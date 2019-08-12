The best women’s golf club set

Whether you're a beginner golfer or a seasoned pro, having the right set of clubs can up your game. Women's golf clubs are typically shorter in length than men's but include all the types of clubs you'd expect in a men's set. Because golf clubs are a significant investment, you want to be sure to pick clubs that line up with your skill level and size.

For tips on picking the right set, read this quick shopping guide on women's golf clubs. We've also included our top recommendations, like this 14-piece set by Callaway, one of the most trusted brands in the game.

Considerations when choosing women's golf club sets

Types of clubs

Woods: Historically, woods had large wooden heads to drive the ball long distances. Nowadays, woods have light titanium or hollow metal heads that are angled to help you hit the ball farther. Woods are classified by numbers to denote the loft of the club face, which determines how far and high you can hit the ball. Higher lofts may be easier for beginners.

Irons: Irons have smaller, heavier heads than woods. They are designed for shots from the fairway, tee, or anywhere 200 to 300 yards from the green. They have angled faces.

Wedges: Wedges can include a pitching wedge, sand wedge, or a lob wedge. Usually, women's sets contain a sand wedge and pitching wedge. Wedges have more loft than irons and are used for short approach shots or hitting balls out of sand traps.

Putters: Putters are designed to putt or knock the ball into the hole. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, though we suggest standard-length ones if you're a beginner.

Hybrids: Hybrids are a cross between irons and woods. They are lightweight and have a flat face. While they don't drive as far as other clubs, hybrids have more accuracy and are easier to swing.

Length

There are three lengths of golf clubs, and it's imperative to select a length that works with your particular height. Petite length is appropriate for women 5'3" or shorter. Women's standard works for women who are 5'3" to 5'7" in height. Men's standard is best for women 5'7" or taller.

Features

Number of clubs

Most women's golf club sets contain 11 to 13 clubs. Most sets include hybrids that replace lower-loft irons (three-iron, four-iron, and five-iron) because they're harder to handle at lower swing speeds.

Material

Most sets for women are made from graphite or titanium mixed with steel. Steel shafts are heavier and appropriate for golfers with faster swings. Graphite is lighter weight and flexible, making the material more appropriate for beginners who aren't yet confident in their swing.

Grip size

Choose a grip size based on the size of your hand. The range of sizes available are undersize (or junior), standard, midsize, and jumbo. If you wear a small or medium golf glove, typically a standard grip size will work for you. Most importantly, select a grip size that feels natural to hold in your hand.

Bag

All club sets come with a carrying bag. Select a bag with dividers to keep your clubs organized and a comfortable shoulder strap for easy transport. Also, look for a rain hood to keep your clubs protected from the elements.

Women's golf club set prices

The price of a set ranges widely, from $130 up to $1,000. Price mostly depends on material, number of clubs, and brand.

FAQ

Q. I'm 5'5" tall. What length of club should I buy?

A. We recommend a 43-inch club. If you choose a club that's too long, it affects your posture and can diminish the distance and accuracy of your shot. As a rule of thumb, for every inch above or below 5'5", add or subtract an inch in club length.

Q. Is shaft flexibility important?

A. Yes, very. Second to the length of the club, flexibility of the portion of the club between the grip and the head is a key feature. For women with low swing speeds, select a ladies flex shaft. If you're more experienced, a regular flex shaft may be more appropriate.

Women's golf club sets we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway Women's Strata Plus Complete Golf Set

Our take: A 14-piece set with trusted quality at a mid-range price.

What we like: Reputable brand in club development. Good price point for a set that includes a driver, five woods, five hybrids, six through nine irons, and two wedges.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Best bang for your buck: Wilson Ultra Women's Golf Set, Right-Handed

Our take: Low-priced starter set of women's clubs.

What we like: Ideal set for first time golfers. Contains basic drivers, irons, a wedge, and putter. Stylish bag. Flexible shafts.

What we dislike: Clubs sized for taller women.

Choice 3: Aspire X1 Women's Golf Club Set

Our take: Lightweight, attractive clubs that are a perfect starter set for female golfers.

What we like: Graphite shafts are flexible and light. Includes a driver, fairway wood, putter, and five woods.

What we dislike: Bag not the highest quality but looks sharp nonetheless.

