The best wild mushroom field guide

If you're curious about wild mushrooms, you have a whole kingdom to explore. To begin your journey of identifying the toadstools around you, invest in a wild mushroom field guide.

When you're exploring the flora in your area, it's exciting to recognize a mushroom from your field guide. They help you learn identifying characteristics so you can spot and name mushrooms in no time. Even amateur mycologists know another reason the wild mushroom field guide is an indispensable tool: to help you determine whether certain mushrooms are safe to consume or touch.

Get ready for your next outdoor excursion with a wild mushroom field guide. Our buying guide details what you can expect from one, plus we're including our top choice, Mushrooms Demystified by David Arora. This extensive yet beginner-friendly guide covers more than 2,000 species of mushrooms.

Considerations when choosing wild mushroom field guides

Species

There are approximately 3,000 varieties of mushrooms in the United States. Believe it or not, that's less than 10% of what's out there worldwide, which is closer to over 38,000 varieties. That's why many wild mushroom field guides are region-specific.

Parts of a mushroom

There are five main parts of a mushroom: cap, stem, gills, annulus, and volva. Wild mushroom field guides highlight these parts for each species as identifying characteristics. As many mushrooms appear similar, you may need to utilize a magnifying glass to tell the difference.

Edible mushrooms

Mushroom foraging is one of the top reasons people buy field guides. It's crucial to know which mushrooms are edible and which ones are poisonous. Not only is it important for those interested in field-to-kitchen foraging, it's critical information for survivalists, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Incidental use

Wild mushroom guides often detail guidelines on incidental use. As per the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, you're allowed to retrieve five gallons of mushrooms per season without fees or permits. You're not allowed to forage in public parks or on private lands, so check with your state and local guidelines to locate designated foraging areas.

Features

Key

The key of a wild mushroom field guide is your starting point, as it has a list of questions to help narrow the scope of potential varieties. Many times, you'll be able to identify the mushroom; however, in some situations, you might not have a definitive answer. As such, it's important to take a picture of the mushroom -- and even more important not to consume it without being absolutely certain that it's not poisonous.

Region

While there are several choices for an extensive list of wild mushroom varieties, it's best to use a region-specific guide for your immediate area. These guides may be subdivided by climate and season to further facilitate identification.

Images

The images of wild mushroom field guides are invaluable when it comes to comparing characteristics, especially well-shot, high-definition photographs highlighting the colors and details.

Unfortunately, not all guides feature a large collection of color photography. Some guides include black and white photos, which aren't always helpful or detailed enough for accurate identification.

Price

Digital copies of wild mushroom field guides cost between $3 and $18. Most paperback pocket guides run between $10 and $25. If you'd like an extensive guide geared toward serious foraging, expect to spend $30 and above for a hardcover edition.

FAQ

Q. Do wild mushroom field guides geared toward foraging always contain recipes?

A. No. Some guides strictly focus on classifying mushrooms as either safe to eat or poisonous. Guides that contain a modest assortment of recipes, on the other hand, are essentially a subset of wild mushroom field guides. These should not be confused with wild mushroom cookbooks, which won't contain any information related to identification.

Q. Do I really need to wear gloves when picking wild mushrooms?

A. Many experts recommend doing so. Besides protecting you from thorns and poison ivy, gloves also provide extra protection in case you should come across any mushrooms that are especially toxic.

Wild mushroom field guides we recommend

Best of the best: Mushrooms Demystified by David Arora

Our take: Touted as the top mushroom guide for everyone from beginners to experts.

What we like: Features 2,000 species in great detail. Upbeat tone makes for a pleasant read.

What we dislike: A bit bulky to carry around. Additional color photos would have been helpful in some sections.

Best bang for your buck: Field Guide to North American Mushrooms by National Audubon Society

Our take: Affordable, pocket-friendly guide featuring 700 species.

What we like: Concise and easy to navigate. Durable cover and binding hold up to heavy use.

What we dislike: Organization could be tweaked to place photos and descriptions in the same section.

Choice 3: Edible Wild Mushrooms of North America by David W. Fischer and Alan E. Bessette

Our take: Ideal for beginners who enjoy foraging for edible mushrooms.

What we like: Covers 100 species with dedicated photos and identification tips. Easy to read and includes recipes.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited, though it's expected considering the book features 70 recipes.

