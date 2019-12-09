The best women’s hiking boots

If you're an outdoor enthusiast who traverses challenging terrain, you need proper footwear. When you invest in hiking boots, you get the best in traction, protection, and warmth.

Women's hiking boots are made with tough, weather-resistant materials like leather or suede. These rugged styles feature thick soles with well-defined treads for the ultimate all-terrain gripping experience. They're also designed with soft linings and cushioned insoles for a comfortable trek every time.

Lace up for your next hike with a new pair of women's hiking boots. Check out our buying guide featuring our favorite boots, Timberland Women's White Ledge Mid-Ankle Boot, which have chunky treads that provide exceptional traction on the trails.

Considerations when choosing women's hiking boots

Types of hiking boots

Not sure where to begin when it comes to comparing styles? Before diving in, the first thing you should know is that there are three main types of hiking boots. Designs vary considerably, as each style boasts features specifically tailored to certain conditions and activities.

Hiking shoes: These styles are the easiest to pick out in a sea of hiking boots. As their name implies, they're similar to shoes in that they're low-cut and have flexible midsoles. They're preferred for casual hiking since they're lighter and break in quickly with modest walking.

Day hikers: Day hikers are essential for short backpacking trips when carrying loads less than 20 pounds. Since they're either mid- or high-cut, they offer superior ankle protection and stability. These styles also have moderately flexible soles, which like hiking shoes, don't require much in the way of breaking in.

Backpacking boots: Backpacking boots are as rugged and protective as hiking boots get. They're better suited for longer outdoor excursions, in which loads can be as much as 40 pounds. These styles are almost always high-cut and feature a shank that spans the footbed. Given their rigidity, backpacking boots require considerable breaking in before major trips.

Materials

Because hiking boots handle challenging terrain and adverse conditions, they're made with durable materials. Leather as well as synthetic materials offer weather resistance, though some are more effective at keeping feet warm, dry, and protected than others.

Full-grain leather: Full-grain leather offers superior durability and overall resistance. It's used for rugged backpacking boots since it's water-resistant and holds up well against abrasions.

Unfortunately, full-grain leather's rigidity means it's not breathable and requires breaking in. Nubuck leather is a more flexible full-grain option and is recognizable by its buffed, near-suede finish.

Split-grain leather: Split-grain leather is a breathable, inexpensive choice for light and midweight hiking boots. These styles are sometimes paired with mesh for more flexibility and airflow. The thing about breathability is the materials are less water-resistant when compared to full-grain boots. As a result, they often have sewn-in waterproof liners.

Synthetic materials: Synthetic materials like polyester and nylon are growing in popularity for hiking boots. While they're lightweight and inexpensive, their durability is less than that of leather. Boots made with synthetic materials may be outfitted with waterproof liners, moisture-wicking materials, and other protective membranes.

Price

For good-quality, low-cut hiking boots, expect to spend between $60 and $120. Midweight boots with a rugged design cost closer to $200. For extreme outdoor activities like backpacking or mountaineering, you can spend as much as $300 to $600.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear my orthopedic insoles with my hiking boots?

A. It depends on the boot and the shape of your insoles. Some boots have removable insoles to accommodate custom ones. Other boots have a top insole layer of memory foam, so fitting an insole on top of it could compromise fit and comfort.

Q. Can I wear hiking boots as my everyday winter footwear?

A. Absolutely, though they're much heavier than most other boots or footwear options. They're not as practical if you think your lower body may become fatigued, though they're useful if you trek through uneven terrain like snow mounds on a daily basis.

Women's hiking boots we recommend

Best of the best: Timberland Women's White Ledge Mid-Ankle Boot

Our take: Tough construction from a reputable name in outdoor footwear.

What we like: Rugged traction sole and ultra-warm lining. Appropriate for moderate hiking.

What we dislike: All the bells and whistles make for a heavier boot.

Best bang for your buck: Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot

Our take: Premium boot outfitted with trail-friendly features at an affordable price.

What we like: Available in six colors. Superior traction, even in muddy and wet conditions.

What we dislike: Sizing may not match up to your normal shoe size, so try on more than one for a good fit.

Choice 3: Merrell Women's Moab Ventilator Hiking Shoe

Our take: Low cut for casual hiking. Lightweight and modest traction well suited for dry conditions.

What we like: Praise-worthy Vibram sole keeps foot and ankles pain-free and adequately cushioned.

What we dislike: Wide toe box can be a bit too spacious for those with narrow feet.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.