The best wig adhesive

The right wig adhesive is key to holding your extensions, wig, or hairpiece securely in place as you go about your life -- without fear of a strong breeze.

Several important factors set different wig adhesives apart, including wear time, water resistance, ease of application, solvent- versus water-based formulas, and finish once the adhesive is dry. In our buying guide, we take a look at these factors and share our top product recommendations, like the long-lasting, waterproof Ghost Bond Classic Lace Wig Adhesive.

Considerations when choosing wig adhesives

Water-based vs. solvent-based

Water-based: Water-based adhesives are gentle and can be easily removed with soap and water. While they won't win any awards for wear time, they're simple to apply, don't clump up or turn stringy like some solvent-based adhesives, and may be better for those with sensitive skin.

Solvent-based: If you're looking for a waterproof wig adhesive that stands up to swimming, showering, and sweat, choose a solvent-based option. Keep in mind that solvent-based adhesives contain more harsh chemicals and may irritate skin, require a special solvent for removal, and can dry thicker; however, they do last quite a bit longer than water-based options.

Tape vs. glue

Tape: Tape is quite a bit easier and less messy to apply than glue. Double-sided tape is applied to both the wig and the scalp, where it forms a strong bond.

Glue: Glue or liquid adhesive can be found in a wide array of formulas and options. Glue generally forms the strongest bond with the scalp and lasts the longest.

Longevity

If you'll only be wearing your extensions or wig for a few days, choose a formula with a shorter wear time for a milder formula and ease of removal (usually tape or water-based liquid adhesive). If you plan on wearing your wig or extensions for several weeks, make sure your chosen formula can stand up to the task. Some formulas have staying power of up to six weeks.

Features

Ease of application

Keep in mind that if you choose a liquid wig adhesive, you need to apply it with a brush. Some squeeze bottles come with a handy brush included right in the lid, while others require you to supply your own application brush.

Antimicrobial properties

If you'll be wearing your wig or extensions for longer periods of time, choose a wig adhesive with antimicrobial properties. The warm, enclosed area between your scalp and wig can create an ideal environment for bacteria and odor to grow.

Water resistance

Unless you're wearing your wig or extensions for a very short time, it's wise to choose a waterproof solvent-based wig adhesive. Sweat, showering, swimming, or even humidity can wreak havoc on your adhesive unless it's water-resistant.

Finish

Wig adhesive with a matte, clear finish is most desirable. Even with careful application, some small areas of wig adhesive may be visible through your hair. Avoid wig adhesive that dries shiny or with a whitish cast, which can draw unwanted attention away from your new style.

Price

Tape adhesive doesn't last as long (generally one to two weeks) but is less expensive and costs between $4 and $15. Glue adhesive lasts longer (two to three weeks) but is more expensive, costing between $9 and $20, with high-end water- and sweat-resistant formulas priced as high as $42.

FAQ

Q. Should I be worried about skin irritation from my wig adhesive?

A. While wig adhesives are generally mild, it's a good idea to do a patch test before investing time or money in the perfect weave. Dab a small amount of adhesive behind your ear and wait 12 to 24 hours for any signs of irritation.

Q. What should I do if I accidentally get adhesive on my wig?

A. This is a common problem. First, try using a washcloth and warm water to dab at the adhesive. Remove any portions you can, then dab at remaining adhesive with a cotton ball soaked in isopropyl alcohol. Finish cleaning the wig with a good shampoo to remove any remaining tape or glue.

Wig adhesives we recommend

Best of the best: Ghost Bond's Classic Lace Wig Adhesive

Our take: Long-lasting, quality glue that's durable enough to handle water.

What we like: Strong bond even on oily scalps. No shine. Lasts a full two weeks. Quick drying time. Several different glue types are available. Great tape alternative for lace wigs and front hairpieces.

What we dislike: May leave an unsightly white film behind.

Best bang for your buck: Walker's Hair Extension Tape

Our take: Washable, long-lasting hair tape that stays in place.

What we like: Won't slip or slide through hair. Stays put even on fine hair. Resistant to water, allowing you to swim or shower. No shine.

What we dislike: Must use a solvent in order to remove extensions.

Choice 3: Liquid Gold's Bond-A-Weav Extra Super Adhesive

Our take: Long-lasting, professional-quality glue adhesive that works for three weeks.

What we like: Dries clear with no shine; practically invisible. Dries quickly. Perfect for wefts. Won't melt. Lasts an impressive two to three weeks.

What we dislike: Requires a solvent remover when extensions are taken out.

