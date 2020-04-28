The best women’s Dr. Martens boot

How would you characterize your style? Classy, edgy, or a little bit of both? To get the best of both worlds -- and to embrace a fashion-forward look -- make sure you add a pair of Dr. Martens boots to your footwear collection.

The iconic British brand is best-known for its combat-boot styles. Dr. Martens, or "Doc Martens," are instantly recognizable by their yellow contrast stitching, high-rise laces, and high-quality leather construction. They're embraced by fashionistas, professionals, and, of course, rock stars. The brand's versatile designs can be paired with virtually any outfit, including dresses, jeans, or even mini-skirts, just to name a few.

Get ready to lace up the hottest boots around by investing in your own pair of Dr. Martens. Keep reading our buying guide, which includes our favorite pair, Dr. Martens Original 1490 W Boot. This timeless, iconic design remains a beloved wardrobe staple.

Considerations when choosing women's Dr. Martens boots

Classic vs. new styles

If you're in the market for Dr. Martens, you'll be spoiled for choice. If you'd like to stick to the original design -- which are as versatile as it gets -- take a look at their lace-up boots in black. They're available in more than one finish, as well as several colors.

If you prefer something a bit more edgy, explore some of the brand's newer styles. Original designs now feature bold prints, glitter, or embellishments. You can also find styles with heels, elastic details, or platforms, any of which are cut from below the ankle to below the knee.

Cut and laces

Original Dr. Martens boots feature a series of 8 eyelets for laces; however, there are styles ranging from 6 to 18 eyelets. The more eyelets the boot has, the higher the cut. There are also Dr. Martens boots that are laceless and are well-liked for their easy-on, easy-off design.

Features

Leather construction

Dr. Martens stand out with their top-quality leather construction. The first time you wear them, you may notice their structural integrity and stiffness. Be prepared to spend time breaking them in, especially before embarking on a prolonged walking excursion.

Slip-resistant outsole

In addition to their appealing designs, Dr. Martens boot soles are slip-resistant. Outfitted with deep grooves and grippy treads, you can maintain traction at all times in wet or inclement weather. And it doesn't stop there -- Dr. Martens outsoles are heat-sealed, so you don't need to worry about chunks or layers peeling off the boot.

Air-cushioned insole

Despite their rugged outer design, Dr. Martens boots are more comfortable than they look. They're equipped with cushioned insoles, often referred to as "bouncing soles," which minimize shock, impact, and foot fatigue.

Finishes

Even if you're not ready to rock Dr. Martens boots in bold patterns, you can step into style by choosing a unique finish. Low-shine Dr. Martens have understated style, whereas high-gloss finishes such as patent leather styles are attention-grabbing. While not all Dr. Martens boots are available in a wide variety of finishes, there are usually at least two options for each style.

Price

Dr. Martens boots made from synthetic materials cost $80 to $100. Original styles cost between $100 and $150, which also include new designs with heels or embellishments. The most expensive styles cost closer to $200 and feature on-trend colors and designs.

FAQ

Q. Does Dr. Martens make boots in materials other than leather?

A. Yes. Many styles are now available in PVC or vegan leather. Select embellished styles also use canvas, denim, or synthetic materials to achieve a leather-free construction.

Q. In what sizes are Dr. Martens boots available?

A. Women's Dr. Martens boots are only available in full sizes, ranging from 5 to 11. If you're a half size or a wide width, it's recommended that you try on sizes above and below your regular shoe size to find the best-fitting pair.

Women's Dr. Martens boots we recommend

Best of the best: Dr. Martens Original 1490 W

Our take: Signature mid-height style featuring 10 lace-up eyelets.

What we like: Air-cushioned soles. Supple leather with a smooth finish. Spacious and comfortable.

What we dislike: Can be time-consuming to adjust laces.

Best bang for your buck: Dr. Martens Chelsea

Our take: Lower-profile style featuring elastic gussets for exceptional flexibility.

What we like: Contemporary design. Available in several colors and designs. Easy to slip on and off.

What we dislike: Leather may be stiff, so you need to break them in.

Choice 3: Dr. Martens Kendra

Our take: Bold, ultra-feminine combat boot with a statement-making heel.

What we like: Comfortable cushioned sole. Outsole offers excellent traction with slip-resistant design.

What we dislike: Heavier than other styles.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

