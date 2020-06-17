The best women’s beach cruiser bike

Beach cruiser bikes allow you to enjoy a day of adventure and exercise at the beach and beyond. These simple, stylish bikes offer a wide variety of functional and playful accessories for a casual, comfortable ride.

When choosing a women's beach cruiser bike, you'll want to pay attention to factors like frame size, materials, and design, as well as desirable features like racks and baskets, color choices, and lights or reflectors. We'll help you sort through these factors to find your ideal beach cruiser and share our top recommendations, including our favorite, the eye-catching Sixthreezero Women's Beach Cruiser Bicycle, which comes in various color and speed options.

Considerations when choosing women's beach cruiser bikes

Frame materials

Women's beach cruisers have a distinct, curvy frame design that makes them easy to mount and ride, even while wearing a skirt. Lightweight, high-quality frame materials, such as aluminum or titanium, will be more expensive but stronger and easier to manage, while steel frames are heavier but also durable and less expensive.

Design

The unique flair and color of a beach cruiser is half the fun for many people. Many models offer multiple color options and design features, like whitewall tires or multi-tone paint jobs.

Tires

A beach cruiser's stock tires are usually quite smooth for optimal performance on sand or smooth streets. However, if you'll be riding on wet sand, gravel, or rockier terrain, you may want to swap in tires with slightly more tread.

Bike size

For the most comfortable ride, choose a bike that fits your height properly. You should be able to stand easily while the bike is stopped and ride sitting upright without hunching over the handlebars. Most cruisers will offer small, medium, and large bike sizes. Adjustable handlebars and seats can help fine-tune a particular model to your comfort.

Features

Bells

A bell can be an invaluable tool on crowded boardwalks or beach trails to alert other riders that you're approaching. Some women's beach cruisers come with a bell attached, but if your model doesn't include a bell, you can purchase one inexpensively that attaches to the handlebars.

Lights or reflectors

Reflectors or lights at the front or rear of the cruiser can be helpful in making your presence known to other riders or vehicles in low-light situations or emergencies.

Baskets

Baskets are often a signature design element and a functional feature on women's beach cruiser bikes. Baskets can be used to carry easily accessible, lightweight items like sunglasses, wallets, or cameras.

Racks

Bikes with racks offer a flat storage area behind the rear wheel to attach bags or other gear you might want to bring with you on your biking adventure.

Price

Budget beach cruiser bikes under $150 typically have smaller wheels, minimal accessories, and lower-quality heavy frames. Mid-range and higher-end models start at $150 but can run upward of $300 and offer desirable extras like racks and baskets, lighter high-quality frames, more speed options, bigger wheels, and unique paint jobs.

FAQ

Q. What features set beach cruisers apart from other bikes?

A. Beach cruisers are meant to be simple bikes and typically don't include many speed options or complicated braking systems. To stop a beach cruiser, you'll actually need to pedal backward -- similar to a child's bike.

Q. How do beach cruiser bikes perform on sand?

A. If you'll be riding on sand often, you'll want to invest in a 3-speed or 7-speed beach cruiser for an easier ride on sand. You might also want to swap out your cruiser's stock tires for tires with more tread (most beach cruisers come with smoother tires), which perform better on wet sand.

Women's beach cruiser bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Sixthreezero's Women's Beach Cruiser Bicycle

Our take: Classic, attractive cruiser available in several color options and speeds.

What we like: Classic, curvy cruiser style. Comes in 15 fun, beachy color combinations. Available in 1, 3, or 7 speed options. Eye-catching whitewall tires.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a rear rack or basket. Some customers complain of missing or damaged parts out of the box. Takes some time to assemble.

Best bang for your buck: Firmstrong's Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle

Our take: Budget-friendly, best-selling cruiser bike that delivers on looks and quality.

What we like: Easy to assemble. Good-looking, classic design. Comfortable and easy to ride. Several speed options available.

What we dislike: No rear rack or basket included. Some customers caution of missing parts upon arrival.

Choice 3: Huffy's Nel Lusso Women's Cruiser Bike

Our take: Single-speed cruiser with an impressive price-point and attractive design.

What we like: Comfortable, cushioned seat. Smooth ride. Includes a convenient rear rack and basket. Attractive, beachy green and tan colors. Great value for the price.

What we dislike: Can be tricky to assemble.

