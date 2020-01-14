The best whiskey glass set

Whiskey is a potent distilled spirit that engenders strong opinions from those who drink it. It's one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world, and for good reason. Just about everyone has their favorite whiskey, and most are not afraid to share their preference with the people around them. Almost as important as what type of whiskey you favor is the type of glassware you use for drinking it. Whiskey is most often sipped from a smaller glass that allows you to smell its aroma and add ice. Many see whiskey as a stylish drink, so why shouldn't your whiskey glass set be just as stylish?

If you're ready to get yourself a new set of whiskey glasses, keep reading. We created the following buying guide to help you choose. We think you'll find our top pick, the Van Daemon Twist Whiskey Glasses, to be both practical and beautiful.

Considerations when choosing whiskey glass sets

Shape

You have a few different options available to you in terms of whiskey glass shape. While it's easy to enjoy whiskey out of any container, the most popular types are rocks glasses and tulip-shaped glasses.

Rocks glasses are also sometimes called "lowball" or "old-fashioned" glasses. These tumbler-style glasses have a flat bottom, and most hold 7 to 12 ounces of liquid. Although the name implies that they are to be used for drinks "on the rocks," you can also use them for neat or mixed drinks. Indentations or cuts in the shape of the glass are usually intended to help aerate the whiskey.

Tulip-shaped glasses are sometimes referred to as "copita" or "dock" glasses. They usually have a curved bottom and a rim a little narrower than the base. They also include a stem for holding the glass. These glasses are preferred by those who drink high-end whiskeys that one might sniff. The stem allows you to hold the glass without the aroma of your hands interfering with the whiskey aroma.

Number of glasses

Whiskey glass sets come in a number of quantities. Which you choose depends on how many people you plan to drink with on a regular basis. The majority of whiskey glass sets include two to four glasses. If you frequently entertain large groups, consider purchasing more than one set.

Decanting

Similar to white wine, many advise decanting whiskey before serving so it can be aerated before drinking. While decanting doesn't have the same impact on whiskey as it does on wine, some whiskey connoisseurs swear by the practice.

Even if you don't notice a major difference in flavor or aroma, a decanter may still be for you. Decanting whiskey gives it a nice aesthetic impact that looks great on your bar, counter, or tabletop.

Aesthetics

For some, looking cool while drinking whiskey is almost as important as enjoying the drink itself. For this reason, the aesthetics of your whiskey glass set is something to consider. Whiskey glasses can be as intricate or as simple as you wish, so feel free to search for the perfect set that expresses your style.

Features

Insulated glass

Insulated whiskey glasses are great for those who like their whiskey on the rocks. The layer of separation between the outer and inner panes of insulated glass keeps your drink cold while your hands stay warm.

Ice cube mold

Some whiskey glass sets include an ice cube mold. Often, this mold is designed to make a large single cube that fills a good portion of the glass. Large ice cubes are great for whiskey because they take longer to melt, thereby keeping the drink's flavor potent and not watering it down.

Wooden box

A wooden box for your whiskey glass set is a nice way to keep your glasses safe, and it makes for a rustic display that you might decide to leave out on your counter for decoration.

Price

Most whiskey glass sets cost between $25 and $50. A $25 whiskey glass set will likely be a simple four-piece set without many extras. For $40, however, you may be able to get a set that includes a decanter and maybe a polished wooden box. Spend $50, and you're likely to get premium whiskey glasses with insulated glass and a high-quality decanter.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my whiskey glass set for drinking other spirits?

A. Absolutely. There's no limit to what you can drink out of your whiskey glasses. However, keep in mind that they are designed in such a way that the most visually pleasing liquor to put into them is a nice amber-colored whiskey.

Q. Is there a major difference between whiskey, bourbon, and Scotch?

A. Whiskey is the overarching term to describe a number of different grain mash alcohols. Bourbon and Scotch are two types of whiskey. The differences between whiskey categories have to do with how and where they're produced.

Whiskey glass sets we recommend

Best of the best: Van Daemon's Twist Whiskey Glasses

Our take: One of the most pleasing whiskey glass sets to hold in your hand.

What we like: Glasses are relatively large with a 10-ounce capacity. Beautiful protective box. Made from lead-free crystal.

What we dislike: Some users complain that the glasses are slightly wobbly.

Best bang for your buck: James Scott's Seven-Piece European-Made Glass Decanter and Whiskey Glasses Set

Our take: A great price for a fine set of glasses.

What we like: Comes with matching decanter. Glasses feel heavy and sturdy. A full seven pieces allows you to sip your whiskey with friends.

What we dislike: The decanter lid isn't a perfect fit.

Choice 3: DOBACCIO's Old-Fashioned Whiskey Glasses

Our take: These glasses have a unique design that will make anyone look like a whiskey expert.

What we like: Elegant shape and thick, sturdy glass. These smaller seven-ounce glasses are perfect for sipping.

What we dislike: Large ice cubes and whiskey stones don't fit easily.

