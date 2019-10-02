The best wipe warmer

Parents and caretakers go to great lengths to avoid tantrums during diaper changes. A simple solution to keeping your little one happy is a one-time investment in a wipe warmer. Wipe warmers are small tabletop appliances that gently warm up baby wipes so they feel more comfortable and soothing on babies' sensitive skin.

There are a number of considerations when purchasing a wipe warmer, and we've created this shopping guide to help you make the right choice. We've also included our top recommendations, such as the hiccapop Wipe Warmer, which keeps your wipes warm and moist.

Considerations when choosing wipe warmers

Heat mechanism

Warmers heat up wipes using either radiant or steam heat. Steam-heated warmers require you to periodically fill a reservoir with water. Steam provides a more gentle heat that also keeps the wipes moist. Radiant-heated warmers tend to make wipes hotter, which runs the risk of drying them out, but they only require you to simply switch on the device.

Heat location

Some wipe warmers position the heating element at the bottom of the device, while other warmers heat from the top. With the latter, wipes at the top of the stack are more likely to be warm.

Capacity

Wipe warmers vary in the number of wipes they can hold. A smaller wipe warmer (one that is more travel-friendly) typically holds between 30 and 50 wipes. A larger wipe warmer can hold up to 100 wipes, which means you don't have to refill it as often.

Power type

All wipe warmers require electricity to operate. Consider a longer cord length if you don't want to place the device right next to a power outlet. Another option is a cordless wipe warmer -- these often feature a rechargeable battery you can charge via a USB cord or even a car charger.

Portability

If you plan on toting your wipe warmer from place to place, consider a warmer that is lightweight and more compact than large-capacity warmers. Consider one with a car charger if you're a family that travels frequently.

Features

Lid type

We recommend wipe warmers with a pop-up lid; they require one-handed operation. Manual lids require both hands to open, and we know that with a little one, your hands are already full.

Viewing window

Wipe warmers sporting a transparent window allow you to see when wipes are running low.

Nightlight

Many wipe warmers feature a changing light that emits a soft glow, providing enough light to change your baby at night without having to turn on harsh or disruptive lighting.

Safety features

Choose a BPA-free model if you're concerned about the harmful chemical (found in certain plastics) passing to your child. In addition, many wipe warmers are treated with antimicrobial agents to prevent bacteria growth on the wipes.

Price

Wipe warmers cost between $23 and $45, depending on their capacity and features.

FAQ

Q. Can I leave my wipe warmer on all the time?

A. Leaving a wipe warmer on for more than 24 hours can dry out the wipes. We recommend unplugging or switching off your warmer if you're not planning to use if for some time, especially if you're leaving the house.

Q. How long does it take to warm up the wipes?

A. It varies from product to product, but most warmers warm wipes in two to three hours.

Wipe warmers we recommend

Best of the best: hiccapop's Wipe Warmer and Baby Wet Wipes Dispenser

Our take: A premium warmer that heats up the whole stack without drying the wipes.

What we like: Silicone-sealed lid locks in moisture. Entire stack is heated from the bottom. Includes nightlight and illuminated power button. Compatible with cloth wipes.

What we dislike: Steam heat doesn't heat up wipes as warm as other models.

Best bang for your buck: Munchkin's Warm Glow Wipe Warmer

Our take: An affordable and large warmer that ensures a warm wipe is always within reach.

What we like: Heats wipes from the top so you always get a warm wipe. Large capacity holds 100 wipes. Auto shut-off nightlight. Compatible with cloth wipes.

What we dislike: Because it heats from the top, as the pile runs low, wipes are less warm.

Choice 3: Prince Lionheart's Ultimate Wipes Warmer

Our take: A popular wipe warmer that features antimicrobial treatment to prevent wipes from browning.

What we like: Warms wipes above body temperature, between 99℉ and 101°F. Special system keeps wipes moist. Pop-up lid. Compatible with cloth wipes. Has a nightlight.

What we dislike: Takes up to three hours for wipes to heat fully.

