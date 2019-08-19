The best whole-body detox cleanse

We are exposed daily to pollution, pesticides, food additives, and other harmful toxins. While our bodies may be designed to naturally filter out these impurities, a whole-body detox cleanse can speed up the process and provide much-needed assistance to your hard-working organs. Whether you're looking to drop a few pounds, feel more energized, or simply clear out your system, there is a detox cleanse for you.

In our buying guide below, you'll find information on detox benefits, ingredients, and more. We've also included some recommendations at the end, including our favorite post-sugar-binge cleanse, the Dr. Schuhmacher Complete Detox.

Considerations when choosing whole-body detox cleanses

Knowing what your goals are before purchasing a whole body detox cleanse will help you pick one that's right for you. While weight loss may be the most common reason, these cleanses can also help with organ function, energy levels, and balancing your digestive system. If weight loss is the goal, look for a detox that's high in fiber with natural laxative properties. If organ function and a boost of energy are what you're after, then a formula rich in antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals will be the best.

Ingredients vary from product to product, but there are a few that are common to many cleanses. Knowing the benefits of these ingredients can help you decide which detox you need to reach your goals:

Milk thistle: A potent antioxidant that includes liver-cleansing properties, reduces inflammation, increases digestive function, and promotes healthy mucous membranes.

Flaxseed: Rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseed helps to clear your digestive system, fight inflammation, supports heart health, and maintains blood and cholesterol levels.

Aloe vera: Full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, aloe vera is perfect for dealing with acid reflux, gas, and heartburn.

Psyllium husk: A natural laxative, psyllium husk is perfect for ridding your body of toxins and waste. This ingredient also helps you feel full longer and maintains blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.



Whole-body detox cleanses vary in length from one week to more than a month in some cases. Shorter cleanses that last one to two weeks mainly focus on clearing your digestive tract. These quick cleanses often include a mild laxative than can assist with bloating, constipation, and even mild weight loss. If you're looking for a lifestyle change instead of a quick temporary fix, then a long-term cleanse that lasts two weeks to one month is best. These cleanses tend to be gentler on your digestive system and provide support to strained organs.

In addition to flushing waste from our bodies, many detox cleanses also flush out a considerable amount of water. In order for the cleanse to work effectively and to remain healthy it is important to stay well-hydrated throughout the entire process.

Features

Whole-body detox cleanses come in varying pill sizes and doses. While this may not be a concern for everyone, many people appreciate cleanses with smaller, easy-to-swallow pill sizes. Some cleanses even require taking different types of pills at certain times. If you want the simplest detox cleanse, look for one that includes all the necessary ingredients in one convenient pill.

If you're looking for a quick, short-term body boost, then following the basic dosage instructions will be more than adequate. However, if you're looking to make serious lifestyle changes, you may benefit more from a detailed detox guide. Some whole-body detox cleanses come with free e-book guides that provide you with additional dietary advice and helpful tricks to help you reach your lifestyle goals.

The goal with whole-body detox cleanses is to eliminate impurities from your system. However, they should never deprive you of the essential nutrients your body craves. Since these cleanses are often paired with low-calorie diets, be sure to look for a cleanse that's rich in iron, vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Whole body detox cleanse prices

A number of factors come into play when determining the cost of a detox cleanse, but generally speaking, you'll pay between $8 and $30. Length of the cleanse, number of ingredients, and type of ingredients will all factor into what part of the price spectrum you land on.

FAQ

Q. Are whole-body detox cleanses safe?

A. As with any new dietary change, it is important to first consult your doctor. However, as long as you're not pregnant, breastfeeding, or allergic to the ingredients, and you maintain a healthy diet, stay well-hydrated, and follow the instructions, a whole-body detox should be safe to use.

Q. Is it normal to feel intense cramping on a whole-body detox?

A. It is normal to experience some mild cramping and even diarrhea at the beginning of a cleanse. However, if the cramping and diarrhea intensifies and doesn't ease within the first few days, you should stop the cleanse right away.

Whole-body detox cleanses we recommend

Best of the best: Dr. Schuhmacher Complete Detox

Our take: The perfect detox to clean out your system after a sugar binge.

What we like: Helps combat sugar-crashing symptoms, small easy-to-swallow pill with no harsh aftertaste, boosts immunity.

What we dislike: You may experience cramping at the start of this detox.

Best bang for your buck: Nutra Belief Seven-Day Detox

Our take: An affordable and highly effective way to help regulate your digestive system.

What we like: Combats constipation, leads to clearer skin, similar results for both men and women, sits at a low price point.

What we dislike: Detox pills have a strong aftertaste.

Choice 3: EasySlim Body Detox Cleanse

Our take: An appetite-suppressing detox pill that has a delicious fruity taste.

What we like: Helps you feel full longer, regulates system without bad cramping, vegetarian and gluten-free pills, leads to slight weight loss in some cases.

What we dislike: Effects aren't as fast-acting as some other options.

