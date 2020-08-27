The best wireless router of 2020

To create a WiFi network in your home, you will need a wireless router. This piece of equipment makes a wired connection with your internet service provider's modem, allowing you to send and receive data to and from the internet wirelessly.

Smartphones, laptop computers, and smart-home devices can also connect to a wireless router.

We have revisited and updated our list of the best wireless routers. One of the original top three maintained a spot, but two new routers have been added for your consideration.

Best wireless routers of 2020

1. Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router: This model has been one of our favorites for a few years, and it continues to compare favorably with others on the market without showing its age.

2. TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router: We've added this model to our short list, as its performance level is better than what you'd expect at this price point. It's not the most feature-rich option, though.

3. Google Nest WiFi Router: This is another new addition to our shortlist. Its signal strength is well above average, but you'll pay a premium to receive this benefit.

What you need to know before buying a wireless router

One of the most confusing aspects of purchasing a wireless router is figuring out all of the different terminology and jargon that you're sure to encounter. You may see terms like 802.11ac or WiFi 6 listed as protocols for the wireless router.

The good news is that the newest technologies and protocols found with wireless routers are all backward compatible with previous protocols. This means that your older devices should be able to make a connection with your newer router that supports both the newest and oldest protocols.

Understanding dual-band

Any wireless router you purchase in today's market will at least have dual-band technology. This means it allows wireless devices to make a connection with the router using either the 2.4GHz band or the 5GHz band. At 5GHz, data moves faster than at 2.4GHz. Additionally, more devices use 2.4GHz than 5GHz, so the 2.4GHz band can become crowded, causing slower performance or dropped devices.

Some devices will market themselves as tri-band wireless routers. This means that the router has a 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands. If you have quite a few 5GHz devices in use, a tri-band router is a nice choice. Otherwise, it's probably more than most people need, and they can survive with a dual-band router.

FAQ

Q. Should I worry about others accessing my wireless router?

A. If you live in an apartment or in a neighborhood where the houses are close together, someone could access your network. Enable encryption and a password to prevent this.

Q. Why would I need to reset my router?

A. If the system seems to be running strangely or dropping connections, a reset may help. Just unplug the router from the power source for 30 to 60 seconds before plugging it back in.

In-depth reviews for best wireless routers

Best of the best: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router

What we like: The AC1900 makes setup an easy process, yet it has plenty of features, so you can configure it to precisely fit your needs. Changing up the settings on the router is relatively easy too. It's a good value for those who need a high-end unit.

What we dislike: Expensive for those who only need the basics. Product is a few years old, although it's not showing its age yet.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router

What we like: Nicely priced for those who would like a reasonable level of performance without breaking the bank. Setup does not take long and goes smoothly most of the time. Tends to maintain a stable connection versus similarly priced units.

What we dislike: May not have the signal strength to cover multiple rooms or floors in a home, so you may need a booster.

Choice 3: Google Nest WiFi Router

What we like: When you need to cover a large area successfully, this Nest router has the signal strength you're seeking. If you have multiple smart devices in use at your home, this router is a strong choice, as it works well with these devices.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive routers on the market, so it will not meet everyone's budgetary needs.

