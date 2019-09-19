Windshield covers require a small amount of effort to use but offer a big benefit. Made from fabric (usually polyester), they're placed over your vehicle's windshield in cold weather to keep ice and snow from collecting on the surface of the glass. Using a cover allows you to drive your car in the morning right away, without the hassle of scraping ice and snow from the windshield in freezing temperatures.

If you want the convenience of an instantly clear view in cold weather, then read our helpful buying guide for the best windshield cover. You can even check out reviews of some of our favorites, including our top choice, the OxGord Windshield Snow Cover. With a thermal shield that protects your windshield from frost, this model keeps the snow and ice at bay even in the harshest weather.

Considerations when choosing windshield covers

Size

Measure your windshield before choosing your windshield cover. While some covers are designed to be one-size-fits-all, others can be ordered in a specific size for your vehicle. If you hope to buy a windshield cover to use on multiple cars, use the dimensions of the largest windshield to make sure it will fit on all of them.

Installation ease

While some windshield covers use magnets to attach to your vehicle, others may use Velcro straps and buckles. Think about your preferred method of installation and whether you'll have someone to assist you or if you'll be doing it by yourself. This will help you determine what type of installation features to choose.

Coverage

Some windshield covers are designed only to protect the windshield itself. Other models also cover your car's rearview mirrors, roof, or even the rear windshield. The harsher the weather in your area, the more protection you may want for your vehicle.

Features

UV Protection

Although windshield covers are primarily intended to protect your windshield from snow and ice, they can also be helpful in protecting the interior of the car from damage due to UV exposure. Over time, UV rays can deteriorate your interior if allowed to shine constantly inside. Having a windshield cover with UV protection helps you protect your interior upholstery against such damage.

Attachment options

The fit of your windshield cover is greatly impacted by the manner in which it attaches to the car. Here is a rundown of the most common attachment options:

Tie-down straps with hooks connect via the wheel well or hubcap. These straps are easily adjusted.

Magnets are a common way to attach your cover. They are usually wrapped in fabric so they don't damage the finish of the car, but they work best when not in high-wind areas.

Elastic straps are popular because they fit around the mirrors and are not likely to damage your vehicle's paint job.

Door flaps are lengths of material that can be closed in the car door to hold the cover in place. Most people find these difficult to install, though they are one of the most secure designs.

Rearview mirror pockets cover the mirrors to both hold the cover in place and protect the mirror from ice and snow as well.

Price

Most windshield covers cost between $10 and $30. Lower-cost windshield covers are basic thin fabrics with wheel straps and no extra features. If you spend $20, you can find covers that incorporate magnets and door flaps. Most windshield covers costing $30 or more are made of thick, durable fabrics and have premium features like UV protection and elastic straps.

FAQ

Q. Will my windshield cover tear due to heavy snow and ice?

A. While it's possible that a thin cover could rip due to heavy ice and snow, it's not likely. To avoid such a mishap, always roll the cover slowly toward the opposite side of the windshield to avoid putting undue weight on any one part of the cover.

Q. Can the magnets on a windshield cover damage the finish of my car?

A. Because the magnets on a windshield cover are wrapped in fabric, they don't contact the finish of your vehicle directly. As such, they are unlikely to cause any damage. However, if there's dirt and debris under the magnet, it could be dragged, thereby damaging your paint.

Windshield covers we recommend

Best of the best: OxGord's Windshield Snow Cover

Our take: Durable and packed with extra features, this cover has it all.

What we like: The thick polyester build and heat-trapping thermal shield offers all the protection you'll need.

What we dislike: The mirror straps are too short for some large trucks.

Best bang for your buck: Ice King's Magnetic Windshield Cover

Our take: A versatile and tough cover that fits almost any car.

What we like: Surprisingly lightweight for how sturdy it is. Security flaps are a nice added feature.

What we dislike: The magnets can cause damage if not used with caution.

Choice 3: FrostGuard's Signature Premium Winter Windshield Cover

Our take: The range of available sizes make this a great choice for all different types of vehicles.

What we like: Easy installation and windshield wiper protection make this a nice all-around choice.

What we dislike: Some users experienced problems with straps breaking.

