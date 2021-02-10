The best Whirlpool refrigerator

A thriving, healthy kitchen relies on a functional refrigerator. It must be large enough to hold everything that’s needed while maintaining proper temperatures and allowing for diverse storage.

One of the most trusted names in refrigerators is Whirlpool. The U.S. company manufactures a range of options in various sizes, colors, and prices. For larger families, we recommend this 28-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator. As not every household has the same needs, however, there are plenty more options from which to choose. Keep reading our guide to learn more about how to select the best refrigerator for your needs.

Considerations when choosing Whirlpool refrigerators

Type

There are four main types of Whirlpool fridges. For smaller or medium households, you can choose between the straightforward top-freezer design or the bottom-freezer option. The latter features a freezer drawer that pulls out with the fridge section on top.

Side-by-side fridges feature two doors that open and swing out, with the freezer on one side and the fridge on the other. The doors on this design are smaller, and the shelves aren’t as wide to accommodate larger items.

The most elaborate option is the French door design. It features a bottom freezer drawer and two doors that open from the center for the fridge portion. These are among the largest and most expensive.

Size

Whirlpool fridges come in a variety of sizes, with most options ranging from around 14 cubic feet up to 30 cubic feet for bigger households. Notably, Whirlpool manufactures some small-space refrigerators, which are around 11 cubic feet, as well as some undercounter fridges, typically for dens or dorm rooms.

Colors

Whirlpool offers fridges in black, white, stainless steel, or black stainless steel, which tends to be the most expensive and is the trendiest. Black stainless steel is durable and resists smudging, and the black exterior tends to integrate into décor more easily than the gray of normal stainless steel.

Features

Storage

Whirlpool fridges have a variety of storage options. The can caddy is a popular choice, providing easy access to beverages. Meanwhile, some shelves slide out completely to allow for wide, shorter items to be stored, and adjustable bins occupy the door shelves on most models.

Water and ice dispenser

Certain models have an outer ice and water dispenser for easy access to a cold, refreshing drink. Other options feature the dispenser on the interior. Keep in mind this requires maintenance and occasional replacement of the water filter.

Temperature and humidity controls

Some models feature temperature controls toward the front of the unit for easier access, as opposed to the back of the fridge interior. You may also find humidity controls on crispers to better preserve fruits and vegetables.

Price

Average-size Whirlpool fridges cost between $900 and $1,800, offering a variety of layout and storage options of all design types.

FAQ

Q. How do I know what size fridge I should buy?

A. Consider how much food you buy at a time, how much cooking you do, and how many people are in your household. An average couple can do with a fridge around 16 cubic feet. The typical family of four may want a fridge closer to 26 or 28 cubic feet. While size is important, keep in mind how storage is arranged, as this helps maximize efficiency. Those who cook and prep more may want a larger unit.

Q. How difficult are Whirlpool fridges to clean?

A. Cleaning should be done every few months, and while it may take up a bit of time, it’s not particularly laborious. Shelves and drawers can be easily removed to be washed, allowing you to wipe down the inside. Keeping the fridge fresh and clean helps your food stay fresh as well. The exterior can be tended to with a soft cloth and water in most cases.

Whirlpool refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: Whirlpool 28-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: Large fridge for the busy household with plenty of convenient features, but at a cost.

What we like: Spacious fridge offers plenty of storage, including adjustable bins. External water and ice dispensers. Air filter removes impurities. Finish resists fingerprints.

What we dislike: Pricey. Some users may prefer French door style.

Best bang for your buck: Whirlpool 14.3-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: No-frills fridge ideal for a single person or couple with a variety of storage options and a low price.

What we like: Smaller fridge is easy to set up and quick to clean. Doors are reversible. Temperature controls are easily accessible. Solid value.

What we dislike: Lacks the features and aesthetics of most models.

Choice 3: Whirlpool 22-Cubic-Foot Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: This mid-range fridge satisfies most users with its creative storage, easy maintenance, and reasonable price tag.

What we like: Ample storage room, including humidity-controlled crispers and adjustable shelves and bins. Energy-saving temperature control. Door is reversible.

What we dislike: A bit noisy. Longevity is a concern.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.