The best whitening mouthwash

Whiter, brighter teeth are attainable when you add whitening mouthwash to your oral hygiene routine. You'll love the noticeable results, in pictures and in person.

Whitening mouthwash is specially formulated to remove even stubborn stains caused by drinking coffee or smoking. After rinsing out, your mouth is left feeling clean and refreshed, and you can enjoy fresh breath all day long. If you have sensitive teeth or gums, don't worry, there are plenty of gentler whitening mouthwashes that are effective.

Get ready to flash a brighter smile with help from a whitening mouthwash. Our buying guide covers all their features and includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Crest's Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash with Extra Whitening, which delivers significant results within days, all with a gentle, alcohol-free formula.

Considerations when choosing whitening mouthwash

Pros and cons of whitening mouthwash

Whitening mouthwash boasts impressive, near-immediate results. As far as oral hygiene products go, they give you considerable bang for your buck since they work well and are affordable for every budget.

Unfortunately, whitening mouthwash isn't for everyone. Formulas with peroxide or alcohol can irritate sensitive teeth or gums. Results are quite subjective, so people with deeper tooth discoloration may not experience a major difference with use.

Peroxide vs. barrier formulas

Whitening mouthwash works by way of peroxide, or by forming a protective barrier on teeth. To achieve maximum results with either, they require consistent use, so expect to use whitening mouthwash no less than twice a day, three times per week.

Peroxide works as an active whitening agent, which essentially bleaches your teeth by partially removing stains. These can be harsh and are known to irritate sensitive teeth. Formulas that form barriers, on the other hand, are much gentler. They build up your tooth enamel to keep stains from settling on the surface.

Techniques of use

Depending on who you talk to, you might be surprised to discover there's more than one way to use whitening mouthwash. Some individuals use it prior to brushing, as it boosts results, especially when used with a whitening toothpaste. Others brush, floss, and then use whitening mouthwash. There are also people who stick to occasional use, and simply rotate it in with their regular mouthwash in an attempt to keep tooth sensitivity at bay.

Features

Ingredients

Fluoride is often present in whitening mouthwash, as it helps fight cavities and reduce plaque. Those with alcohol have antiseptic properties and kill the vast majority of bacteria in your mouth. Flavored whitening mouthwash freshens your breath and can deliver minty freshness for up to 12 hours.

Natural formulas

Individuals with sensitive teeth or gums or food sensitivities often turn to organic and natural whitening mouthwash. These may be non-GMO, sugar-free, alcohol-free, and gluten-free. As many natural whitening mouthwash formulas leave out peroxide, overall brightening may not be as effective when compared to harsher, more complex formulas from leading brands.

Coordination with other products

To maximize the results of your whitening mouthwash, it's recommended to use it in conjunction with other oral hygiene products. You may wish to use it with whitening toothpaste for a double dose of whitening and brightening. Many manufacturers have whitening strips, which can also boost brightness with periodic treatments.

Price

Entry-level whitening mouthwash costs around $4, but if you'd like one with proven results from a reputable brand, expect to spend between $5 and $10 per bottle. Speciality whitening mouthwash -- including organic and all-natural formulas -- cost the most and can reach $15 to $20 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. What causes stains on teeth?

A. Beverages often discolor teeth, especially tea, coffee, and red wine. Certain high-acidity foods, such as tomatoes, can degrade enamel, making it easier for other stains to settle on teeth. Smoking is also a culprit, as it dulls and grays teeth.

Q. Does whitening mouthwash come in more than one flavor?

A. Yes. However, some varieties are only available in a single flavor. These are mostly premium or speciality formulas. Other mainstream whitening mouthwashes are available in common flavors like spearmint, wintergreen, or peppermint.

Whitening mouthwash we recommend

Best of the best: Crest's ProHealth Advanced Mouthwash with Extra Whitening

Our take: Impressive results without a burning or stripping sensation.

What we like: Refreshing flavor. Results seen within days. Bonus points for strengthening enamel.

What we dislike: Has a tendency to slightly foam up.

Best bang for your buck: Colgate's Optic White High-Impact White Mouthwash

Our take: Effective, reliable whitening, but formula can be too strong for some.

What we like: Removes old stains and prevents new stains from settling. No burning sensation.

What we dislike: Taste can be a bit overwhelming.

Choice 3: Essential Oxygen's Organic Brushing Rinse

Our take: Fluoride- and alcohol-free natural formula.

What we like: Refreshing flavor. Formula includes peroxide and essential oils. Non-GMO and sugar-free.

What we dislike: Recent formula change, and a bit pricey.

