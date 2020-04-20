The best wireless headset microphone

If you're a multitasker, you're on a constant search for products that optimize time and boost productivity. Going hands-free is one way to get in front of your litany of tasks, and a wireless headset microphone is a total game changer.

Wireless headset microphones give you the freedom of being hands-free and mobile. This means you can cross calls off your list while your hands are otherwise occupied typing, taking notes, or changing diapers.

If you're considering foregoing your regular phone setup, consider upgrading to a wireless headset microphone. Our buying guide provides an overview of features, plus we're including our top choice, Shure Wireless Microphone System, which features a flexible headset and countless sound configurations.

Considerations when choosing wireless headset microphones

Headphones

Wireless headphones either cover both ears or just one. Those that cover both ears are best for noisy environments, since they often have noise-canceling technology. Single-ear headphones are low-profile and lightweight, so they're great for use at home or in small offices.

Microphone

For the best audio quality, opt for wireless headset microphones with adjustable boom mics. These can be moved closer to your mouth so your voice isn't lost in ambient sound, or pushed farther away so you don't sound muffled.

Features

Comfort

Comfort should be one of the first features you compare in wireless headset microphones, particularly if you intend on wearing them for an entire work day. Details like cushioned ear pads and flexible headbands minimize pressure around your head. Some models come with more than one earpiece size, so you're able to choose one that fits best.

Connectivity

Wireless headset microphones are compatible with a wide variety of devices, from smartphones to PA systems. It's important to confirm device compatibility before you buy. In terms of ease of connectivity, make sure the wireless headset microphone is simple to connect to devices. This helps avoid setbacks and lost time due to technical difficulties.

Range

Range might not be much of a concern if you intend to use your wireless headset microphone in a small or restricted area. If you're mobile around a large office, make sure its range accommodates how far you travel. Those with limited ranges cover up to 20 yards, whereas long-range models reach as far as 100 yards or more.

Battery life

Battery life varies considerably when it comes to wireless headset microphones. On average, you can expect anywhere between eight and 24 hours of mixed use.

Just because you spend more money on a wireless headset microphone doesn't necessarily mean it has superior battery life compared with inexpensive models. In fact, those with advanced functionality often drain batteries more quickly than those with basic features and functions.

Travel cases

Some wireless headset microphones come with travel cases for easy portability. These are most common in compact models, as opposed to those with larger stationary bases. Some cases are a soft drawstring bag, while others feature hard shells and molded interiors for better protection.

Price

Inexpensive wireless headset microphones with limited ranges cost $40 to $100. For better sound quality and longer range, be prepared to spend closer to $200. High-end models often used in professional settings given their wealth of features cost between $200 and $450.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean if a wireless headset microphone is marked for active use?

A. Models in this category often have heavy-duty designs that hold up to more intense activity than others. These wireless headset microphones are often used by fitness instructors, DJs, and educators.

Q. Do all wireless headset microphones have adjustable headbands?

A. Most models are adjustable to some degree, though their mechanism of adjustment varies. Some have wire headbands which can be contoured to fit your head and others have a sliding mechanism for custom tightening.

Wireless headset microphones we recommend

Best of the best: Shure's Wireless Microphone System

Our take: Professional-grade system manufactured by a leader in the audio industry.

What we like: Impressive battery life and 300-foot operating range. Easy to set up and use right out of the box.

What we dislike: Might not be ideal for long-term wear.

Best bang for your buck: Willful's Trucker Bluetooth Headset

Our take: Budget-priced headset well-liked for its lightweight, comfortable design.

What we like: Bluetooth compatibility. Noise-canceling technology. Small footprint.

What we dislike: Some found it difficult to reconnect after the signal was dropped.

Choice 3: Samson Technologies' XPD2 Digital Wireless Headset

Our take: While capabilities are limited, it's highly portable and reliable.

What we like: Syncs with PCs via USB. Low-profile, barely-there headset. Offers 20 hours of battery life in transmitter.

What we dislike: Range is limited compared to other models.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.