The best wireless keyboard and mouse combo

A wireless keyboard and mouse combination allows you to easily add two compatible input devices to your desktop or laptop computer at one time. Even if your current computer does not have wireless connectivity capabilities, the combo kit has hardware that will allow you to add these devices.

The wireless mouse/keyboard combo kit is available in several different price points and sizes, so you can find the perfect pair of input devices to fit your needs. Our favorite wireless keyboard and mouse combination is the Logitech MK710, which has an excellent feature list and long battery life.

Considerations when choosing wireless keyboard and mouse combos

When shopping for a keyboard/mouse combination, you'll want to pay attention to a couple of key items.

Ergonomics

The keyboard and mouse should have a design that's comfortable for you to use for hours at a time. These devices need to be able to support your wrists, so you don't develop pain and strain while using them.

With an ergonomic design in these two input devices, you can type quicker because you can hold your hands and wrists in a natural position. You will pay a little extra for a combination that has a comfortable, ergonomic design.

Compatibility

The primary concern over compatibility with wireless keyboard and mouse combo kits is for those who own an Apple MacOS computer. Quite a few kits will not work with macOS products. The majority of kits will work with Windows computers, but you occasionally may find a kit that only will work with certain models or brands of Windows OS computers.

Features

Here are a few of the most important features you may want in a wireless keyboard and mouse combo kit.

Battery life: You will need separate batteries in both the mouse and the keyboard. Some units will make use of rechargeable batteries, while others have alkaline batteries. At a minimum, you should receive a few months' worth of battery life from an alkaline battery, but you may need to plug in a rechargeable battery weekly.

Keyboard size: For the most comfortable keyboard for typing, you'll want a full size unit. But if you need to save some space on your desk, you can select smaller sized keyboards.

Keyboard key type: You will find some mechanical keyboards offered in these combo kits, providing a nice tactile feedback. Or select a keyboard with rubber dome keys, which limits the clacking noise.

Lighting: The keyboard that's included in the combo kit may have a backlight available, making it easier to see the keys when you're typing in a dark room. However, you will want to have the option of turning off the backlight when it's not needed to avoid draining the battery. Occasionally, both the keyboard and mouse will have LEDs that indicate remaining battery life or that are used for accent lights.

Left-handed design: For those who are left-handed, a traditional mouse button design can be a pain to use. So with your keyboard/mouse combination kit, look for a mouse that has a left-handed button design.

Price

Average wireless keyboard/mouse combo kits will cost $20 to $50. If you want an ergonomically designed unit with customizable hotkeys, expect to pay $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to worry about lag with a wireless keyboard and/or mouse?

A. Some models do have a noticeable lag between when you press a key or button and when the screen reflects your selection. Wired keyboards and mice don't have this issue.

Q. Why does my wireless keyboard/mouse include a USB dongle?

A. If your computer does not have Bluetooth capability, you can use the USB dongle. It delivers an RF radio wave connection option for the keyboard and mouse.

Wireless keyboard and mouse combos we recommend

Best of the best: Logitech's MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Our take: Delivers an excellent level of quality in construction, so you can count on using it well into the future.

What we like: Maintains a steady level of connectivity. Provides excellent battery life versus other wireless keyboard/mouse combos.

What we dislike: More expensive than others. Labels on keys may wear off through regular use.

Best bang for your buck: Logitech's MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Our take: Installation goes smoothly with this model, and it's offered at a lower price than similar units.

What we like: Full-size keyboard is comfortable to use. Wireless signal strength is strong and reliable.

What we dislike: You may notice some problems with lag between moving the mouse and seeing the cursor on the screen move.

Choice 3: Dell's KM636 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Our take: Small-sized keyboard and mouse combination that's perfect for using with a laptop while you're on the go.

What we like: Reasonable price. Responsiveness of the keyboard keys is excellent, allowing for maximum typing speed.

What we dislike: Below-average battery life. Performance lag is noticeable.

