The best WiFi extender of 2020

Because there are limitations to current technology, even the best router may have trouble blanketing your entire home with WiFi coverage. To get the strongest signal in all rooms of your house, you probably need a WiFi extender.

A true WiFi extender increases the range of your home network without compromising your speed.

To find out how a WiFi extender works and what makes one more appealing than another, keep reading our guide, which includes our top three favorites for 2020.

Best WiFi extenders of 2020

1. Linksys MAX-STREAM Tri-Band AC3000 RE9000 WiFi Extender: This high-end tri-band WiFi extender has a number of convenient features that make it an easy choice for this year's top model.

2. TP-Link RE650 AC2600 MU-MIMO WiFi Range Extender: Plug-and-play installation and intelligent device targeting are two of the many reasons why we've kept this impressive range extender as one of our top three picks again this year.

3. Google Nest WiFi: A new entry on our list, this option gets high marks for being the most versatile home coverage option.

What you need to know before buying a WiFi extender

In retail, names are often a generic representation of what a product actually does. Because of this, there are a wide range of devices available that people (and manufacturers) call extenders. Each may have a similar goal -- to increase the range of your home WiFi network -- but they don't all do it in the same way.

A true WiFi extender increases the range of your WiFi signal via a wired connection so there is no loss of speed. This can be accomplished via a coaxial cable, an ethernet cable, or even through your home's electrical wiring. Once the signal reaches the extender, however, it can be broadcasted as WiFi or it may have an ethernet port so you can enjoy top speeds (WiFi connections are slower than wired connections) from all areas of your home.

Other devices that are marketed as "extenders" do it by either wirelessly relaying the signal from one device to another (which drastically reduces bandwidth/speed) or by focusing the direction of the signal -- like placing your thumb over a hose so it sprays farther. These products are not inferior; many times, they're a more convenient solution, they just have a different set of inherent cons (e.g., offering reduced speeds or being direction-specific) that the consumer needs to understand.

It's important to recognize how the device you're purchasing extends the signal so you know what to expect and aren't disappointed by the results.

The price of a WiFi extender can range from $20 to $200. Higher-end models offer better coverage, dual- or Tri-band -- both 2.4 GHz (greater range, slower speeds) and 5 GHz (reduced range, faster speeds) -- and greater compatibility.

FAQ

Q. Why is my WiFi signal so weak in certain areas of my home?

A. While a WiFi signal may have an impressive distance in an open field, anything and everything in your home blocks, weakens, or interferes with that signal. Nearby networks, Bluetooth devices, walls, floors, doors, furniture, and even the people living with you are all elements that can reduce the range of your home WiFi network.

Q. Can I use multiple WiFi extenders?

A. If one WiFi extender isn't sufficient, in some instances two can be used, but it depends on the device and how you connect them. Usually, a better solution in this instance is to use a WiFi mesh network, which offers multiple connection points and an intelligent routing of the signal.

In-depth reviews for best WiFi extenders

Best of the best: Linksys MAX-STREAM Tri-Band AC3000 RE9000 WiFi Extender

What we like: The setup for this Linksys device is fast and easy. It also features auto firmware upgrades to keep the unit operating without any downtime. In some instances, this unit extends the range to areas surrounding your home.

What we dislike: While most users find this model to be the perfect solution, some reported having issues which required a degree of troubleshooting to solve.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link RE650 AC2600 MU-MIMO WiFi Range Extender

What we like: The MU-MIMO technology is designed to offer both speed and stability to the greatest number of devices on your network as possible. The extender features dual-band WiFi as well as an ethernet port for a wired connection.

What we dislike: If the unit doesn't easily plug-and-play as expected, setup can become complicated.

Choice 3: Google Nest WiFi

What we like: Each unit is capable of providing a maximum of 2,200 square feet of reliable, intelligent internet service. If you need even more coverage, simply purchase another unit to solve the issue.

What we dislike: The price of these units is a little higher than other options.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.