The best women’s earmuffs

If your hair and makeup are on point, then you need the right winter headwear accessory to keep them looking good. Earmuffs, in this case, are a winter essential as well as a seasonal fashion staple.

Earmuffs are an ideal solution for those who wish to forgo hats to preserve their hairstyles but still want to stay warm. They target protection around your ears, keeping them from freezing in the cold winter weather. Earmuffs are also popular if you participate in winter activities because they stay put during runs and hikes.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide on women's earmuffs. Our favorite style, 180s Women's Keystone Earmuffs, feature a quilted shell and ultra-plush lining.

Considerations when choosing women's earmuffs

Fit styles

When it comes to women's earmuffs, there are three main styles to choose from:

Over the head: This traditional style fits like a headband, usually with oversized earmuffs. They usually have adjustable plastic bands to customize fit. While over-the-head styles have a universal fit, they can be a bit tight and uncomfortable for some people.

Behind the head: These styles have a design similar to over-the-head earmuffs, but these are intended to wrap around the back of the head. They also have adjustable bands, and to some, are considered a more comfortable option. Behind-the-head styles can be a bit challenging to wear with certain hairstyles.

Individual: This newer iteration of earmuffs forgo the band altogether. Instead, they have a cup-and-clip style to hold them in place. These styles are ideal if you don't want to compromise your hairstyle, but they take some time to get used to.

Adjustability

Earmuffs with adjustable bands usually click or snap into place once you find the right width. That's why many earmuffs are generally one-size-fit all, with the exception of distinguishing between youth and adult sizes.

Material

Earmuffs are made from a variety of warm, weatherproof, and sometimes waterproof materials. Expect to find a combination of knits, polar fleece, nylon, faux fur, wool, and even Thinsulate for shell as well as lining materials.

Wash and care

Certain earmuffs, especially those designed for winter sports, are often machine washable. Their care instructions typically call for mild detergents, and they should be line-dried.

Other styles with delicate materials typically require spot cleaning. For these, you'll also need to clean them with a diluted mild detergent applied with a towel. Avoid saturating these styles because excess water usually warps their shape and could damage materials.

Folding styles

If you're traveling or going on a day trip, consider folding earmuffs. It's easier to roll or collapse them to fit into bags. Non-folding styles take up considerable room in a bag if you decide to remove them in the middle of your journey.

Headphone compatibility

If you enjoy listening to music while you're outside, be sure your earmuffs are compatible with headphones. Simple wired earbuds can tuck inside some styles without obstructing the fit. There are also earmuffs equipped with their own headphone jacks or are Bluetooth-enabled.

Price

Traditional earmuffs cost $10 or less, and more stylish choices cost between $10 and $30. If you're willing to spend big bucks on earmuffs, designer styles cost as much as $150.

FAQ

Q. How do I prevent earmuffs from losing their shape off-season in my closet?

A. Foldable styles are successful at retaining their shape, so for these, ensure you collapse them appropriately for storage. Earmuffs that are not foldable can be kept inside a shoebox on their own because they'll be protected from being crushed by other items.

Q. I have sensitive skin, so which material is best for earmuffs?

A. Stay away from wool, knit, or faux-fur styles because their fibers can cause irritation to some people. Stick to polar fleece or nylon earmuffs, which are generally softer and smoother.

Women's earmuffs we recommend

Best of the best: 180s' Women's Keystone Earmuffs

Our take: Parka-inspired earmuffs provide premium warmth and comfort.

What we like: Click-to-fit adjustability and won't crease or dent your hairstyle. Sleek and modern design.

What we dislike: Fit issues if you're wearing glasses.

Best bang for your buck: Simplicity's Women's Winter Knitted Faux Fur Plush Earmuffs with Lined Trim

Our take: Throwback style protects ears from biting cold and wind with oversized earmuffs.

What we like: Fit comfortably with most accessories including hats and glasses. Soft plush and knit is as comfortable as they come.

What we dislike: Not foldable or collapsible like other earmuffs.

Choice 3: Sprigs' Earbags Bandless Ear Warmers/Earmuffs with Thinsulate

Our take: Designed for the minimalist who wants the warmth of earmuffs without the fuss of a headband.

What we like: Scoops and covers ears with a clip-on style lined with Thinsulate. Tucks into pockets when not in use.

What we dislike: Choose earrings wisely because they're stud-friendly only.

