The best wine storage cabinet

Maintaining a serviceable and well-rounded home bar requires glassware, wine bottles, and a variety of accessories. With so many items, it's important to have proper storage that's both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

A wine storage cabinet offers a safe and convenient space for all your wine and bar contents. They are made in various shapes and sizes, and with material intended to match or complement your home décor.

Our guide will highlight some important considerations when shopping for wine storage cabinets. For those looking for an elaborate, elegant unit, check out our top pick, the Walker Edison Furniture Company's Industrial Wood and Metal Bar Cabinet, or read on for further insights.

Considerations when choosing wine storage cabinets

Storage options

The wine storage cabinet is the most elaborate of storage options, typically providing shelving options for accessories and horizontal storage units for wine bottles. They may also feature a wine glass rack, and any number and style or doors and drawers. However, there are two other options worth keeping in mind that may be employed in place of or even in addition to the cabinet, depending on your lifestyle:

Wine rack: Wine racks simply provide storage for bottles. They may be small in size, supporting a handful of bottles, or larger with a dozen or more spots.

Wine cooler: Also known as a wine fridge, this is ideal for those who drink white wine, or select fine bottles of red that should be chilled. Similar to a rack, these may hold a few or many bottles.

Wine bottle storage

Cheaper storage cabinets and options will feature metal racks. While these offer convenience and better show off bottles, they can scratch bottles if not carefully used. Such wire options may bend over time, too. Wood is an ideal option as it better nestles and protects the wine from elements.

The alternative to racks is shelves, which may be adjustable or allow the stacking of wine bottles. These tend to be quite protective and may provide increased capacity.

Style

Wine is enjoyed not just for its taste, but also the aesthetic. Your wine storage cabinet should be viewed similarly, not only preserving the taste of the wine, but offering a unique or complementary look in your home. The design may be modern and sleek, or rustic and farmhouse. Look for a cabinet or storage option that fits your taste.

Features

Temperature zones

Most wine storage cabinets don't control temperature, but higher-end options may feature different temperature zones so you can best store varied bottles. This is useful if you enjoy both red and white, as the latter is best enjoyed around 20 degrees cooler than the former.

Humidity control

Similarly, some storage options regulate humidity, keeping it in a moderate range where it doesn't dry out the cork, but also keeps it from getting damp.

Price

Decent wine storage cabinets, particularly for red-wine lovers, may cost up to $300, but those with added cooling features and a larger capacity can run over $500.

FAQ

Q. What factors affect wine storage?

A. Wine is best stored in dark, dry places away from sunlight or extreme levels of humidity. What's more, wine bottles with corks should be stored on their side, so that the cork can continue to interact with the wine, thus preventing it from drying out, cracking, and letting in air.

Q. How does corked wine affect storage?

A. Increasingly, wine around the globe, particularly from new world regions, is made with screw caps. As such, humidity becomes less of a factor, as does the need to store wine on its side. Still, you'll want to keep it out of the heat and sun and avoid any movement.

Wine storage cabinets we recommend

Best of the best: Walker Edison Furniture Company's Bar Cabinet

Our take: Gorgeous industrial-style bar cabinet boasting both functionality and a beautiful aesthetic.

What we like: Laminate top shelf displays favorite bottles and accessories. Mesh metal doors provide rustic quality. Includes hanging stemware rack.

What we dislike: Bottles must be stored upright.

Best bang for your buck: Winsome's Ancona Wine Storage

Our take: Convenient and compact storage solution for your wine bottles and glassware.

What we like: Horizontal slats store up to 20 wine bottles. Hanging stemware racks offer glassware storage. Solid, durable construction.

What we dislike: Dark aesthetic may not appeal to all users.

Choice 3: South Shore's Munich Bar Cabinet

Our take: Rustic build and modern touches provide a promising aesthetic with adequate wine storage.

What we like: Interior boasts a stemware rack and pull-out drawer. Middle shelf provides additional storage. Top drawer can hold accessories. Rustic look with modern flashes.

What we dislike: Only six horizontal bottle storage options.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.