The best women’s athletic socks

Socks are your first layer of protection when performing all kinds of sports activities. The right socks perform a multitude of tasks, from keeping you warm to preventing nasty blisters. Wearing the wrong pair of socks can sideline you from practice and competition. Whether you're training for a marathon or you're trying to fit in daily walks to improve your cardiovascular fitness, socks are an essential yet often overlooked piece of the puzzle.

Read our convenient buying guide to help choose the right socks for your fitness routine. Our top choice from Balega is cushioned and moisture-wicking, providing you support during your workout.

Considerations when choosing women's athletic socks

The importance of athletic socks

Save those cotton socks hiding in your overstuffed sock drawer for your rest days on the sofa. Cotton socks are a poor choice for athletic endeavors because they sop up moisture but dry at a snail's pace. Athletic socks are designed to enhance comfort and wick moisture, so you're not left focusing on the condition of your feet while jogging or playing basketball.

Sweat-wicking: Whether you sweat a lot or a little, any amount of moisture can turn into a problem. In cold weather, you can be left shivering if your socks don't dry fast enough. A pair of sweaty socks is also the perfect environment for blister formation.

Lessen odors: Sweat stinks, and the sweatier your socks, the more likely odor is to transfer to your shoes. Moisture-wicking athletic socks mitigate sweat, and many products are made with antimicrobial fibers, which help keep germs from proliferating.

Secure fit: Avoid tugging at your socks while exercising by selecting a pair that fits properly. Most athletic socks are designed to stay put during any number of vigorous activities.

Eliminate friction: Friction is the enemy of all exercisers, and too much leads to chafing and blisters. Keep these at bay by selecting seamless athletic socks.

Features

Sock styles

Athletic socks are available in a variety of styles, and the type you choose mostly depends on your personal preference. You may prefer a higher-cut sock for winter training and a no-show model for exercising in hot weather. Common sock styles include:

No-show

Low-cut

Quarter crew

Crew

Knee-high

Compression

Sizing

Choose the correct size by referring to the manufacturer's sizing chart. A sock that's too tight can restrict blood flow and cause discomfort. Alternately, if your foot is swimming inside a sock, there's a higher chance for blistering to occur.

Moisture-wicking abilities

Select athletic socks made of moisture-wicking materials to ensure they keep your feet comfortably dry. Effective sweat-wicking materials include synthetic fibers like polyester and acrylic, as well as Merino wool.

Heel tab

If you love the look of no-show socks but hate the rubbing that occurs between your shoe and the back of your foot, pick a pair of socks that feature a heel tab. The protruding tab cushions the heel area and also prevents sock slippage.

Arch support

Certain athletic sock models feature a compressive band of fabric that helps provide arch support.

Cushioning

The level of padding in socks varies wildly, from ultralight to maximally padded. If you prefer extra cushioning for long runs, choose a sock with ample heel and forefoot padding. Note that the thickness of a sock may impact the fit of your sneakers.

Price

Pick up a pair of women's athletic socks for between $10 to $25. Because they're made of high-tech fabrics, athletic socks are often pricier than regular socks.

FAQ

Q. How should I wash my athletic socks?

A. Check the manufacturer guidelines on the sock packaging. Most athletic socks are machine washable but should not be thrown into the dryer. The heat from the appliance can degrade sweat-wicking materials and cause socks to lose their elasticity.

Q. I'm sick of all these blisters. Is there a sock out there that can solve this problem?

A. Blisters are the worst. It all depends on what's causing your blisters: if your feet are super sweaty, moisture-wicking socks can probably help. If there's excess friction, your shoe may be too big or too small. If that's not the issue, try a double-layer athletic sock. Your unique gait may also be the culprit. If you're struggling to discover the cause and find a solution, visit a podiatrist for an assessment. You may need orthotic inserts.

Women's athletic socks we recommend

Best of the best: Balega's Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks

Our take: A popular, versatile model from a well-known sock brand that's suitable for most activities.

What we like: It's comfortable, breathable, and features a smooth seamless design. No slippage reported. Great color selection.

What we dislike: Scattered reports of quality inconsistencies.

Best bang for your buck: Hanes' Women's Cool Comfort Ankle Sport Socks

Our take: A value six-pack of comfortable socks ready to wick away sweat.

What we like: Affordable enough to be worn for everyday use. Great value. Durable design. Breathable.

What we dislike: Some users reported heel slippage.

Choice 3: Smartwool's Women's PhD Run Light Elite Micro Socks

Our take: One of the best athletic socks for winter pursuits. Lightweight enough for year-round use.

What we like: Merino wool is a unique fabric that's suitable for use in all seasons. Offers excellent arch support. Quick-drying.

What we dislike: One pair is rather expensive.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.