The best wig cap

When you find the perfect wig to capture your style, you want it to fit and feel natural. Wig caps can help with that, as their flexible, breathable design helps hold your wig in place while keeping your natural hair tucked away.

Wig caps function to smooth your natural hair over your scalp, making for a seamless surface over which you can place your wig. Wig caps also provide a soft, thin buffer between your head and the inside of the wig. This helps to eliminate friction to ensure all-day comfortable wear.

If you're thinking about investing in wig caps, take a look at our buying guide. We're sharing our top choice, Lady Up's Nylon Wig Caps. These breathable caps hold hair in place and provide a stable, smooth base for your wig.

Considerations when choosing wig caps

Who benefits from wig caps?

Wig caps are worn by a number of people, as they provide comfort and relief. Fashionistas wear wig caps to provide the appearance of a more natural hairline, while actors use them to help wigs stay in place as they move freely across a stage. Hair-loss sufferers wear wig caps to protect sensitive scalps and to keep chafing and friction at bay.

Seam styles

Seams make a world of difference when it comes to wig caps. Many caps have seams along edges or down the middle. The seams, even if they're flat, can be bothersome to those with sensitive scalps.

Seamless styles work to minimize chafing, as there's no additional material that can irritate the scalp. They also tend to shift less on the head, as they offer a more snug fit compared to seamed wig caps.

Sizing

For the most part, wig caps have universal sizing. If you require a smaller cap, you can explore youth-size caps, though they might be a bit too snug. Some manufacturers offer an extended size range, though you may spend a bit more on a more specialized fit.

Colors

Wig caps come in a variety of colors to match your skin tone, and some brands have more inclusive shade collections than others. Many wig caps are listed as "nude," but the color varies considerably between manufacturers.

If you have difficulty finding a wig cap in your complexion -- and many wearers cite this as a source of frustration -- try a sheer stocking-style cap. This may be more discreet than other opaque options.

Popular wig cap materials

Nylon: If you wear wigs for prolonged periods of time, consider nylon caps. These thin, sheer, and breathable styles create the appearance of a more natural hairline, particularly those with wide bands.

Mesh: If you wear wigs in warm climates, either outdoors or on stage under hot lights, mesh wig caps are a popular option. Given their fishnet design, they let your scalp breathe and offer a great degree of flexibility and adjustability.

Spandex: If you're open to wearing a thicker wig cap, consider Spandex styles. These often have moisture-wicking features, and since they feature sturdier construction, they hold up through quite a bit of wash and wear.

Bamboo: If you have a sensitive scalp, you may be best served by bamboo wig caps. These styles are softer and naturally wick away moisture. They're a good choice for those new to wearing wigs, as well as chemotherapy patients.

Price

If you're on a budget, you can find sets of wig caps for less than $10 that only last through a few wears. Better-quality caps cost closer to $15, many of which feature seamless designs. For premium wig caps that last the longest and hold hair the best, be prepared to spend $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why are wide-band wig caps so popular?

A. Wide-band wig caps provide headache-free wear, as they disperse pressure across your scalp instead of having seams that dig into your forehead. If you use clips or bobby pins to secure your wig to the cap, the wide band provides a flat, seamless surface to hold them.

Q. I tend to break out around my wig cap line. Should I change brands?

A. You could, as there may be something in the cap that irritates your skin. It's also worth considering a trip to the dermatologist or upgrading your skin care products. Breakouts localized to the area may be due to sweat buildup or something else, so finding a proper cleanser or treatment is important.

Wig caps we recommend

Best of the best: Lady Up's Nylon Wig Caps

Our take: Lightweight, durable wig caps that hold up through plenty of wears.

What we like: Color assortment with beige, black, and brown. Breathable nylon mesh design.

What we dislike: Might feel a bit snug to some people.

Best bang for your buck: Dreamlover's 12-Pack Stocking Wig Caps

Our take: Stretchy and soft assortment of 12 wig caps.

What we like: Thick elastic band prevents slipping. Breathable and thin, yet strong enough to hold onto wigs.

What we dislike: Color is more reddish than what's pictured.

Choice 3: Dream's Deluxe Wig Caps

Our take: Well-liked for long-wear comfort. Available in several colors.

What we like: Made with soft, smooth nylon. More comfortable than most universal-size wig caps.

What we dislike: A bit more expensive than other choices.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.