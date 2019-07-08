The best wireless earbud

While the disappearance of traditional headphone jacks on smartphones has prompted consumer complaints, it's a sign of things to come. The world is becoming more wireless in every way, and earbuds are just another brick in the wall.

If you don't want to be fumbling with messy headphone wires, then you need to invest in a good pair of wireless earbuds. Our top choice is made by Bose, creators of some of the best speakers in the game. Read our guide to find out which wireless earbuds are best for you.

Considerations when choosing wireless earbuds

Audio quality

If you're going to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds, you may as well purchase ones that are going to offer you the best possible sound. There's usually a difference in audio quality throughout the price ranges of wireless earbuds. If listening to music is more important to you than other audio formats, then sound quality should be a top priority.

Battery life

Battery life differs between earbud models. Think about how you plan to use your wireless earbuds to determine how important battery life is to their use. Even the shortest duration batteries should still give you enough time to enjoy whatever you want to in a single sitting.

Comfort

If your wireless earbuds aren't comfortable, you probably won't use them regularly. There's nothing worse than wanting to finish listening to your favorite album but can't because your ears are sore from the headphones. The earbuds you've previously used are the best indicator of what style will be most comfortable for you.

Features

Noise isolation

The best way to enjoy your wireless earbuds is without the background noises of everyday life. Some earbuds accomplish this through the use of noise isolation. It allows you to enjoy the sounds of your wireless earbuds while keeping ambient noise out of the equation.

Bass boost

If you're all about that bass, seek out a pair of wireless earbuds with big bass. While wireless earbuds can't match the deep bass of most over-the-ear headphones, you can still find some that deliver impressive deeps over the competition.

Long range

Some wireless earbuds can offer you a range of up to 300 feet. That's a helpful feature if you want the freedom to set down your smartphone and partake in an activity. However, keep in mind that the range of your wireless earbuds can be impacted by the charge of your battery, so keep them fully charged.

Wireless earbud prices

The price range of wireless earbuds is quite broad. You can find models from $15 to $400, depending on the audio quality and other features they offer. Anything under $50 will likely provide you with nothing more than the basics, which is fine for listening to, say, podcasts or audiobooks. But if you care about having the best possible sound quality for your tunes, look for wireless earbuds that cost around $100 and up.

FAQ

Q. How do I avoid losing one of my wireless earbuds, rendering the other one useless?

A. If you are concerned about this happening, it might be best to look for a model that has a cord connecting the two in the back. However, if you opt for a pair that is not connected, try to keep them together in a dedicated case when not in use.

Q. Are wireless earbuds okay to get wet in the rain?

A. While some wireless earbuds are water resistant or splash-proof, others are not. If you think you'll be using your wireless earbuds regularly in inclement weather, do yourself a favor and try to find a model that advertises itself as water resistant.

Wireless earbuds we recommend

Best of the best: Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Our take: The highest sound quality you can get makes this one a no-brainer.

What we like: The auto pause feature that engages when the headphones are removed is impressive engineering.

What we dislike: The only cause for concern with this model is the price, but it's well worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case

Our take: As with most Apple products, these are the industry standard.

What we like: Charge quicker than others and hold a charge for a long time.

What we dislike: Some have found them challenging to keep in their ears.

Choice 3: TREBLAB J1 Bluetooth Earbuds

Our take: Decent sound for a decent price.

What we like: Comes with its own car charger, case, and USB wire, which is a nice extra.

What we dislike: Pairing with this model can be difficult.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.