The best women’s Blundstone boot

If you're searching for a rugged boot to pair with your favorite jeans, look no further than Blundstone boots. These tough kicks -- from Tasmania, Australia -- draw color inspiration from the territory's natural landscape, including rich woodsy browns and dusty taupes. The terrain has also inspired the construction of Blundstone boots, as they're designed with comfortable footbeds and shock-resistant zones.

To explore Blundstone's boot collection, take a look at our buying guide. We're including our favorite pair, Blundstone's 490 Bump-Toe Boot, whose semi-matte finish and contrast detail is stylish enough for all-season wear.

Considerations when choosing women's Blundstone boots

Popular fashions

While Blundstone boots are often paired with jeans, they're versatile enough to wear in a variety of situations. Dressier heeled styles are often worn with dresses or business-casual styles. Blundstone boots are also popular for workwear, as they provide support and protection. In some industries, they meet the uniform guidelines for work boots.

Sizing

Blundstone is a brand whose compatibility charts are worth examining before you buy. While most styles list the U.S. size, some may only include the equivalent E.U. size. If you're interested in a unisex style -- and there are several in the Blundstone family -- you need to use the chart to find the correct women's size.

Colors

Blundstone's color collection is somewhat limited compared to other boot companies, but it's definitely not a dealbreaker. In fact, because most colors are inspired by the Tasmanian landscape, shades are unique. Even if the originality of color selection isn't your main concern, you'll appreciate the versatility of browns, grays, tans, taupes, and olive greens.

Features

Material

Blundstone boots are made from high-quality leather and suede, which is reflected in their price. Since these materials are porous, you need to waterproof them if you intend to wear them in wet weather. Some Blundstone styles are pretreated and are marked accordingly. Other styles are not, in which case you can purchase waterproofing treatment directly from Blundstone.

Pull tabs

The pull tabs you see on Blundstone boots contribute to their rugged, utilitarian appearance, and they're fully functional. These tiny details help you shimmy your foot into the boot and get comfortable.

Elastic

Many Blundstone boots feature an elastic panel down the sides of the ankles. Not only do these make it easy to get boots off and on, they provide a little extra room for thicker socks. Keep in mind that these panels aren't waterproof, so you may end up with wet feet if you're outside in raining weather for a prolonged period of time.

Sole

The sole of Blundstone boots are at the center of the brand. Depending on the design, you can find reinforced toe boxes and mudguards, shock-absorption zones, chunky outsoles, or cushioned insoles. Some styles feature removable insoles to accommodate custom ones.

Price

While Blundstone has more than 500 original styles in their collection, their price range is quite narrow. Many signature styles cost $180 to $200, while newer styles with unique detail can range from $200 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What Blundstone styles are best to wear during colder months?

A. Blundstone's thermal boots are popular for their genuine shearling footbeds and Thinsulate insulation. They're warm and cozy and are also waterproof to keep feet dry. Other styles can be worn in chilly temperatures, though they might not feel as warm without the added linings.

Q. Does Blundstone warranty its boots?

A. Yes, but you need detailed documentation regarding purchase as well as the defect. Each claim is evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and you initially pay to send the boots back to the company for inspection. As far as the cost of replacement, if it's deemed a manufacturer defect, the boots are replaced at no cost.

Women's Blundstone boots we recommend

Best of the best: Blundstone 490 Bump-Toe Boot

Our take: Tough construction with reinforced toe guard and bumper.

What we like: Comfortable molded sole. Packaged with waterproofing leather products.

What we dislike: Runs a bit bulkier and heavier than other Blundstone styles.

Best bang for your buck: Blundstone 510 Slip-On Boot

Our take: Solid choice for an everyday style featuring waterproof leather.

What we like: Wick-away inserts. Shock reduction design and dual density outsole for a softer stride.

What we dislike: Style runs small, so consider choosing a half size up.

Choice 3: Blundstone 1352 Chelsea Boot

Our take: Iconic style with a more contoured, feminine heel shaft.

What we like: Versatile details for all-year wear. Removable footbed. Shock protection heel.

What we dislike: Initial fit can be snug until they're broken in.

