The best whisk

As an essential part of any kitchen utensil lineup, the whisk blends, mixes, and aerates ingredients, allowing you to easily make batter, creams, and sauces.

While they may seem like a simple device -- a handle attached to wired loops -- materials and design influence its effectiveness and quality. When some recipes call for whisking at length, the right one can determine how quickly and comfortably it goes.

With a proper whisk like our top pick from OXO, cooking and baking become much easier. Our buying guide will help you learn more about whisks, so you can find the right one for your kitchen.

Considerations when choosing whisks

Types

Balloon: These are the most popular and versatile. With wide loops, these are best for whipping and blending batter, creams, and soups -- they're the go-to whisk.

French: Similar to balloon options, French whisks are a bit narrower and thinner. These offer more precision and an ability to be used in smaller bowls.

Ball: With straight wires featuring balls at their ends, ball whisks are useful for adding air to mixtures, particularly any that are dry and thin.

Flat: This design features one layer of wire loops with a bit of a curve at the end. Use them in shallow bowls or pans, particularly for gravy or sauce.

Spiral: With spiral whisks, a wire loop is at the end of a handle, with a second piece of wire attached to that loop in a series of spirals. These are useful for mixing sauces, gravies, and dressings.

Dough: These whisks are meant to tackle tougher, thicker tasks.

Size

Most whisks are sized to between 10 and 12 inches in length. However, you may find some as small as six inches or as large as 14. The size of the bowl you're using should influence the size of whisk you use.

Features

Material

Stainless steel whisks are among the most durable. Stainless steel provides strong and simple operation; it's easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Be careful with certain pots and pans, particularly nonstick options, as stainless-steel utensils can scratch and damage them.

Silicone is a smart choice as it won't scratch nonstick pans. It's both flexible and durable and typically less expensive than stainless steel options.

The least expensive option, plastic whisks are also the least durable. They can't withstand high temperatures but can help out if you're in a pinch.

Handle

When you're whisking for a long period of time, you want a handle that's light and comfortable in your hand. Molded silicone is preferred as it prevents fatigue but also allows for a strong grip. You may find some handles ergonomically designed for maximum support. Make sure the handle is sealed; this will prevent food or liquid from getting inside and setting.

Price

Quality whisks, particularly those made of stainless steel and silicone, cost between $10 and $20. Large-size options or sets of whisks can run up to and over $30.

FAQ

Q. What type of whisk is most useful?

A. If you can only choose one whisk, the balloon design should cover common tasks like whipping and mixing. If you're acquiring two, then a flat whisk is also useful, providing a complementary design that can tend to the jobs the balloon whisk struggles with.

Q. How should I clean a whisk?

A. Finding a dishwasher-safe whisk offers convenient cleaning. If it requires hand washing, however, it's best to soak the whisk in a bowl of warm water and soap. Move it around to shake free food and residue, then rinse under hot water. It's best to wash the whisk as soon as possible after use to avoid food setting.

Whisks we recommend

Best of the best: OXO's Good Grips Silicone Balloon Whisk

Our take: High-quality silicone whisk that offers both power and comfort.

What we like: Versatile balloon whisk can be used safely on nonstick pans. Provides more power than most silicone options. Features a comfy grip. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Not as firm as stainless steel.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Better Balloon Whisk

Our take: Stainless steel whisk that's useful for smaller spaces and comes at a solid price.

What we like: Durable whisk that's easy to use and comfortable to hold. Powerful enough for large tasks but fits in smaller spaces. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Cleaning can be tedious if not rinsed immediately.

Choice 3: KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk

Our take: Effective whisk from a trusted brand that boasts comfort and efficiency.

What we like: Plastic ergonomic handle is lightweight. Stainless steel head provides power and longevity. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Plastic can be flimsy and delicate.

