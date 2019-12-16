The best window film

Window films are a home improvement item that can make a big change for a small amount of money. They're adhesive films that can be cut to fit on almost any window for practical reasons, aesthetic reasons, or both. You can use it to partially cover a window that's allowing too much sunlight to enter, or even to simply dress up a dull window in the corner of your living room. While it can cost an arm and a leg to install a whole new window, window film can give you the same effect for very little money.

If you're ready to purchase a new window film, read our useful buying guide. We've included expert advice and reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, Window Whirl's Total Blackout Window Film, is great for darkening a room without that scary "blanket on the window" look.

Considerations when choosing window films

What is window film?

Window film is a thin, adhesive material that sticks to the smooth surface of your window. While some are made from laminate, ceramic, or carbon materials, they are most often made from PET or polyethylene terephthalate. Because they're flexible, most window films fit like a glove when installed properly. They tend to "dress up" your windows and make them look either darker or custom designed, depending on the film you choose.

Benefits

Window films offer a number of benefits to the user. They give your interior an increased level of privacy. They enhance the décor of your home on both the inside and the outside. They can darken rooms if that's your desired effect. They offer improved safety against shattering glass in the event of a broken window. Finally, some prevent harmful UV rays from entering your home.

Types of window film

Light blocking films protect against too much sunlight entering a room. This is quite useful for those who may want to create a more cozy environment for sleeping babies, or even for those who might work nights and need a dim room for sleeping in the daytime. There are a number of different levels of darkness available so you can customize your daytime light level.

Privacy films are great for keeping "looky-loos" from peeping in your windows. These are ideal for those who live on a busy street or want to keep nosy neighbors at bay. These films are usually either frosted, textured, or patterned, so they appear more decorative than functional while still providing the privacy you desire.

Decorative films may not provide quite the privacy that others offer, but they still obscure the outside view while being aesthetically pleasing. There are many different styles of decorative films, from abstract designs to floral patterns. A few even create the illusion of stained glass.

How to apply window film

You can either use pre-applied adhesive to install your window film, or take advantage of static cling. While both techniques require a similar process, there are marked benefits and disadvantages to each.

Using adhesive is durable, long-lasting, and does a good job of keeping the film in place. However, it's more difficult than static installation, it can result in more imperfections, and it's harder to remove.

Static cling installation is easier to do, leaves no residue, and is easy to reposition and remove. Unfortunately, it's more likely to peel off and it's pretty sensitive to extreme temperatures.

Application tools and supplies

In order to properly install your window film, gather the following items:

Window cleaner to properly clean the glass before attempting installation.

Paper towels or standard towels to aid in cleaning and drying the windows.

A water-filled spray bottle for wetting the windows before installation. This allows the film to adhere to the glass, whether using adhesive or static cling installation.

A ruler for trimming the film to the right size.

A pencil for marking the film or the window frame while you trim and place the film in the right position.

Cutting tools for cutting the film down to size and trimming extra pieces from the edges.

A squeegee for removing bubbles, creases, lines, and excess water from the film during and after installation.

Features

3-D design

Some window films actually have a raised design, giving your windows an impressive 3-D look. These films are often the best at making your windows appear to be custom-designed glass rather than standard windows with an extra film.

Room darkening

All different types of window films offer some level of room darkening. Even those that don't include dark tinting may give you the same darkening effect due to the pattern on the window film.

Price

Most window film costs between $7 and $20. $7 window films are usually static cling models with basic darkening tint. For $15, you can get larger rolls with more intricate designs. For $20, window films are often adhesive films with colorful designs and perhaps even raised textures.

FAQ

Q. How do I use window film to make my room as dark as possible?

A. In order to darken your room as much as you can, find a window film that's labeled either "blackout" or "light-blocking." These offer the greatest room-darkening tint.

Q. Is it possible to hide the mistakes I made during installation?

A. Possibly. If you use a textured or patterned film, it may hide mistakes like bubbles or lines. If you're concerned about errors during installation, patterned or textured films are probably the best options.

Window films we recommend

Best of the best: Window Whirl's Total Blackout Window Film

Our take: The best option for complete blackout of your windows.

What we like: Easy non-adhesive installation. Extremely thick and durable window film.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the film didn't adhere as well in cold climates.

Best bang for your buck: Rabbitgoo's 3-D Decorative Window Film

Our take: An inexpensive option that actually looks expensive.

What we like: Raised 3-D texture gives the illusion of a custom window. Blocks out UV rays and it's easy to install.

What we dislike: It tends to curl at the corners over time.

Choice 3: DuoFire's Window Film in Black Flower Pattern

Our take: Frosted film that looks great and protects your privacy at the same time.

What we like: Easy to install. Rugged film resists damage. Ornate design looks expensive.

What we dislike: Bubbles can collect easily during installation.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.