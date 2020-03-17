The best wireless keyboard

Cut the cord with your regular keyboard and experience the freedom of portability and a flexible workspace that comes with a wireless keyboard.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of these wireless wonders is their versatility. Sleek and efficient, they boast impressive battery life to ensure your connection is strong and consistent. In fact, some models can last between one and three years on a single battery charge. Premium wireless keyboards even come with programmable keys and features for full customization.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide on wireless keyboards. Our top choice, Logitech's MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse, features the brand's Constant Curve layout for a more comfortable typing experience.

Considerations when choosing wireless keyboards

Compatibility

Check the specs of the wireless keyboard to make sure it's compatible with the operating system of your PC or Mac, as it may not work with older operating systems or computers. Always check for updates to software and drivers so you don't experience compatibility issues in the future.

Power source

Wireless keyboards are charged by replaceable or rechargeable batteries. Those that take replaceable batteries typically rely on AA or AAA cell batteries. Wireless keyboards with rechargeable batteries are usually powered by a USB cord.

Full-size designs

Full-size wireless keyboards are just like regular wireless keyboards in terms of size and design. There are wireless keyboards that are slightly larger due to oversized palm rests or unique contouring.

Travel-friendly sizes

Since wireless keyboards are appealing due to their portability, it's no surprise that you can find a variety of travel-friendly compact models. They have slender boards and keys that are spaced more closely together. These keyboards occasionally forego a number pad to be as lightweight as possible.

Features

Layout

Wireless keyboards often have conventional layouts, though others tailor spacing and key placement. In fact, some models feature additional keys for media or programmable functions. Conversely, compact designs may reduce the number of keys and instead utilize dual-purpose keys.

Ergonomic design

If you're looking to destress with a more comfortable typing setup, explore wireless keyboards with ergonomic design. These feature special contouring and unique key placement to improve comfort. This in turn adjusts your hands and wrists to a more natural position, which can decrease cramping and stress that comes with prolonged typing.

Programmability

Just like regular keyboards, some wireless models come with a range of programmability features. With these, you can assign specific commands to keys in a way that optimizes keystrokes. These features are especially popular with well-developed wireless gaming keyboards.

Connectivity

In lieu of a cord, wireless keyboards rely on USB or Bluetooth technology to connect to your PC or Mac. Keep in mind not all keyboard designs are the same, which means connectivity quality can vary considerably. This can result in longer wait times for pairing or establishing a connection.

Price

Wallet-friendly wireless keyboards are available below $25, though their features are relatively limited. If you'd like to get the most bang for your buck with a wireless mouse and keyboard combo, expect to spend closer to $50. Wireless keyboards with bells and whistles like ergonomic design and programmable features can push $100 and above.

FAQ

Q. What does a power-save function do on a wireless keyboard?

A. This convenient feature powers off your keyboard after a period of being idle. It helps conserve battery life, which means fewer battery replacements or recharges. With some wireless keyboards, you can customize how long it takes before going into power-save mode.

Q. Is it worth investing in a wireless mouse, too?

A. Cord-cutters say yes, and you can purchase wireless keyboard and mouse sets. However, some of these sets include mice that are on the smaller side.

Wireless keyboards we recommend

Best of the best: Logitech's MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse

Our take: Well-engineered ergonomic design that provides superior comfort.

What we like: Replete with programmable keys and features. Extended wrist rest. Battery-saving auto shut-off feature.

What we dislike: Keys can be a bit loud and clicky when typing.

Best bang for your buck: Logitech's K360 Wireless USB Desktop Keyboard

Our take: Affordable compact option with a sleek finish.

What we like: Impressive battery life. Lag-free connection with 2.4GHz.

What we dislike: Keys are spaced closer together than some other options.

Choice 3: Apple's Magic Keyboard

Our take: Signature minimalist appearance in an attractive white and silver design.

What we like: Quick to charge with lightning cable and long-lasting battery. Layout is appealing to seasoned typists.

What we dislike: Those with larger hands might feel keys are a bit too closely spaced.

