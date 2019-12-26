Best winter gear on sale

If you partake in outdoor winter activities, you need a lot of specialized gear.

It's certainly worth it to invest, as it keeps you and your kids playing outside even through the coldest months without the recurring cost of renting equipment you use year after year.

However, with the high up-front cost, it's also best to hold out for significant deals on winter coats, camping gear, ski accessories, and all those things you need to capitalize on snow days.

That's why we found some of the best deals on top winter gear brands that are worth your attention if you live or travel to somewhere with a white winter.

Jordan Big Boys 2-piece Jumpman Classic Beanie and Glove Set: $18 at Macy's (was $30)

Kids don't always like to wear hats and gloves, but little basketball fans will feel right in style wearing this Jordan-inspired set. Made of acrylic, the hat and gloves are warm without being too heavy or bulky.

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp: $21.99 at Backcountry (was $40)

If your outdoor adventures don't stop just because it's cold, chances you'll need a reliable light during the shortest days of the season. Keep your hands free with this feature-packed headlamp and shine a light on your activities with the multiple modes that include strobe, dimming, and red night vision.

Nordstrom Men's Shop Cotton and Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: $29.70 at Nordstrom (was $49.50)

There's nothing like a sweater for warmth and style when dressing for winter weather. You'll look and feel good when wrapped in this cotton cashmere blend, and you'll be thrilled you save 40% off the price.

Stoic Colorblock Fleece Lined Jacket for Girls: $39.99 at Backcountry (was $99.95)

Kids love to play in the snow and look great while having a good time. With a soft fleece lining, water- and wind-resistant exterior, deep pockets, and bold colors, this Stoic jacket is one she'll love to wear every time she heads outdoors this winter.

London Fog Little & Big Girls Snow Boots: $36.75 at Macy's (was $49)

These girls' winter boots serve two important purposes: they're constructed to keep little feet warm and look stylish while they do. We love the faux fur linings and pretty pink laces that match the trim on the durable, waterproof uppers.

Slippery Racer Sled, 3-pack: $39.08 at Amazon (was $49.95)

No winter season would be complete without sled riding adventures, so stock up now on the gear you'll need when the snow finally falls. The Slippery Racer may have an uncomplicated design, it's built for speed down snow-covered hills. You'll get three per pack at a low sale price.

A-DUDU Snow Tube: $32.99 at Amazon (was $50)

If riding a snow tube is more your speed, check out the durable model by A-DUDU that's also super fast in the snow and large enough for kids and adults to take part in some classic wintertime fun.

Hand Out Lightweight Ski Gloves: $50.11 at Backcountry (was $58.95)

The right ski gloves will not only keep your hands warm but will also give you the flexibility to excel at your favorite winter sport. For women, we like Hand Out's easy-access back zipper and grippy microsuede palms.

Rab Guide Glove: $99.98 at Backcountry (was $139.95)

These midweight, sporty men's gloves by Rab offer superior insulation combined with a high pile lining so you won't be distracted by cold hands when you're ripping up the slopes or building a snowman with the kids.

Patagonia Baggies Boy's Jacket: $52.98 at Backcountry (was $75)

When you see the name Patagonia on a jacket, you know it's made to withstand the elements, like this boy's jacket with a coated nylon exterior that won't allow water and winter to interfere with outdoor adventures.

Sola Kid's Beginner Snow Skis: $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Skiing isn't just for grownups. Little kids can start learning the skills they need to navigate snowy hills with these skis that are made just for ages 2 to 4. Although scaled-down in size, they have characteristics that are just like adult skis, including secure bindings and ski poles to get little ones on the right track to learning the popular winter activity.

Winterial Onyx Premium Snowshoes: $89.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

Take your snowy adventures to the next level with these snowshoes that have the features you need to navigate snow-covered terrain. You'll get adjustable poles, tough bindings, and a carrying case, all at a 25% savings.

Osprey Packs SnowKit 40L Duffle: $89.99 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

Boots, hats, gloves, and goggles -- it takes a lot of gear to make the most of your days on the trails or slopes, so you'll need a reliable way to carry it all. This rugged Osprey pack is crafted of weather-resistant material and has several pockets to keep your smaller items protected and easy to reach when you need them.

Smith Mission MIPS Helmet: $104.99 at Backcountry (was $130)

This helmet's foam and polycarbonate construction will provide the protection you need so you can focus on your skiing technique instead of worrying about safety. With a versatile ventilation system and adjustable fit, it's as comfortable as it is protective.

Spy Ace Happy Lens Goggles: $104 at Backcountry (was $130)

You can't shred the slopes or hike snow-covered trails with the sun glaring in your eyes. That's why we were thrilled to find some styles of these popular goggles on sale at Backcountry. From the comfortable foam padding to the reliable sun protection, they won't disappoint.

UGG Women's Bandera Boots: $111.99 at Macy's (was $150)

These UGG boots prove that you don't have to sacrifice style when you step out this winter. From work to casual outfits, the subtle western design and bootie structure will pair nicely with many cold-weather looks in your wardrobe.

Sperry Men's Watertown Waterproof Duck Boots: $119.90 at Nordstrom (was $180)

Duck boots look great with casual styles but are more than just attractive footwear. When the weather gets nasty, these classic boots keep feet dry with their waterproof construction. This handsome pair by Sperry also has reliable traction to keep you upright on slick surfaces.

The North Face Aconcagua Hooded Jacket for Men: $134.20 at Backcountry (was $178.95)

Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or simply like to spend time in the snow, chances are you already own weather-resistant gear by The North Face. Now is a great time to save on winter coats by the brand, like this attractive men's puffer jacket that has insulation to keep warm for hours in the cold.

The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket for Women: $139.98 at Backcountry (was $198.95)

The women's ThermoBall jacket from The North Face is also insulated to lock in warmth, and it provides a slim fit that's ideal for layering. It mimics the feel and packability of down but is made of synthetic material.

Dalbello Sports Chakra 95 ID Women's Ski Boot: $329.96 at Backcountry (was $549.95)

Ski boots can be a pricey investment but a must-have if you look forward to hitting the slopes each winter. Although these boots are 40% off the usual price, they have features that have made them top-sellers, including moldable liners, flexible material, and a snug, comfortable fit.

Marmot CWM Sleeping Bag -40F Down: $599.25 at Backcountry (was $818.95)

Just because it's winter and the temperatures are freezing doesn't mean you have to give up sleeping outdoors. From camping to hiking to mountain climbing, the -40F down sleeping bag by Marmot will protect you from the cold thanks to the 800-fill goose down, 30D nylon construction, and wrap-around footbox that work together to keep you warm from head to toe.

Blizzard Spur Skis: $439.95 at Backcountry (was $1,099.95)

These stable skis are built to perform and priced to save you money. They feature an asymmetrical sidecut and wood core so you can navigate mountainous slopes and show off your speedy turns and pivots. You'll also be impressed with the 60% savings you can score if you buy them now at Backcountry.

