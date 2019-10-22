The best wireless adapter

No ethernet cable? No problem. Wireless adapters let your PC, Mac, or laptop hop online virtually anywhere with a WiFi connection.

Wireless adapters solve a number of problems faced by older devices that lack built-in WiFi capability. Most adapters have fairly slim profiles and can fit easily in your bag or be left plugged in. Compatibility, connection speed, and form factor will vary, in addition to a handful of other features offered by wireless adapters.

Ready to ramp up your internet connection? Keep reading our definitive buying guide on wireless adapters. Our top pick is the EDUP USB 3.0 Wireless Adapter, which features a high-speed connection and has long-range antennas.

Considerations when choosing wireless adapters

Questions to ask before buying a wireless adapter

How fast is the connection?

Wireless adapters offer connection speeds between 100 and 1,000 (megabytes per second) MBps, and the higher the number, the faster the connection. With that said, your online needs should drive how fast your connection should be.

For 300 MBps and below, your speed will be sufficient for online shopping and music streaming.

If you intend to stream 4K videos with minimal buffering, play online video games, or maintain a steady connection for live video conferencing, aim for over 300 MBps.

If you want to cut down on lag or long download times, try to get closer to 1,000 MBps -- but only if your internet service provider and router support a speed that high.

What's the range?

Range is determined by how close your device is to the router. The longer the range, the farther away your device can be while maintaining an uninterrupted connection. If you move your device often in your workspace, you'll benefit from an extended range or dual band adapter to ensure connectivity.

How big is the adapter?

It's not a stretch to say that no two wireless adapters are the same shape or size. Internal wireless adapters, which are installed inside your device, have specific sizes to fit around other hardware components. USB adapters can be the size of your fingernail, or as long as a finger. There are also some USB adapters with long-range antennas attached, which could be up to 8 inches long.

Will it work with my PC or Mac device?

It's important to know the operating system (OS) of your device to select the correct wireless adapter, as they're not one size fits all. Wireless adapters will list the OS with which they're compatible, and if you have a Mac, you'll have a smaller selection.

Once you know your OS, make sure it's up to date when you install the wireless adapter. As far as installation goes, adapters may come with a CD or a link to download the appropriate drivers. These need to be regularly updated for your adapter to continue working.

Other considerations

Dual-band operation

Dual-band adapters operate on two frequencies: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Having a second band minimizes connectivity and interference issues, especially those caused by other devices or appliances. Surprisingly, signals from cordless phones, garage door openers, and even microwaves could be problematic.

Warranties

Many manufacturers boast impressive full-service warranties, but if you need a replacement immediately, you're out of luck. Some warranties require you to ship the defective adapter before receiving a refund or replacement, which could take a month. Others reimburse you for replacement immediately if you buy one on your own, but you'll need to provide proof of purchase for both the defective adapter as well as the new one.

Price

Inexpensive wireless adapters with a single 2.4 GHz band and a speed of 100 MBps will cost less than $10. Spend closer to $15 to reach a 5 GHz band and speeds as high as 600 MBps. Top-of-the-line adapters are $20 and above, but they have the fastest speeds with closer to 1,000 MBps.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if I need a wireless adapter?

A. For one, if you can't diagnose any other connectivity issues with your device, you may need a new wireless adapter. In fact, some devices with more involved diagnostic tools may confirm your existing adapter is defective.

Q. My wireless adapter is a really small USB, so will it get lost easily?

A. Probably not. No matter how small the USB, it's design to fit into a drive and stay put. On the rare occasion, poorly designed USB devices will dislodge and fall out on their own. If you suspect the latter, replace it for a better-quality model.

Wireless adapters we recommend

Best of the best: EDUP's USB 3.0 Wireless Adapter

Our take: Top marks for reliability. One of the highest-speed wireless adapters as it connects at 1,200 MBps.

What we like: Supports Windows XP to 10 and Mac OS 10.6 to 10.13, and it has a long-range antenna.

What we dislike: Instructions for setup not as clear as they could be. Issues with Linux.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link's Wi-Fi Network Adapter

Our take: As wallet-friendly as you can get for a wireless adapter with a high-speed connection.

What we like: Compact design doesn't get in the way, and installation is simple.

What we dislike: Some reports of connectivity issues. Only goes up to 150 MBps.

Choice 3: Linksys' Wireless-N USB Adapter

Our take: Quality adapter for windows from a reputable brand.

What we like: Speed up to 300 MBps. Extended range with multiple antennas. Compact, but at the size of a regular flash drive, you won't lose it.

What we dislike: Some reports that the adaptor heats up during use. Won't work with Mac OS.

