The best wig

The use of wigs can be traced back thousands of years. The modern wig industry is still thriving, and the quality of wigs is improving all the time. A synthetic wig can often rival a natural hair wig in terms of styling, ease of use, and durability. Higher-end wigs can definitely fool most observers.

Some may seek out a wig as a replacement for natural hair lost due to a medical condition such as alopecia. Others may want the ability to change hairstyles, hair color, or hair length. Adding an inexpensive wig to a costume is also a popular reason for wig shopping.

If you’re seeking a wig, whether for daily use or an occasional change-up, read our buying guide. We’ve compared wigs and have created a list of worthy contenders. Topping that list is Freetress Equal Brazilian Natural Deep Invisible L Part Lace-Front Wig, a heat-resistant synthetic wig with a natural sheen and a lace-front design.

Considerations when choosing wigs

Material

Wigs are made with either natural or synthetic materials. Natural human hair of any length is often purchased from countries such as China and India, primarily because donors don’t use an excessive amount of styling products or dyes that can affect the quality of the hair. Natural human hair allows wearers to use heated styling tools, and the wig can be washed with shampoo. Wigs made with natural human hair tend to be on the expensive side, however.

A less expensive alternative is synthetic hair. Synthetic hair can be produced in virtually any length, texture, and shade and actually maintains its shape better than natural human hair. Wigs made from synthetic hair only require minor touch-ups between uses. However, traditional synthetic wigs cannot be styled with heated tools, and they sometimes lack the natural sheen and bounce of human hair wigs.

One popular compromise between expensive human hair wigs and more affordable synthetic wigs is a heat-resistant synthetic material. These wigs can be restyled through the use of low-heat styling tools such as curlers, blow dryers, and curling irons.

Cap design

The base of a wig is known as a wig cap, and there are a number of different design options. The most basic design is a collection of knitted strips of hair strands woven into a form-fitting cap. These caps breathe fairly well and are very durable. They’re also the least expensive options.

One drawback to a basic cap is the lack of a natural hairline. The solution to this problem is an extension known as a lace front. A lace front cap creates the appearance of a hairline with a hand-sewn section of hair, but the lace construction is not quite as durable over time.

Other cap designs include an extended lace front created with a monofilament line. The hairline and part can actually be adjusted, but the tighter mesh doesn’t breathe as well as a lace front or basic cap. The ultimate in cap design is a completely hand-tied mesh in which all the strands are attached manually by professional wig makers, though this is an expensive option.

Ease of use

While many wigs look perfectly styled straight out of the box, the real consideration is long-term maintenance. Both natural hair and synthetic wigs need to be stored properly between uses, and some cleaning and restyling is required. Natural hair wigs can be washed with shampoos approved for that purpose, while some synthetic wigs only require a slight dampening to regain their sheen and style. Natural hair wigs can be affected by humidity, while synthetic wigs can lose their original style over time.

The main advantage of a natural hair or heat-resistant synthetic wig is the ability to use heated styling tools, but synthetic wigs have durability on their side.

Price

While inexpensive wigs intended for costumes can cost as little as $10, models designed for daily use generally start at $75, with natural hair wigs costing closer to $150 for a basic cap style. Lace front wigs start at $125 for a synthetic model and can cost up to $175. Versatile wigs with monofilament caps approach the $250 mark, while 100% hand-tied premium wigs cost between $250 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How often should I wash my new wig?

A. A natural hair wig should be washed after 7 to 10 wears, while a synthetic wig should be washed after 10 to 15 wears.

Q. Can I wear my wig while swimming in the ocean?

A. It’s not a good idea to wear any kind of wig in a chlorinated pool or salt water. You may be able to minimize damage by immediately shampooing and rinsing the wig, but you should try to remove and store it before entering the water.

Wigs we recommend

Best of the best: Freetress Equal Brazilian Natural Deep Invisible L Part Lace-Front Wig

Our take: For those who like to use heated styling tools, this synthetic model holds a strong curl without looking artificial. Realistic part and strong fit.

What we like: Constructed from heat-resistant synthetic fibers. Minimal shedding reported. Sheen is realistic, not glossy. Available in a wide range of natural-looking shades.

What we dislike: Lace-front design is challenging to fit. Some complaints of matting and tangling.

Best bang for your buck: BERON 24-Inch Long, Curly Blonde Wig

Our take: While not ideal for daily wear, this stylish wig will turn heads as part of a Halloween costume or cosplay.

What we like: Affordable price point for costume use. Heat-resistant and washable. Hooks in cap can be modified for custom fit. Resists tangling.

What we dislike: Excessive shedding reported. Original styling difficult to duplicate.

Choice 3: eNilecor Short Bob Wig

Our take: We recommend this affordable synthetic wig to those with longer hair who want to experiment with a shorter bob style on occasion.

What we like: Sleek bob style has visual appeal. Heat-resistant synthetic; can be restyled. Adjustable cap provides custom fit. Can be worn daily.

What we dislike: Actual shades can differ from product photos. Length shorter than expected.

