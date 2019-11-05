The best whiskey stone

If you like your whiskey neat and slightly chilled but don't enjoy the way ice cubes melt and dilute your drink, what you need is a set of whiskey stones. They also make excellent gifts for any whiskey fans in your life.

The following guide will tell you all you need to know about whiskey stones, plus we've included our three favorite options. At the top of our list are R.O.C.K.S. Whiskey Chilling Stones. These smooth, rounded granite whiskey stones look great and come with an attractive wooden storage tray.

Considerations when choosing whiskey stones

Material

The majority of whiskey stones are made from either soapstone or granite. These are both types of rock that chill well and are minimally porous, so they shouldn't absorb flavors from your drink in any significant way. Soapstone is slightly less durable than granite but tends to be more affordable. Granite is tough, but can scratch your glasses if your whiskey stones have sharp corners.

You can also buy stainless steel whiskey stones. Of course, they're not true whiskey stones, since they're not stones, but they do the same job. Stainless steel actually gets colder in the freezer than granite or soapstone, plus it's completely non-porous.

Pack size

You won't find just one whiskey stone for sale -- they always come in sets. Most sets contain between six and eight whiskey stones, but you can occasionally find larger or smaller sets. Think about how many people are likely to use your whiskey stones at any one time and how many stones you'll use per glass. So, for example, if you regularly host dinner parties for four and will use two whiskey stones per drink, you'll need a set of at least eight (or more if you want spare whiskey stones ready to go -- they'll only reliably stay chilled for one drink).

Shape

Most whiskey stones have a classic cube shape, usually with slightly rounded corners to help prevent scratching glasses. Rounded tablet-shaped whiskey stones are also relatively common. Then you'll find some non-standard spheres, dodecahedrons, and even novelty bullet-shaped stainless steel whiskey stones, though these veer far enough out of "stone" territory that you might not classify them as whiskey stones even though they do the same job.

Features

Many whiskey stones have some kind of storage case, box, tray, or bag included in which to keep your whiskey stones when you're not using them. However, since it's best to keep them in the freezer, this isn't hugely important. That said, if you're giving whiskey stones as a gift, a nice wooden storage box makes them look more special.

You may also receive some other accessories with your whiskey stone set. Whiskey glasses and ice cube tongs are the most common additions.

Price

Most sets of whiskey stones cost between $10 and $25, but you can find some large sets or sets with lots of accessories for as much as $50.

FAQ

Q. How do you use whiskey stones?

A. Whiskey stones are extremely easy to use. Simply put the stones in the freezer for four or more hours to chill them, then put them in your drink. These cool stones will keep your whiskey (or other drink of choice) cold without diluting it the way that ice does when it melts. We like to store whiskey stones in the freezer full-time when we're not using them, so they're always ready to use.

Q. Are whiskey stones just for use in whiskey?

A. No, you can put them in any other drink you like, whether alcoholic or nonalcoholic. However, since whiskey stones are slightly porous (with the exception of stainless steel "stones"), they may absorb the flavor from any particularly strong-tasting drinks, which could affect the taste of the next drink you use them in.

Whiskey stones we recommend

Best of the best: R.O.C.K.S.' Whiskey Chilling Stones

Our take: Made from solid granite, these stones have a rounded appearance different than most on offer.

What we like: Wooden storage tray included. FDA-approved food safe. Chill well and stay cool. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Relatively small.

Best bang for your buck: Quiseen's Grey Beverage Chilling Stones

Our take: If you're looking for affordable whiskey stones, you won't find better value than this.

What we like: You get nine stones for your money, which is ideal for a crowd. Velvet storage pouch included. Stones stay cool for a good amount of time.

What we dislike: Not as durable as granite or stainless steel options.

Choice 3: Brotec's Whiskey Stones Gift Set

Our take: Featuring eight stones and two glasses in a wooden box, this set makes an ideal gift for whiskey lovers.

What we like: Tough granite stones. The whole set looks great. Simply rinse clean and dry between uses.

What we dislike: Both glasses and stones slightly small.

