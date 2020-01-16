The best wireless endoscope

Have you ever been working on an appliance repair only to drop an essential tool or part? It can be impossible to see behind a dryer or under a refrigerator. However, with a wireless endoscope you may never be caught swearing while repairing again.

The best wireless endoscopes are durable tools with high-resolution cameras and LED lighting. They vary in their cable length, waterproofing, and other features that impact their use and flexibility, so choosing the right model for the job is key.

To learn more about wireless endoscopes, continue reading our buying guide. We love NIDAGE's Wireless Endoscope Camera for its versatility, wide-angle lens, and HD imaging.

Considerations when choosing wireless endoscopes

When shopping for a wireless endoscope, you'll need reliable WiFi or the unit won't function. However, beyond that, you will want to focus on the following four elements.

Lighting

It's likely that every place you will be using your wireless endoscope will be dark. Without adequate lighting that you can control, such as dimmable LEDs, it will be impossible to get a crisp diagnostic shot or video, no matter how great the camera is.

Camera

A good wireless endoscope should have a camera capable of taking videos or photos. Resolution varies widely, and more is more, especially when it comes to catching small details. The best cameras offer full HD resolution pictures and video.

Cable

The length of the cable that you need will depend on how you will be using your wireless endoscope. If you will be snaking it through pipes, you will want enough length to get to the trouble spot. You will also want a semi-rigid cable so you can push it through tighter spaces without fear of it folding back on itself and getting stuck. Cables range in length from around 10 to 35 feet.

Waterproof and dustproof

Because you will most likely be using your wireless endoscope in damp, wet, dusty, or dirty conditions, you will want a model that is both waterproof and dustproof. If you are working in extreme conditions, you may need an IP68- or IP69K-rated unit, but for most home repairs and diagnostics, an IP67 rating should be fine.

Features

User-friendly app

Ideally, the app that comes with your model should be intuitive so there is no appreciable learning curve. Also, be sure the model you purchase has an app for your operating system (typically Android or iOS).

Focus distance

The camera needs to be able to focus whether it is an inch or two from the subject or a foot away. Ideally, you'll want a model with wide-angle lens and zoom features to help capture the best images.

Attachments

Some wireless endoscopes come with an assortment of interchangeable tips that allow you to fish out items such as coins, jewelry, and keys from tight spaces.

Price

You can get a budget-friendly wireless endoscope with a 9- to 12-foot cable for as little as $20. If you can afford $40 or $50, you'll find models with longer cables and a better cameras. For $80 or more, you can get a professional model that is waterproof and has an HD camera and versatile LED lighting.

FAQ

Q. Why do I need an endoscope?

A. A wireless endoscope is an incredibly useful tool. You can use it to see places that would be otherwise impossible to investigate. It is handy for looking under things such as a car seat or large, heavy furniture; inside things, such as vents and drains; or around things, such as car engines and appliances.

Q. The image is not clear. Is my endoscope broken?

A. There can be a few reasons for this. First, make sure your lens is clean and the unit is fully charged so the LED is at its brightest. Next, check camera settings such as focus and resolution. Finally, slow down -- if you are moving the camera too quickly, your subject matter won't be in focus.

Wireless endoscopes we recommend

Best of the best: NIDAGE's Wireless Endoscope Camera

Our take: An impressive wireless endoscope with features above and beyond other models that are in the same price range.

What we like: With six adjustable LED lights and a wide-angle lens, this wireless endoscope often offers an unparalleled HD image. The probe is waterproof (IP67) and comes with a pipe ball to facilitate plumbing investigatory work.

What we dislike: In some rare instances, the wide angle view might not be desirable, but usually this can be fixed by adjusting the distance and focus.

Best bang for your buck: LANGREE's WiFi Endoscope Camera

Our take: An affordable, semi-rigid wireless endoscope that can be used in a wide variety of situations.

What we like: This endoscope is waterproof (IP67), has eight dimmable LED lights, and features an HD camera. The unit works with both iOS and Android operating systems and it has an 18-month worry-free replace or refund period.

What we dislike: The focus distance on the camera may not be as impressive or flexible as a higher-priced model.

Choice 3: DEPSTECH's 1200P Semi-rigid Wireless Endoscope

Our take: A solid wireless endoscope with a focal distance ranging from 1.2 to 15.7 inches.

What we like: Depstech's wireless endoscope is waterproof (IP67) and features a high-capacity lithium battery that provides up to 5 hours of working time under optimum conditions. The interchangeable tips can help you retrieve a variety of items that have fallen into places that may otherwise be hard or impossible to reach without this handy tool.

What we dislike: For some applications, the cable is not rigid enough to get the job done.

