The best women’s down jacket

Down jackets used to be considered a dowdy but necessary winter garment. Nowadays, form and function have finally wed as puffy jackets (also called "puffer" jackets) have become a thing of runway and celebrity fashion.

While puffy in appearance, these jackets are incredibly lightweight while also keeping you incredibly warm. With so many down jackets on the market, this shopping guide will help you choose one that suits your style and your outdoor needs. We've also included our top recommendations at the end of this article, like the Columbia Hexbreaker, a long water-resistant women's down jacket that uses Omni-Heat reflective technology to keep you extra toasty.

Considerations when choosing women's down jackets

Fill material

Traditionally, down jackets are filled with feathers from geese or ducks. Down is the fine layer of feathers that keep the birds warm and insulated, which is why down is such a good thermal insulator to keep your body warm.

Synthetic filler that's not sourced from animals are also used in "down" jackets. However, it won't keep you as warm as down, and you may need to wear more layers underneath these jackets. People with allergies to feathers or who don't consume animal products should opt for synthetic filler.

Fill weight

Down jackets are often labeled with the weight of the filler, which can run anywhere from 500 grams to upwards of 800 grams. The higher the number, the heavier the jacket -- and the warmer it will be. A moderate weight is 600 grams.

Length

Women's down jackets generally come in four lengths: waist/hip, mid-thigh, calf, and full length. Jackets that fall to the hip or waist are a sportier style than those with fuller coverage. Ones that hit the mid-thigh or mid-calf give more coverage for colder weather. Full-length jackets end at the ankle and are usually A-shaped so that you can walk with a range of motion.

Features

Hood

Even though down jackets are designed for cold and inclement weather, not all of them come with hoods. If you want more protection from the cold, especially where you need it most, opt for a jacket with a hood. Some hoods are permanently attached while others are removable, either by snaps, buttons, or a zipper. Removable hoods add versatility to the style of the jacket.

Adjustability

Adjustable features by way of Velcro, drawstrings, or bungee cords can make for a better fit. For example, longer jackets with a drawstring or bungee cord at the mid-section can create a more fitted waist in the otherwise boxy cut typical of down jackets. Adjustable cuffs can eliminate drafts or fit with a better seal over gloves and are a desirable feature for especially frigid weather.

Special lining

Though down often doesn't require much layering underneath, some down jackets include premium lining, like shearling or fleece, that provide comfort and an extra absorbent layer of warmth around your torso and face area.

Weather resistance

A quality down jacket will be water resistant, especially if it has a nylon or polyester shell. Some styles have a windproof weave as well, which means wind can't penetrate the jacket.

Price

Expect to pay between $60 and $400 for a women's down jacket. If you want a down jacket that falls below the hip or waist and comes with a hood, expect to pay between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my down jacket?

A. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's care instructions. Some require that you dry clean the jacket. Others can be machine washed, granted that you have a front-loading washing machine. Top-loading machines are too rough for down-jacket materials. Use gentle soap and never use bleach or fabric softeners.

Q. Can I put my down jacket in the dryer?

A. Again, check with the manufacturer before putting your down jacket in the dryer. Some down jackets must be air dried while others can be dried on a tumble-dry low setting. In that case, we recommend placing tennis balls in the dryer with the jacket to keep the down feathers from getting matted and keeping your coat fluffy.

Women's down jackets we recommend

Best of the best: Columbia's Sportswear Women's Hexbreaker Down Coat

Our take: A premium water-resistant down coat that'll cover you in extreme weather.

What we like: Covers entire upper body, from the neck to the knees. Omni-Heat reflective technology uses body heat to keep you warm. 600-gram down fill.

What we dislike: Sizing runs big. Could be warmer for some users.

Best bang for your buck: XPOSURZONE's Women's Packable Down Quilted Lightweight Puffer Coat

Our take: A bargain-priced puffer that's super lightweight for moderately cold weather.

What we like: Lots of colors to choose from. Short length and lightweight makes for easy packing and layering.

What we dislike: Not water-resistant. Feathers may leak out.

Choice 3: Orolay's Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Our take: A stylish down jacket featuring a hood lined with trendy faux lambskin.

What we like: Fashionable, attractive style. Six colors to choose from. Windproof and water-resistant. Lightweight even though thickened.

What we dislike: Despite bulkier look, fit runs smaller than expected.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.