The best windshield wiper of 2020

Having a clear line of sight when you're driving is imperative. One way to boost your visibility is with reliable windshield wipers.

Modern windshield wipers are far more reliable and durable than their predecessors. Many wipers are now designed with premium features such as quiet operation or streak elimination. Some windshield wipers are made to handle mixed weather conditions as well, particularly heavy snow and rain.

To help you find the best windshield wipers for your vehicle, we've taken a closer look at trends and new designs to hit the market. We're sharing this year's short list picks, which include two of our returning favorites, plus one new arrival that's a solid choice for mixed winter-weather conditions.

Best windshield wipers of 2020

1. Bosch ICON Wiper Blade: As our top choice for the second year in a row, we're still big fans of its bracketless beam design.

2. Trico ExactFit Rear Integral Wiper Blade: Considering it's one of the best-performing budget picks, we're including this wiper on our list for the second year in a row.

3. Rain-X Weatherbeater Wiper Blade: This new arrival to our short list earns praise for its reliability, especially in heavy snow and rain.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying windshield wipers

It can be daunting to shop for windshield wipers. To make things a bit easier, many retailers share compatibility charts to help you find the right ones based on the make and model of your vehicle. Even then, there are dozens of options. One way to narrow your choices is by understanding the main types of wiper blades: bracket-type, winter, beam, and hybrid blades.

Bracket-type blades are widely used. Their design consists of a metal frame that functions as a mount for the wiper blade, which is made of rubber or halogen-hardened rubber.

Winter wipers feature bracket blades that are protected by a rubber shell. This unique design protects the blade from snow and rain, which in turn prolongs its lifespan.

Beam blades consist of bracketless wipers and flat blades. In these designs, support for the blade is located inside the rubber. These blades are flexible to provide better contact with the windshield for improved wiping action.

Hybrid blades don aerodynamic designs by combining the sleekness of a beam blade with the stability of a bracket-type blade. This helps them cut through snow, hail, and rain more effectively.

After selecting the wiper blade that best suits your vehicle and driving conditions, you have to decide on blade material -- either silicone or rubber.

Rubber blades are less expensive than silicone blades, so they're recommended if you're on a strict budget. One of their pitfalls, however, is that rubber can be rather noisy as it glides across the windshield. They also tend to be more affected by weather elements, especially heavy rain or snow.

Silicone blades are far more expensive than rubber ones, but they have plenty of attributes to justify their price. For one, they're much quieter due to their lubricated finish. The reduction in friction improves their clearing potential. For that reason, silicone blades are a good choice for individuals who frequently drive in heavy rain, snow, or ice.

As far as pricing goes, expect to spend between $5 and $18 for most bracket-style wipers as well as some winter weather blades. Hybrid blades cost closer to $20, while beam blades can push $15 to $30 per blade.

FAQ

Q. What is a wiper arm on a windshield wiper?

A. The wiper arm is what secures the frames and blades of windshield wipers. The three main types are side post, J-hook, and bayonet. Fortunately, despite their design differences, all three are fairly easy to install.

Q. Why is my windshield wiper "skipping" across the glass?

A. This can happen when rubber blades get dried out due to corrosion or direct exposure to sunlight. Since the skipping results in patchy clearing, you should replace your windshield wipers if this starts happening.

In-depth reviews for best windshield wipers

Best of the best: Bosch ICON Wiper Blade

What we like: These popular blades won't streak or leave lines. Designed with a bracketless beam. Has much quieter operation than comparable models and lasts up to 40% longer.

What we dislike: Installation has a bit of a learning curve. Almost twice the price of other options.

Best bang for your buck: Trico ExactFit Rear Integral Wiper Blade

What we like: Despite its low price, this blade boasts durable metal construction and contouring for reliable performance. Easy installation with no adapters required.

What we dislike: Lower-quality than some options, but it doesn't appear to inhibit wiping action.

Choice 3: Rain-X Weatherbeater Wiper Blade

What we like: Premium all-weather blades made with natural rubber in a galvanized steel frame. Doesn't leave streaks. Rubber is crack-resistant.

What we dislike: Noisier operation in heavy snow or rain, as well as high wind conditions.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.