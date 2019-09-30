The best wireless charger

Charge your electronic devices without the hassle of tangled wires with a wireless charger. The next time your phone shows you a low-battery alert, don't scramble to find an outlet for your charging cable. Simply set your device down on a nearby charging pad and go about your business, worry-free.

With a wireless charger, all you have to do is plug it into the wall and set it onto a stable surface. You'll be able to plop your compatible electronic device onto the pad anytime it needs a battery boost. If you're not interested in adding an extra accessory to your nightstand or side table, there are even companies that sell furniture or lighting fixtures with built-in charging pads.

This buying guide will take you through everything you need to know about wireless chargers and includes recommendations, like our favorite, the Samsung Qi Wireless Charging Pad, which works with both Android and iOS devices.

Considerations when choosing wireless chargers

Device compatibility

Not all devices are compatible with wireless charging technology. Be sure to verify compatibility before purchasing a new charger of this type.

Not all phones support fast-charging either, which is an available feature on some wireless chargers. If this is a selling point for you, read up to make sure that your device is compatible. Fast-charging juices up your device in as little as an hour.

If you have a thick case on your phone or tablet, it may inhibit the charging process. A wireless charger is likely to be able to penetrate a thin case, but you may need a powerful unit to charge a phone or tablet with a rugged cover. Read through user reviews to find out about a device's performance issues.

Types of wireless chargers

Wireless chargers are available in flat pad or stand variations. A charging stand is useful if you want to view your phone's screen as it charges. A pad charger is unobtrusive and easy to use.

Features

Charge multiple devices at once

A device with this feature is useful if you need to charge several smartphones at a time -- for example, if you have guests over or if you have a variety of wireless devices that require frequent charging.

LED indicator lights

If you're shopping for a charger for your nightstand, beware of units with extremely bright LED indicator lights. Those little lights are handy for alerting you to charging status but are a bother when it's time to get some sleep.

Price

A wireless charger costs between $10 and $40. For under $20, expect to find chargers equipped with fast-charging capabilities. If you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously, you'll need to opt for a pricier charger.

FAQ

Q. How long does charging take with a wireless charger? Is it faster than charging with a standard cable?

A. Standard cable charging will top up your battery quickly. Typically, the process is up to 30% faster than using a wireless charger. However, advances like fast-charging are rapidly changing the landscape of wireless charging, allowing users to charge their devices at incredibly rapid speeds that nearly rival cable charging.

Q. Is my iPhone compatible with a wireless charger?

A. It depends on the model of iPhone that you own. You'll need at least an iPhone 8 or newer if you want to use a wireless charger. However, it is possible to purchase a case that enables wireless charging and attach it to your older iPhone.

Wireless chargers we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung's Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Our take: A wireless charging pad from a reputable electronics brand, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

What we like: Fast-charging enabled (as long as your device is compatible). Charge your phone horizontally or vertically. Slip-proof underside keeps the charger in place. Setup is super simple.

What we dislike: It's expensive.

Best bang for your buck: CHOETECH's Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Our take: A low-cost alternative to our best of the best pick that's compatible with all devices that are Qi-enabled.

What we like: Inexpensive. The device is very portable. Slim profile looks great set anywhere. Equipped with overheating and surge protection. Paired with an 18-month warranty.

What we dislike: Does not offer fast-charging.

Choice 3: Anker's Wireless Charging Pad

Our take: Another budget-friendly wireless charger that's perfect for bedside table use.

What we like: Universal compatibility with a wireless signal that penetrates even chunky cases. Slip-resistant surface. Very dim LED lights aren't a nuisance in the bedroom.

What we dislike: No fast-charging option.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.