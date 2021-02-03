The best women’s hybrid golf club

Although a hybrid golf club is a design that’s only been around for a couple of decades, it’s quickly become a popular choice for both male and female golfers.

The hybrid club attempts to combine the best features of both long irons and fairway woods, creating a club that’s easy to control and that delivers a more consistent ball strike versus other clubs made for long-distance shots.

TaylorMade M4 Hybrid Rescue Club tops our list of the best hybrid golf clubs for women, as it delivers a high level of shot-making options.

Considerations when choosing women’s hybrid golf clubs

Loft angle

The biggest difference among various hybrid golf clubs for women occurs in the loft angle on the club face. A golf club with a sharper loft angle causes the ball to fly higher with a shorter distance, allowing for a greater level of accuracy. A hybrid club with a flatter loft angle has a lower trajectory for greater distance but with the potential for less accuracy.

Hybrid clubs use a numbering system to differentiate them from each other. As a general rule, you use the hybrid golf club to replace a long iron, so the loft angle on the hybrid is similar to what you’d find with a long iron. A 2-hybrid club and a 2-iron both have about a 15-degree loft angle, as does a 3-wood. A 4-hybrid and a 4-iron both have about a 21-degree loft angle, as does a 6-wood.

Long irons, like a 3- or 4-iron, can be difficult for beginners to hit accurately, so these players may prefer the more forgiving club face on the hybrid club for long approach shots to the green. Manufacturers move the center of gravity on the hybrid club farther back than where it is in a hybrid club, which helps make the hybrid easier to hit accurately.

Features

Weight

Hybrid club heads typically have slight weight variances among different brands, and they’re lighter than a long iron or a fairway wood. This means you may gain a little bit of distance from a lighter hybrid by generating a greater club head speed with your swing.

Materials

The club head in the hybrid should consist of either stainless steel or titanium. Stainless steel appears more commonly and costs less than titanium, but titanium is lighter.

Club face technology

If you want to generate a little more speed at the time of contact with the ball, some hybrid club faces have a bounce back design that should generate a bit more distance for you.

Women’s vs. men’s

The women’s hybrid club is slightly lighter with a slightly shorter shaft than a men’s hybrid club. Taller women may want to use a men’s hybrid club.

Price

For beginners, hybrids in the $30 to $100 range should deliver decent performance. Advanced players may need extra shot-making features, which drives up the price of the hybrid to between $100 and $250.

FAQ

Q. Do I really need a hybrid club?

A. Beginner-level players tend to be able to hit a hybrid club more accurately than long irons or fairway woods, so a hybrid is a popular type of club. However, the rules don’t force you to carry one.

Q. Should I carry more than one hybrid club?

A. If you like the feel of the hybrid club, you can certainly carry two or more of them. Add hybrid clubs with varying loft angles in the club face to your bag to deliver different shot-making capabilities.

Women’s hybrid golf clubs we recommend

Best of the best: TaylorMade M4 Hybrid Rescue Club

Our take: Hybrid clubs need to offer the player the flexibility to make tough shots, and the M4 is one of the best on the market in this area.

What we like: Both novices and advanced players will love the balanced feel of this hybrid club. Includes a headcover.

What we dislike: It’s expensive, so those who play infrequently may have a tough time justifying the price.

Best bang for your buck: Cobra Women’s Max Hybrid Golf Club

Our take: Desirable price point for a hybrid that’s made for beginners who need this club’s forgiveness for off-center ball strikes.

What we like: Multiple configurations available in this model, allowing players to pick the loft angle on the club face that they want at the time of purchase.

What we dislike: Grip on the club feels a little odd, which may bother some players.

Choice 3: Callaway Steelhead XR Hybrid

Our take: Players who favor distance over accuracy from the hybrid club will appreciate this design.

What we like: Uses a specially designed club face that emphasizes speed and power. Ships with a headcover included.

What we dislike: Costs more than an average hybrid club. Slightly older design.

