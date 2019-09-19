The best wine opener

Removing the cork from a wine bottle should be a straightforward task, and yet there are at least a half dozen possible approaches. So, what's the best one? Is it just down to personal preference or do some types of wine openers work better and more consistently than others? In this buying guide, we'll go over the different models of wine openers on the market and make some recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the HiCoup's Professional Waiter Corkscrew, is an absolute classic. Once you get the hang of this corkscrew opener, we doubt you'll use anything else.

Types of wine openers

Most wine openers work by driving a corkscrew into the cork, either by twisting or by operating a lever. Then, you remove the cork either by continuing the twisting motion or by using more leverage. There are a number of ways to do this, which we'll look at in a moment.

However, there are two types of wine opener that use a different method. The first is called a cork puller. It has two thin prongs, which are wiggled onto either side of the cork -- between it and the glass of the bottle. The cork is then twisted and pulled out. The same device can also be used to reinsert the cork. The main benefit of this kind of wine opener is that it doesn't damage the cork. However, there's certainly a knack to operating it. (There are tutorial videos that can help.)

The second type is the air-pump wine opener. A needle is inserted through the cork and air is pumped in, forcing the cork out. Tight corks can cause problems for these openers and may require more physical effort than you were expecting. They are also not recommended for use with plastic corks.

Considerations when choosing wine openers

Double-lever: Perhaps the most powerful type of corkscrew opener, these clamp around the neck of the wine bottle. You push the lever down to insert the corkscrew (the internal mechanism twists it) and then pull the lever up to remove it. You'll often see them used in bars, because they're very efficient. They do require a bit of muscle though, and on cheap models, the clamp arms are a known weakness.

Wing: These are quite popular and usually cheap. You twist the top to insert the cork, and as it goes in, the side wings rise up. When the screw is all the way in, pull the wings down, and the cork is pulled out. The only drawback is that if the screw isn't sharp, it can damage the cork rather than gripping it properly, and it will pull free, leaving the cork still in the bottle.

Screwpull: Perhaps the easiest to use, screwpull wine openers were invented by Herbert Allen, an oil drilling engineer. All you need to do is place the device on top of the bottle, with the tip of the screw on the cork, and start twisting. The corkscrew goes in, and, as you continue turning, the cork is drawn out. Simple. The problems sometimes come when you try to remove the cork from the screwpull, which can be awkward, particularly with plastic corks. Electric corkscrews use the same system, only you don't have to do the twisting.

Waiter's friend: This is a timeless design that remains popular with professionals, because it's easy to slip into a pocket and works quickly and effectively. The corkscrew is wound down into the cork, then a lever is placed on the edge of the bottle. The cork is drawn out partway, then the lever is repositioned for final extraction. Sounds complicated, but once you've done it a couple of times, it's fast and simple. It's our favorite type, and people who've used one seldom go back to other models. It's important to look for the double-lever model, however. Cheap versions only have one and are nowhere near as efficient.

Price

You can buy a basic wine opener for around $10, and there are lots of effective quality corkscrews for under $20. Electric models tend to be priced between $20 and $50. We've seen wine openers with a price tag as high as $100, but frankly, you're mostly paying for the maker's name, not for a tool that is of the highest quality.

FAQ

Q. Should I use a particular type of wine opener for older wines?

A. Some recommend the two-pronged model. We prefer the waiter's friend style, however. It provides the most control, which is important for delicate corks. If a cork should break, with a little care it's often possible to use this type to withdraw the remainder.

Q. Will it spoil the wine if I get bits of cork in it?

A. No. A "corked" wine happens when fungus and a chemical called TCA interact and sour the wine. It happens while the bottle is closed. Bits of cork that are left in the wine when you open it are considered a little unsightly, but don't do any actual harm.

Wine openers we recommend

Best of the best: HiCoup's Professional Waiter's Corkscrew

Our take: This is the wine opener for those who want to look like a pro.

What we like: Popular worldwide because it feels good in the hand and works quickly and efficiently -- once you've had a little practice. Built-in foil cutter. Nice rosewood handle. Excellent value.

What we dislike: A small minority of buyers expressed concern over quality.

Best bang for your buck: Foho's Best Wing Corkscrew

Our take: Cheap but effective lever wine opener.

What we like: Rubber grips ensure it doesn't slip. Matching stopper included. Top handle is also a bottle opener. Budget price.

What we dislike: Not always sharp, so can damage cork. Finish isn't great and can chip off.

Choice 3: Oster's Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Our take: Effortless wine bottle opening, particularly for those with physical limitations.

What we like: What could be easier? Place it on top of your wine bottle and press the bottom. Smart design. Foil cutter included.

What we dislike: Reports of faulty products. Body is a little fragile.

