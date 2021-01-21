Best wines to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

The brilliance of wine is that there is a bottle for every preference, every meal, and every occasion. Just as chocolates are synonymous with Valentine’s Day, so too is a bottle of wine, and no February 14th is complete with a glass (or two). Since you likely won’t be going out this year, you’ll need a nice wine to toast the day of love at home.

Whether you’re celebrating a romantic evening with your partner, a comforting night with friends, or embracing your solo journey, we have a bottle you’ll enjoy. Check out this list of wines to find something suitable for whatever type of Valentine’s Day you’re having this year.

For a casual date night

2016 Nicolas Jay Pinot Noir Willamette Valley: $55 at Wine Access (was $65)

This balanced and beautiful pinot noir is a versatile choice for most Valentine’s Day celebrations. It’s not too heavy, so it won’t overwhelm you; it pairs well with most meat and cheese dishes or can be enjoyed on its own. Just chill slightly and decant briefly to enjoy.

For a romantic evening

2017 Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe La Crau Châteauneuf-du-Pape: $99 at Wine Access

We recommend a quality grenache for those celebrating a romantic date night at any stage of a relationship. With a deep ruby color, a range of fruity notes, and rich texture, this worthwhile investment is full of intrigue and sensuality — perfect for lovers.

For a special occasion

NV Pierre Moncuit Delos Grand Cru Brut Champagne: $50 at Wine Access

This classic bottle of Champagne is the perfect way to celebrate a particularly special Valentine’s Day. Whatever the reason, pop the top and embrace this energetic, aromatic, and balanced to the very last drop.

For the steak dinner

2018 Star Treatment Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast: $30 at Wine Access

If you’re planning on prime rib, a sirloin, or any red meat dinner on Valentine’s Day, you’ll need a red wine up to the task. While you’ll find plenty of suitable cabs, we recommend going for this Sonoma Coast pinot noir. It’s full of black fruit flavors and bold enough to match a large, meaty meal.

For vegetarians

2019 Sohm & Kracher Lion Grüner Veltliner Niederösterreich: $22 at Wine Access

This balanced white offers some pleasant floral aromas and zesty, fruit flavors at a bargain price. It’s not so potent that you can’t enjoy it on its own, but it compliments spicy food and vegetables particularly well, making it a savvy choice for those enjoying vegetarian or Asian meals this Valentine’s.

For those who spare no expense

2017 Schrader RBS Cabernet Sauvignon: $380 at Wine Access

Anyone who wants to pull out all the stops and enjoy a high-quality — and high-priced — bottle of wine, look no further than Schrader Cellars’s 2017 cabernet sauvignon. Rich and powerful, this stunning wine will be ready to enjoy after 30 minutes of decanting, delivering red fruit notes, a lengthy finish, and an unforgettable experience.

For an easygoing night

2019 Lorenza Rosé California: $19 at Wine Access (was $22)

While rosé has a reputation for being a warm-weather drink, we’re fans of enjoying it year-round, especially on Valentine’s Day. For anyone gathering with friends, watching TV on their own, or just looking for a laid back evening with some color and flavor, this light, crisp, and inexpensive rosé is a perfect companion.

For oaky intensity

2017 Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay Walker: $42 at Wine Access (was $50)

This superb oaked Chardonnay is exactly the type of wine you’ll want if you’re craving a rich, buttery white. With notes of pineapple, mango, golden apple, and caramel, this bottle is a perfect complement for white meat and fish dinners among partners, friends, or family.

For dark-chocolate lovers

2018 Bedrock Wine Company Old Vine Zinfandel California: $24 at Wine Access

This red blend featuring zinfandel and petite syrah perfectly balances the bitterness of dark chocolate, which may be on the menu come Valentine’s Day. With its black cherry and anise flavors, this bottle is a perfect dessert companion; just be prepared to decant for 15 minutes before enjoying.

For white-chocolate lovers

2018 Weingut Von Winning Winnings Riesling: $21 at Wine Access

The touch of sweetness in the drinkable, affordable bottle of Riesling is the perfect partner for white chocolate enthusiasts. It also features a beautiful pale golden hue in the glass and zesty aromas on the nose.

For serving with charcuterie

2016 Pocas Junior Vintage Port: $30 at Wine Access (was $55)

If your Valentine’s Day proceedings involve a platter of nuts, cheeses, and other charcuterie, a quality port is the ideal drink. It makes for an enjoyable beverage before or after dinner, and this classic Portuguese choice in particular boasts notes of walnuts, espresso, and licorice with hints of gingerbread and molasses: it’s definitely hard to resist.

For the daytime celebration

2019 Adami Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore: $22 at Wine Access

Valentine’s celebrations aren’t relegated to just the night. For those who want to enjoy a special morning or afternoon as well, we love this well-priced bottle of prosecco that’s great on its own or with a splash of juice for the ideal brunch beverage. Cheers!

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.