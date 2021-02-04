Best women’s cold weather hiking pants

Winter hiking pants for women

There’s nothing quite as invigorating as a cold weather hike. If you’re an avid hiker, you know how much mobility, comfort, and durability matter, especially once you leave the beaten path. So, when it comes to your pants, you should never settle for less than the highest quality.

Luckily, the best hiking pants are designed with the technical and practical features you need for anything from a brisk early morning stroll to a trek through the snowy mountains.

(Get trail-ready with the Backcountry On-the-Go Pant or Prana Kanab Pant.)

Essential features of hiking pants

Whether you prefer a casual hike or are always looking for the next challenge, the following features are must-haves for any cold-weather hike.

Durability

Reinforced knees, extra stitching in the seams, and a gusseted crotch all prevent embarrassing tears and scuffs in rough terrain. Durable hiking pants also protect your skin against painful scratches and snags. Along with this, higher durability gives hiking pants a longer lifespan, even after multiple washes and heavy use.

(We love how durable Fjallraven’s Keb Curved Trouser and Nikka Pant are.)

Mobility

The last thing you want when traversing steep terrain is to have restricted movements. Many hiking pants are designed to keep you warm, while still providing the freedom you need for a great hike. Pants that offer some stretch or elasticity in the knees, waist, and groin all lend well to mobility.

Versatility

Full-length pants are ideal for cold weather treks, but you might need something more versatile for warmer seasons. Consider a pair of convertible hiking pants with a zipper and removable leggings or ones you can roll up to allow the cool air in.

Breathability

A great pair of hiking pants should either be made of breathable fabric like polyester or come with side zippers you can use for additional ventilation. Breathable fabrics are also great if you tend to sweat a lot as they often have moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties.

Protection from the elements

For light rain or snow flurries, look for hiking pants that are treated with a durable water-repellant (DWR). For hikes in the sun, look for a pair with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) to protect you from UV rays.

(Columbia’s Saturday Trail Pants and Women's Just Right Straight-Leg Pants are specially adapted to beat the sun.)

Fabric

Fleece-lined cotton pants are warm but cotton retains water, making them slow to dry and uncomfortable to wear on longer hikes. Wool, on the other hand, is an ideal insulator against chilly temperatures. For mobility and breathability, go with Elastane and polyester.

Softshell vs. hardshell hiking pants

Designed to withstand harsh conditions like heavy rain and snow, hardshell hiking pants are both waterproof and windproof. They also offer all-around protection against the elements in exchange for a slightly bulkier, heavier design.

Softshell pants, however, are stretchier and more breathable than their counterparts. Though they are not waterproof, they can be easily treated with a water-resistant chemical which, combined with the right fabric, will keep you dry and warm on any backcountry hike.

(Check out CAMEL’s softshell hiking pants — they’re perfect for snowy hikes.)

How to layer for cold weather hikes

While insulated hiking pants are designed to keep you warm, strenuous exercise often leads to overheating and sweating. Insulated material traps the moisture in, which causes chafing, discomfort, and cold.

The solution is to layer up. Consider a pair of hiking pants with a relaxed fit that leaves room for a base thermal layer that gives you flexibility without retaining moisture. Leg warmers and long underwear can keep you warm without giving up style points.

Make sure each layer holds the necessary elasticity to prevent the material from bunching up or sliding down while you hike.

(Black Diamond Notion SP Pant are stylish and comfortable, with room for layering.)

Winter hiking tips

Now that you know what to look for in hiking pants, here are some final tips to keep you warm and mobile, while looking your best.

Deep or zippered pockets are perfect for stashing your valuables while out on the trail. If you prefer subtlety, some hiking pants have hidden inside pockets.

An awesome feature meant to keep your legs warm by redirecting heat inward, Thermalock technology is perfect for cold days or winter hikes. Combined with a pair of wind-resistant pants, the chill will be a distant memory.

Built-in gaiters or adjustable Velcro keep out the snow and rain where your boots meet your pants.

Fit and technical features are important, but so is comfort. Check for seams or tight areas in places that should be loose and flexible.

No matter where your excursions take you, high-quality hiking pants will make you look and feel good from the moment you step out onto the trail to the moment you get back home.

More women's winter hiking pants worth considering

Patagonia Quandary Pant — This lightweight, durable option is DWR-treated, has a customizable fit, and is perfect even for warmer hikes.

Under Armour Fusion Pant — We love the mobility and comfort these pants give us, on and off the trails.

Angela Watson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.