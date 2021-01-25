Everyone needs a cozy robe for lounging around the house, and few options are as comfortable as fleece robes. Not only are they soft, but they’re also extremely warm and durable. Fleece is lightweight, which makes it easy to layer over your favorite pajamas or loungewear. A fleece robe is also moisture-resistant, so it’s perfect for throwing on after a shower or bath. Not all women’s fleece robes are created equal — there’s plenty of variation in the softness, warmth, and style, which is why you have to choose carefully.

Fortunately, we’ve gathered all the tips you need to find the best women’s fleece robe in our buying guide. We’ve also included several specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Alexander Del Rossa, which comes in multiple colors and patterns and features two deep pockets for convenience.

Considerations when choosing women’s fleece robes

Size

Women’s fleece robes don’t come in standard sizes, which can make it tricky to find the right size. You can usually find small, medium, large, and extra-large, though some brands may include additional sizes like extra-small and/or extra-extra-large. Some manufacturers also offer a range of plus-size options, and a few brands feature one-size-fits-all robes.

Because there’s no standard sizing, make sure to consult the sizing chart for any fleece robe you’re considering. Compare your measurements to the chart to find the size that will fit best.

Length

Like all robes, women’s fleece robes are available in various lengths, depending on how much coverage you prefer.

Short fleece robes have a hem that hits above the knee. They work well for warmer weather or wearing your robe more like a cardigan.Mid-length fleece robes hit at or just below the knee. They work well for mild weather or if you don’t want a robe that’s too bulky.Three-quarter length fleece robes hit at the mid-calf and are the most common length option. They’re the most versatile because you can wear them on their own or over other clothing and in nearly any weather.Full-length fleece robes hit at the ankle for total coverage and more complete warmth. They’re incredibly cozy in cold weather, but they can make walking difficult.



Features

Pile

As with carpeting, the pile of a fleece robe refers to how long its fibers are. Robes with a higher pile are fluffier and plusher. Even so, a high pile robe isn’t necessarily made with the highest-quality fleece, so choose a robe with a pile that feels most comfortable to you.

Pockets

Fleece robes often include pockets at the front, and they’re large enough to hold a phone and other small items. You can find some fleece robes with side pockets, but they usually can’t fit as much in them.

Avoid overloading the pockets of your robe. Fleece is extremely lightweight, so carrying heavy items in the pockets can cause the robe to sag.

Most fleece robes have a belt Belt vs. zipper

closure, which allows you to adjust the fit to make the robe as comfortable as possible. Many women prefer a belted robe because it makes it easier to accommodate any weight changes, but others don’t like the bulk a belt adds at the waist.

If you aren’t a fan of belted robes, you can find some fleece robes with a zipper. Most styles use a full-length zipper, so you can wear the robe open if you like. However, the robe’s fit isn’t adjustable with a zipper.

Price

You can pay between $25 and $120 for a women’s fleece robe. Lower-quality styles that are thin and not as insulating cost between $25 and $40, while a higher-quality, more durable robe can go for $50 to $80. For the most luxurious fleece robes, expect to pay $90 to $120.

FAQ

Q. How long does a fleece robe usually last?

A. Fleece is pretty durable, so even robes worn daily usually last three to four years. Styles made with thinner fleece can wear out more quickly. You can tell it’s time for a new robe when the fleece starts to look thin and matted.

Q. How should I wash a fleece robe?

A. Always consult the care label of your robe to determine the proper way to wash it, since it can differ from style to style. In general, you should wash your fleece robe in cold water on a mild or gentle cycle with like colors. Hang the robe to dry or toss it in the dryer on the low heat setting.

Women’s fleece robes we recommend

Best of the best: Alexander Del Rossa Women's Zip-Up Fleece Robe

Our take: With multiple color and pattern options, this super-soft, luxurious fleece robe is perfect for staying warm and cozy in cold weather.

What we like: Features an easy-to-use zipper closure. Longer length provides extra warmth. Offers two generous pockets that can easily hold a phone.

What we dislike: Sizes run large, so you may need to go down a size.

Best bang for your buck: Pembrook Women’s Plush Fleece Robe

Our take: A budget-friendly fleece robe that offers the same quality as other higher-priced options.

What we like: Comfy short length hits at the knee. Comes in several color choices. Perfect for wearing in cold winter weather. Machine-washable.

What we dislike: Some fibers from the fleece can stick to wet skin after a shower.

Choice 3: Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe

Our take: A classic belted fleece robe that’s extremely soft and warm.

What we like: Comes in both soft neutral and bold bright color options. Offers plenty of warmth without being bulky. Stays soft even after repeated washing.

What we dislike: Online color swatches aren’t always accurate.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.