The best wireless access point

A wireless access point can be an effective answer to sketchy WiFi connectivity in your home and yard and is frequently the perfect solution if you're providing WiFi access in a café, bar, or other commercial premises.

Given their versatility, there are numerous options, so we've put together a simple buying guide to clarify things. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, Ubiquiti Networks Unifi Pro Access Point, is a high-quality solution for indoors and out, providing fast speeds and consistency for household or business use.

Considerations when choosing wireless access points

Range extender vs. wireless access point (WAP)

Range extenders and wireless access points are often confused, but the latter has much greater capabilities. A range extender is a relatively simple box that plugs into a power outlet. It takes the WiFi signal from the router and projects it further. Range varies depending on model, but the most you can get is double the distance, and then only if there are no walls or other obstacles in the way. Also, the more people who connect, the weaker the signal.

Many wireless access points can be used as a wireless range extender, but their main advantage is that by connecting an ethernet cable to your router, you can provide WiFi over much greater distances and to many more people (called point-to-multipoint). If they run PoE (power over ethernet), there's no need for a separate power supply, so you can put them where you like. It depends on the model, but it's possible to run cable from your router to a WAP over 50 yards away, and for that WAP to then transmit a WiFi signal for hundreds of yards more -- in fact, some can reach several miles.

Speed

There's a lot of focus on speed, but faster isn't necessarily better. The fastest WiFi protocol is called 802.11ac. It can transmit at up to 1.3 Gbps (Gigabits per second) and handle as many as 100 simultaneous users. 802.11n, the previous standard, only transmits at 450 Mbps -- a third of the speed -- and to perhaps 40 users.

However, 802.11n devices usually have greater range. So, if you're maximizing provision over a modest area, you want 802.11ac. If you want to reach way out in the yard but only for a handful of people, then 802.11n is worth considering. 802.11n is generally less expensive, too.

Indoors vs. outdoors

The other big consideration is whether you want an indoor unit, which is great for covering dead spots in your house and may reach some of the yard, or an outdoor unit, which transmits around the yard or to a nearby building.

Be careful when checking specifications. Some models are indoor only, some are both, some are outdoor only. You also want to look at fitting options; they can be standalone units or might offer wall or ceiling fixtures.

Price

Inexpensive wireless access points are around $30, for indoor use only, and have limited speed and range. At $50 to $80 you get 802.11n outdoor devices, and indoor models for home users that support 802.11ac. If you want the best coverage and fast speeds, expect to pay between $100 and $180.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if a wireless access point will work with my existing router?

A. If it has an ethernet port and supports either the 802.11ac or 802.11n protocol, it shouldn't be a problem. If you have a very old router, it may not support WAP, so you need to check. However, a router that old wouldn't benefit from current WiFi speeds, so it's probably worth upgrading.

Q. Is setting up a wireless access point complicated?

A. It's fairly straightforward. If you set up your existing WiFi network or anything that requires network configuration, you should be fine. If you're struggling (instructions can be unclear sometimes), there are lots of online videos that go through the process.

Wireless access points we recommend

Best of the best: Ubiquiti Networks' Unifi Pro Access Point

Our take: Flexible, high-performance solution from one of the industry's leading makers.

What we like: Supports fastest 802.11ac protocol. Three dual-band antennas deliver consistent connectivity. Good range indoors and out. Robust, weatherproof construction. Convenient wall or ceiling mount.

What we dislike: Not much, though some are critical of software/setup.

Best bang for your buck: Securifi's Almond Touchscreen Wireless Router/Range Extender

Our take: Affordable multi-function device provides a range of indoor wireless solutions.

What we like: Touchscreen makes for rapid and simple setup. Wide-ranging device compatibility. Flexible app with parental controls. Connects via ethernet or wirelessly.

What we dislike: Limited router use (no DSL modem). Some reliability issues.

Choice 3: TP-Link's Long-Range Outdoor WiFi Transmitter

Our take: Low-cost device provides excellent outdoor range.

What we like: Delivers tremendous coverage. Designed for outdoor WiFi or point-to-multipoint. Can deploy up to 200 feet from router. Wide temperature range so it operates in all conditions.

What we dislike: No wireless router connection option. Setup could be easier.

