer proper support when you're gliding across the ice, as well as a comfortable fit to avoid blisters and foot pain. So, whether you're a casual, weekend-only skater or a competitive skater looking to take first place, finding the right skates to fit your skill level and personal preferences is key to having fun and success on the ice.

With our shopping guide, you'll have all the tips you need to find the best women's ice skates for your next trip to the rink. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top pick from Jackson, which offers extremely accurate sizing and works well for new skaters just learning to do spins and other tricks.

Considerations when choosing women's ice skates

Type

When you're choosing women's ice skates, start by considering your skill level. Beginner and novice ice skates are slightly different from advanced skilled figure and competition ice skates, so you want to choose a pair that will maximize your skills.

Beginner ice skates typically offer extra padding and more flexible materials to make them more comfortable; many feature smaller toe picks, too, which can prevent you from tripping as you're learning to skate but don't allow you to perform many tricks. Beginner skates are also made of synthetic materials, so they're more affordable and have greater flexibility.

Advanced ice skates are designed for spinning, jumping, and other tricks. They're used by competitive skaters and are suited for more complex footwork on the ice. Advanced skates are usually stiffer than beginner skates to offer greater support for the ankles when you land after a jump. They can feature either leather or synthetic materials and have larger toe picks that are more effective for stopping your momentum on the ice.

Fit

Unfortunately, you can't just match your ice skate size to your shoe size. That's because skate sizes aren't true to standard shoe sizes, so finding the proper fit is a challenge. Always read the manufacturer's guidelines regarding sizing before buying a pair of skates to make sure you get the best fit.

Pay attention to the skate's interior when choosing a size, too. Those that have extra padding have a tighter fit. But a tight fit may not be a bad thing -- competitive skaters usually prefer tighter skates to keep up with fast movements on the ice and provide better ankle support. Of course, you don't want the skates to be uncomfortably tight, but having too much room in your skates can cause blisters and other irritation.

Features

Blades

The blades on women's ice skates are made from several different metals, including chrome-plated carbon steel, nickel, and aluminum. Advanced skaters typically prefer steel blades because of their durability and sharpness, though you'll usually pay more for them. Some blades also feature larger toe picks than others, which work well for advanced maneuvers like jumps and spins.

You also have to choose between pre-sharpened blades and those that require sharpening before you use them. Advanced skaters often like to sharpen their blades themselves, but beginner or casual skaters usually prefer the convenience of being able to use the skates right away.

Boot materials

The material that your ice skates' boots are made of plays a role in how supportive and durable they are.

Leather skates are more durable and offer excellent support for advance skating maneuvers. They do take more time to break in, though, and don't provide the same flexibility as synthetic skates do. Leather skates are also more expensive.

Synthetic skates are more flexible, so they're usually more comfortable and affordable, especially for new skaters. They don't require much time to break in either. Synthetic boots don't typically last as long as leather skates, though.



Interior

If you skate outdoors, you'll probably appreciate skates with a fleece interior lining to keep your feet warm. New skaters often like to have some extra padding inside their skates for greater comfort, too. Competitive skaters may want to keep an eye out for skates that have structured padding and ankle support as well as moisture-wicking materials, so they hold up well during performances.

Price

Women's ice skates can cost anywhere from $30 to $900. You'll usually pay $30 to $150 for beginner skates, but advanced and competition skates typically cost between $150 and $900.

FAQ

Q. What features should I look for in my ice skates if I'm a casual skater?

A. If you only skate casually, comfort is probably your top priority. Look for skates that are made with a flexible material and feature extra padding inside for the most comfortable fit.

Q. How long does it take to break in a new pair of ice skates?

A. It depends on how stiff the material is that your ice skates are made of. Leather usually takes longer to break in because it's more rigid than synthetic materials. In general, though, it takes between 10 and 15 wears to break in a new pair of skates -- that can take as little as one to two weeks or as much as a month or two, depending on how often you skate.

Women's ice skates we recommend

Best of the best: Jackson Ultima's Mystique Ice Skates

Our take: An outstanding pair of skates for new to intermediate skaters thanks to the excellent support they provide.

What we like: Feature a stiff boot, but the sizes run true to provide a great fit. Work well for newer skaters who are just learning more complicated tricks, including spins and jumps. Offer full quarter and extra ankle padding for greater comfort.

What we dislike: May take two weeks or more to break in the skates. Blades aren't pre-sharpened and can rust if not carefully dried.

Best bang for your buck: American Athletic's Tricot-Lined Ice Skates

Our take: Fantastic skates for beginners that offer plenty of ankle support and an affordable price tag. Transition well to intermediate skating maneuvers, too.

What we like: Offer a comfortable fit for most feet. Feature extremely firm ankle support that helps keep feet centered over the blades. Boots are easy to wipe clean.

What we dislike: Upper part of skate can separate from the sole over time. Sizes run large.

Choice 3: Lake Placid's Supreme Ice Skates

Our take: Warm cushioned skates with excellent ankle support that work well for casual skaters -- though they run large, which can make for uncomfortable skating.

What we like: Can fit wide feet comfortably, but aren't as bulky as hockey skates. Offer comfortable padding throughout. Feature a warm, soft faux-fur lining. Ankle support is good for new and casual skaters.

What we dislike: Skates run big, so you may need to wear thick socks with them. Wider fit can make them difficult to control.

